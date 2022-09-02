LOS ANGELES -- The eight-game losing streak to the Dodgers has been one of the lowlights of the season for the Giants, but you would have a hard time explaining that to a lot of the players in Monday's lineup. The leadoff hitter and No. 3 hitter weren't even in the organization when it started, and the new-look right-handed lineup proved to be the perfect fit on Monday.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO