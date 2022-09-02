Parents gather around the tatami, the mat where one practices the martial art of judo. On the mat, children wrestle and grunt, tugging at each other with giddy joy. Rachel (Virginie Efira) is one of the adults standing by the windows that frame the tatami as if it’s a gallery, her eyes moving swiftly from the little limbs flying up and down to the prepared hands of those around her. Mothers and fathers carry biscuits, fruits and sandwiches. Freshly refilled water bottles and colorful snacks hang from bags and pockets. Rachel’s pockets, however, are empty, her hands suddenly weighed by absence. This is the woman’s first taste of the unspoken agreements of parenthood, the communal knowledge gained through the repetitive patterns of a carefully mastered routine.

