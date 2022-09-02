Supply chain disruptions continue to plague every industry with no relief in sight, and manufacturers are finding themselves in the hot seat as they deal with the many challenges presented to them. Issues range from material and labor shortages to unpredictable fluctuations in consumer demand and everything in between. To position themselves for success in the months and years to come, manufacturers must be able to work quickly and efficiently, as well as deploy new supporting technology in an affordable, cost-effective way. Increasingly, this demand has driven a plethora of “as-a-service” offerings that align expense with consumption, enabling businesses to implement new, innovative technologies like private mobile networks rapidly at an affordable price.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 HOURS AGO