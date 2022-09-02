Read full article on original website
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
3 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Yelp reviewers rated this McLean, Virginia restaurant number two in the countryEllen EastwoodMclean, VA
Teen killed in undercover drug sting.Jamel El AminWoodbridge, VA
Washington Goes 43 Straight Games Without a Starter WinningIBWAAWashington, DC
NBC Sports
Ranking the top 10 MLB free-agent starting pitchers
The 2022-23 MLB offseason could be an eventful one for teams searching for starting pitching. Several star pitchers can opt out of their current deals and become free agents after this season, including New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom, San Francisco Giants southpaw Carlos Rodon, and Houston Astros veteran Justin Verlander. All three are expected to test the open market and earn hefty contracts.
MLB・
NBC Sports
Phillies' Hoskins believes Judge receiving 'Bonds treatment'
Aaron Judge is on such a historic home run pace, that he's drawing comparisons to the greatest home run hitter of all time. The New York Yankees slugger launched his 50th home run of the season on Monday against the Los Angeles Angels and now has 52 on the season after launching one Tuesday and another Saturday.
NBC Sports
Why Giants have big hopes for Villar's September audition
LOS ANGELES -- As he spent several minutes discussing David Villar on Monday afternoon, Giants manager Gabe Kapler found himself telling a story about digging for buried treasure. He said the staff often uses an analogy when talking about the importance of giving guys an opportunity. You don't want to...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Giants blast five homers in win vs. Dodgers
LOS ANGELES -- The eight-game losing streak to the Dodgers has been one of the lowlights of the season for the Giants, but you would have a hard time explaining that to a lot of the players in Monday's lineup. The leadoff hitter and No. 3 hitter weren't even in the organization when it started, and the new-look right-handed lineup proved to be the perfect fit on Monday.
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox to call up No. 2 prospect Triston Casas
First baseman Triston Casas will be called up to the Red Sox on Sunday, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. To make room for Casas, Bobby Dalbec reportedly will be sent down to Triple-A. Casas, 22, is the No. 2 prospect in Boston's organization behind Marcelo Mayer. He was a...
NBC Sports
Oller knows exactly why Orioles roughed him up in A's loss
The Athletics fell victim to the home run ball in their 8-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. A's starting pitcher Adam Oller went five innings but had difficulty keeping the ball in the park. The 27-year-old's lack of command on his fastball...
NBC Sports
Kahleah Copper shares confusing DoorDash experience
Kahleah Copper exposed DoorDash to some confusing, unsanitary customer experiences. Hopefully, Copper maintains her health as the Sky head into a vital playoff game. The Sky take on the Connecticut Sun in game four of the WNBA playoff semi-finals on Tuesday night. A win would clinch the Sky their second-straight WNBA finals appearance. The team won the finals last year for the first time in franchise history.
NBA・
NBC Sports
Judge connects again, hits MLB-best 54th HR, Yanks top Twins
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge kept up his bruising pace and hit his major league-leading 54th home run, connecting for the third straight day and sending the New York Yankees over the Minnesota Twins 5-2 on Monday. Judge has homered in five of his last seven games for the...
NBC Sports
Five things Giants can do in September for a better 2023
LOS ANGELES -- A year after they spent a thrilling September holding off the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the NL West title, the Giants entered the month seven games under .500. It has been a disappointing season, particularly over the last six weeks, but Gabe Kapler mentioned multiple times over the weekend that he wants his group to finish strong.
NBC Sports
Junis includes former Giants star in dream starting rotation
Every MLB players has their favorite players who would be part of any dream lineup, or in Jakob Junis' case, dream rotation. The Giants pitcher was asked to pick his all-time starting rotation by NBC Sports Bay Area's Therese Viñal, and the 29-year-old Junis has a combination of players from the the last four decades.
NBC Sports
Rodón says Giants have best fans as offseason decision looms
Even as the Giants face an uphill battle in the NL wild-card race, ace Carlos Rodón couldn't help but notice how committed the fans remain. "We lost seven straight before we swept the Phillies here. It's nice to still have fans in the stands," Rodón said to reporters after the Giants' 5-3 walk-off win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday at Oracle Park.
NBC Sports
Phillies place Castellanos on IL, call up Triple A standout
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Phillies added another regular player to their injured list Sunday when right fielder Nick Castellanos was shut down with a strained right oblique muscle. Manager Rob Thomson called the injury mild and said he hoped Castellanos could return once the 10-day assignment was complete. Castellanos joins...
NBC Sports
Reagor reacts to being teammates with Jefferson in Minnesota
It’s not lost on anyone that the Eagles didn’t just trade Jalen Reagor … they traded him to the team that once celebrated the Eagles’ swing-and-miss. Because back in 2020 when the Eagles used the 21st overall pick to draft Reagor, the Vikings draft room celebrated and then took Justin Jefferson at No. 22 overall.
NBC Sports
Warriors' Iguodala applauds Jimmy G for his 'right attitude'
While Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala basks in the glory of his fourth NBA championship, the Bay’s NFL team has been hard at work getting ready for the upcoming 2022 season. Part of that preparation for the 49ers involved bringing back quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who agreed to a pay cut to serve in a backup role behind first-year starter Trey Lance.
