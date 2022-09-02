Read full article on original website
Putin honours five-time murderer who was 'quickly liquidated' after he was freed from jail to join Russia's war in Ukraine
A five-time murderer who was freed from a Russian jail to join the war against Ukraine has been posthumously decorated by Vladimir Putin. Ivan Neparatov, 34, was one of thousands of jail inmates recruited to fight in Russia's savage war. He had served almost half of a 25-year sentence for...
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Review: Civility Dies & Friends Go To War In Martin McDonagh’s Thought-Provoking Tragicomedy [Venice]
The mordantly comedic assault on the politics of revenge used to be the province of English/Irish playwright turned filmmaker Martin McDonagh. In more recent years, the writer/director has turned his probing eye towards compassion, forgiveness, and redemption and the unanswerable question of whether his problematic protagonists are worthy of any such goodwill. The challenge made on the spectator and the moral ambiguity continues in his latest, “The Banshee Of Inisherin,” a stark, moody, quieter, hilariously dark tragicomedy that offers no easy answers or resolutions of any kind.
‘L’Immensità’ Review: Penélope Cruz Is Unable to Salvage Middling Italian Drama [Venice]
What a knotty task, to detach instinctive overtures of motherly love from the traditional structures that perpetuate the restraining of gender roles, offering love freely without conforming. It is a balance beautifully communicated by the way Penélope Cruz pats the back of a child — the physical motion of her comforting hand an unlikely companion to a woman whose mind wanders through the mechanisms of sexist politics, raspily utters words of fierce protection and is unwilling to divorce herself from carnal sensuality while caring for the fruit of consummation.
‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ Trailer: Daniel Brühl Leads An Ensemble That Considers The Horrors Of WWI
Considered one of the greatest war novels of all time, perhaps no story told the horrors of war greater than “All Quiet On The Western Front,” a novel by Erich Maria Remarque, a German veteran of World War I, published in 1928. Soon after, Lewis Milestone directed his own movie based on the book in 1930, another early classic. But it seems like this tale is ripe for a modern retelling, and that’s precisely what director Edward Berger (“All My Loving,” “Your Honor”) has done for Netflix.
‘Other People’s Children’ Review: Virginie Efira Stuns in Moving Rumination on Parenting [Venice]
Parents gather around the tatami, the mat where one practices the martial art of judo. On the mat, children wrestle and grunt, tugging at each other with giddy joy. Rachel (Virginie Efira) is one of the adults standing by the windows that frame the tatami as if it’s a gallery, her eyes moving swiftly from the little limbs flying up and down to the prepared hands of those around her. Mothers and fathers carry biscuits, fruits and sandwiches. Freshly refilled water bottles and colorful snacks hang from bags and pockets. Rachel’s pockets, however, are empty, her hands suddenly weighed by absence. This is the woman’s first taste of the unspoken agreements of parenthood, the communal knowledge gained through the repetitive patterns of a carefully mastered routine.
‘Eismayer’ Is A Genre-Defying Boot Camp Drama With A Career-Making Performance From Gerhard Liebmann [Venice]
As a fresh batch of boot camp recruits moves through processing, a name keeps resurfacing like some kind of curse — as if its mere mention is enough to call down the power of its wrath. “Classic case for Eismayer,” one experienced soldier remarks about a smart-mouthed inductee, while another explains his fake-illness strategy thusly: “Just trying to avoid drillmaster Eismayer.” A legend in the Austrian armed forces, Sergeant Major Charles Eismayer (Gerhard Liebmann) is equal parts bad-ass and martinet, yet what he is, more than anything else, is afraid, and it’s the exploration of this fear that serves as the backbone of “Eismayer.”
