‘The Eternal Daughter’ Review: Tilda Swinton Carries Dual Roles With Ease In Joanna Hogg’s Atmospheric Drama [Venice]
There’s always been a haunted mood in Joanna Hogg’s films, felt both in the deceptively mundane domestic rhythms of the likes of “Exhibition” and “Archipelago,” and in the exquisite memory pieces, “The Souvenir” and “The Souvenir Part II.” Like the best and most personal of storytellers—Chantal Akerman comes to mind as a creator with akin sensibilities—Hogg is a filmmaker possessed by the slivers of her recollections. In a way, she can’t help but sneak in—and sometimes, blatantly pour—remembrances into her tales, infusing them with the ghosts of the past. The two (very) loosely autobiographical “Souvenir” films that chart the life of Honor Swinton Byrne’s film student Julie (a Hogg stand-in) are perhaps the best examples of her approach to art as a miner of personal history, one that honored both an echo of her younger self, and her mother.
‘L’Immensità’ Review: Penélope Cruz Is Unable to Salvage Middling Italian Drama [Venice]
What a knotty task, to detach instinctive overtures of motherly love from the traditional structures that perpetuate the restraining of gender roles, offering love freely without conforming. It is a balance beautifully communicated by the way Penélope Cruz pats the back of a child — the physical motion of her comforting hand an unlikely companion to a woman whose mind wanders through the mechanisms of sexist politics, raspily utters words of fierce protection and is unwilling to divorce herself from carnal sensuality while caring for the fruit of consummation.
‘The Kingdom: Exodus’ Review: Lars Von Trier Is Down With The Sickness In Revived Hospital Comedy Series [Venice]
Lurching unnaturally back to life nearly twenty years since Lars von Trier first plumbed the depths of madness contained within Copenhagen’s Rigethospitalet, “The Kingdom: Exodus” has returned, and it is swarming with ghosts. The five new episodes serve as a continuation of the auteur’s ‘90s-era surreal gallows comedy while looking inward, making conversation with its own past as well as the sinister penumbra of history itself. Aside from the malevolent spirits converging on the hospital due to its location atop the former site of hellacious “bleaching ponds,” characters from the original run reappear in altered forms as if through a perverse form of reincarnation. Sleepwalker Karen (Bodil Jørgensen) heeds the call from a spectral little girl that once haunted a patient much like herself. The doctor Helmer Jr. (Mikael Persbrandt) replaces his father, mocked by the rest of the staff with the nickname “Halmer,” as in “half a Helmer.” A pair of mentally disabled dishwashers who served as a wry Greek chorus have ceded their positions to a young man with progeria (Jesper Sørensen, a comic marvel) and an insubordinate robot. The introduction of automation is one of the only signs of modernity that permeates the building’s enclosure of insanity, in which it often seems as if time stands still.
‘Argentina, 1985’ Trailer: Santiago Mitre’s Latest Stars Ricardo Darín & Premiered In Venice
Five years on from their thrilling diplomatic drama “The Summit,” icons of Argentinian cinema Santiago Mitre (“White Elephant,” “Paulina,” ) and Ricardo Darín (“Wild Tales,” “The Secret in Their Eyes”) have teamed up once more for the Venice-bound “Argentina, 1985.” This time, however, their collaboration is much more fact than fiction, as the film seeks to bring one of Argentina’s most historic judicial trials to the big screen.
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Review: Olivia Wilde Goes The Mystery Box Route With ‘The Stepford Wives’ Meets ‘The Matrix’ [Venice]
Following her outstanding and irreverent directorial debut, “Booksmart,” actor-turned-filmmaker Olivia Wilde returns with a much more ambitious effort in “Don’t Worry Darling.” Taking the mystery box route, “Twilight Zone” meets “The Stepford Wives,” with a little dash of “The Matrix,” the audacious film is ultimately a misfire because of its overextending mystery conceit. But regardless, it’s a well-crafted film that shows Wilde’s debut was no fluke. And if Jordan Peele took social-political dimensions about race and melded them with horror, “Don’t Worry Darling,” seems to take similar cues and inspiration, melding social ideas of patriarchal societies, the female experience, and the notion of feminism and control, with fantastical genre.
