Supply & Demand Chain Executive
US Formula Shortage: A Lesson in Market Concentration, Supply Chain Visibility
Over the past two years, we’ve seen first-hand the drastic and immediate impact disruptive events can have on supply chains. From pandemic-driven volatility, and extreme port congestion, to labor and supply shortages, climate events, and sky-high inflation, countless shocks have exposed the cracks in our existing supply chain infrastructure. And while many businesses and industries alike have realized the critical need for greater supply chain resilience, the recent baby formula shortage underscores how fragile our supply chain ecosystem still is.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Inventory Management Strategy - Play Chess, Not Battlefield
Commerce is a game of strategy. As customers’ expectations continue to accelerate, inventory precision is imperative to reducing shopping cart abandonment, optimizing fulfillment, and ultimately delivering a winning customer experience. Like in a game of chess, you need a clear view of the board and an understanding of the rules to evaluate how to advance. If certain areas or pieces are obstructed from view, you're left incapable of calculating the smartest next move. And although you’re likely not in the business of selling rooks and knights, varying components of your inventory have their own unique rules related to allocation and order orchestration.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Better Coverage, Control and Security: Benefits of Private Wireless for Manufacturers
Supply chain disruptions continue to plague every industry with no relief in sight, and manufacturers are finding themselves in the hot seat as they deal with the many challenges presented to them. Issues range from material and labor shortages to unpredictable fluctuations in consumer demand and everything in between. To position themselves for success in the months and years to come, manufacturers must be able to work quickly and efficiently, as well as deploy new supporting technology in an affordable, cost-effective way. Increasingly, this demand has driven a plethora of “as-a-service” offerings that align expense with consumption, enabling businesses to implement new, innovative technologies like private mobile networks rapidly at an affordable price.
Building Next Generation Procurement Through B2B Marketplaces
From fresh lockdowns in China to rocketing inflation, 2022 has opened a fresh chapter in this era of uncertainty. In a period of extreme change, procurement teams using 20th century models and technologies have often struggled to deliver the ingredients businesses need to remain agile. Digitalization gives the procurement function...