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Review: Civility Dies & Friends Go To War In Martin McDonagh’s Thought-Provoking Tragicomedy [Venice]
The mordantly comedic assault on the politics of revenge used to be the province of English/Irish playwright turned filmmaker Martin McDonagh. In more recent years, the writer/director has turned his probing eye towards compassion, forgiveness, and redemption and the unanswerable question of whether his problematic protagonists are worthy of any such goodwill. The challenge made on the spectator and the moral ambiguity continues in his latest, “The Banshee Of Inisherin,” a stark, moody, quieter, hilariously dark tragicomedy that offers no easy answers or resolutions of any kind.
‘Don’t Worry Darling’: Olivia Wilde Sidesteps “Noise” About Shia LaBeouf & Missing Florence Pugh At Venice Press Conference
Reviews of Olivia Wilde’s psychological drama “Don’t Worry Darling” premiering at the Venice Film Festival are now out. And while it’s a little too early to land on a consensus (our review is mixed), unless you’ve been living under a rock, the film and the spectacle surrounding it have threatened to become one of the biggest, nosiest dramas of the year. Well, at least online and on social media.
‘Eismayer’ Is A Genre-Defying Boot Camp Drama With A Career-Making Performance From Gerhard Liebmann [Venice]
As a fresh batch of boot camp recruits moves through processing, a name keeps resurfacing like some kind of curse — as if its mere mention is enough to call down the power of its wrath. “Classic case for Eismayer,” one experienced soldier remarks about a smart-mouthed inductee, while another explains his fake-illness strategy thusly: “Just trying to avoid drillmaster Eismayer.” A legend in the Austrian armed forces, Sergeant Major Charles Eismayer (Gerhard Liebmann) is equal parts bad-ass and martinet, yet what he is, more than anything else, is afraid, and it’s the exploration of this fear that serves as the backbone of “Eismayer.”
Alejandro G. Iñárritu Says There Is A “Racist Undercurrent” In The Negative Reviews Of ‘Bardo’
Over the weekend, we saw a number of high-profile films get major premieres at the Venice Film Festival. One of the most anticipated features to debut is Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s “Bardo.” The film marks the director’s first feature since 2015’s Oscar-winning “The Revenant” and many were curious how Iñárritu would return. Well, if the early reviews are any indication, “Bardo” might not be the Oscar contender that we have come to expect from Iñárritu. Instead, the film has been receiving some harsh criticism, which the Mexican filmmaker feels might have racist undertones.
‘Wendell & Wild’ Trailer: Keegan-Michael Key And Jordan Peele Star In Henry Selick’s Latest Animated Film
Henry Selick, the wildly original mastermind behind such extraordinarily conceived feature film animations as “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “James And The Giant Peach,” marks his first feature film since 2009s unsettling creeper, “Coraline,” in “Wendell & Wild.” Debuting on Netflix later this year, the stop-motion animation, billed as a dark fantasy comedy horror, “Wendell & Wild” is based on a screenplay penned by Selick and Jordan Peele, who also produces and stars in a voice role alongside long time collaborator Keegan-Michael Key. The screenplay itself is adapted from an unpublished book of the same name by Selick and Clay McLeod Chapman.
Slipped Disc
Music mourns a humble star
Artists and listeners the world over have been shocked by the sudden death yesterday of the German pianist and conductor Lars Vogt. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2021 and confronted the disease and its treatment with frankness, courage and humour. The end was swift and unexpected. The loss is universal.
‘Werner Herzog: Radical Dreamer’ Review: A Very Linear Look At An Enigmatic And Legendary Figure Of Cinema [Telluride]
Werner Herzog turned 80 on September 5, and he did so at a place that loves him dearly (and where he serves as an executive director): the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado. There, you can be immersed in the festival’s fare thanks to a booming, massive theater named for the enigmatic director, smack-dab next to a mountain where you can tempt your own “Grizzly Man” experience. With such birthday timing, the festival world premieres an affectionate but broad documentary about his career, “Werner Herzog: Radical Dreamer,” which distinctly takes a more literal route to understanding such an enigmatic figure.
‘Love Life’ Review: Kōji Fukada’s Film Is An Uneven Melodrama On Grief And Intimacy [Venice]
The tragedy at the center of “Love Life,” the new film from Japanese director Kōji Fukada which premieres in Competition at this year’s Venice Film Festival, does not come to disrupt a perfectly happy family. Cracks are visible in the facade of the life shared by Taeko (Fumino Kimura) and Jiro (Kento Nagayama) even before the fatal accident that claims the life of Keita (Tetta Shimada), her young son from a previous marriage. But Taeko, who cares for her son, her husband, and her clients through her job in social services, can just about keep all the plates spinning until that fateful day. When Keita dies, formerly dormant problems bubble up to the surface, while others that once seemed crucial now appear completely trivial.
‘The Whale’ Review: Brendan Fraser And Sadie Sink Are A Heartbreaking Duo In Darren Aronofsky’s Best Film Since ‘The Wrestler’ [Venice]
Darren Aronofsky loves reclaiming the broken, the damaged, the forgotten. Take his magnum opus, 2008’s “The Wrestler,” the story of an aging WWE entertainer who gives it all for one more shot at glory. While 2005’s “Sin City” had already brought star Mickey Rourke back into the Hollywood fold, here his return was concreted, completed, the talk of the town, and etched onto shining plaques. The same was true, to a lesser degree, of Natalie Portman in “Black Swan,” and even Russell Crowe in “Noah.”
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Luca Guadagnino Says It’ll Take A “Miracle” For His Star-Studded ‘Brideshead Revisited’ Series To Happen At HBO
Luca Guadagnino has apparently created another interesting, must-see film with the upcoming “Bones & All,” if you are to believe the hype coming from the Venice Film Festival, where it received an eight-and-a-half-minute standing ovation. But his cannibal love story isn’t the only project Guadagnino is talking about right now, as he also is still beating the drum to get his “Brideshead Revisited” series off the ground.
‘Master Gardener’ Review: Paul Schrader Builds A Fitting Ending To His Plagued Man Trilogy [Venice]
A man scribbles in his diary. The pages are visible by dim light, the wooden table nondescript. He takes his whisky neat and keeps his hair trimmed to military precision. On the paper, words he is unable to share, a self-imposed vow of silence acting as a twisted blend of punishment and preservation. To anyone familiar with the work of writer and director Paul Schrader, this is an easily recognizable pattern, which he employs once again in “Master Gardener,” the third and final film of an untitled trilogy preceded by 2017’s “First Reformed” and 2021’s “The Card Counter.”
‘Armageddon Time’ Trailer: Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins & More Star In James Gray’s Coming-Of-Age Film
Whether it’s ancient cities in the Amazon jungle, uncharted regions of the solar system, or the bleak trenches of WW1, James Gray’s worlds are always meticulously crafted and endlessly immersive. For his upcoming semi-autobiographical work, “Armageddon Time,” things are slightly more earthbound than “Ad Astra,” but they promise to be just as broad, if not broader in scope.
‘Women Talking,’ Cate Blanchett, Olivia Colman And… ‘Close’ Top Telluride’s Oscars Buzzlist
TELLURIDE – Venice may be enraptured in gossip-y drama over a film no one will be talking about two months from now (and, clearly, a very frustrating ticketing system), but the 49th edition of the Telluride Film Festival was where the 2023 Oscar season truly kicked off. The annual Colorado set festival certainly has its fair share of world premieres and curated Venice and Cannes titles, but that’s only one reason it has solidified its reputation as an awards season staple. Frankly, whether they are Telluride regulars or in town for their own films, there is no other festival in the world where so many AMPAS members get to see so many of their peers’ work. It’s almost revolutionary.
‘Amsterdam’ Trailer: David O. Russell’s Latest With Christian Bale, Margot Robbie & John David Washington Arrives In October
Some people adore his films, others detest his films and the man himself. (Likely for good reason.) Wherever someone may fall with their opinions on him, one thing is certain about David O. Russell: Somehow, time and time again, he attracts the most celebrated and talented actors of Hollywood with whatever he works in. Spanning the likes of “Three Kings,” “The Fighter,” and Academy Award winner “Silver Linings Playbook” and beyond, Russell has quite the extended career. Heading to theaters this Fall is “Amsterdam,” the newest feature from the writer and director. After an initial trailer for the film was released in July, a second look at the film is here to offer a further, more detailed glimpse.
