ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kyle Richards debuts new tattoos, gets ‘a lot of questions’ from fans

By Leah Bitsky
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oUjAL_0hg50W4X00

Kyle Richards just got inked.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, 53, showed off two new tattoos on Instagram Wednesday, leaving fans to wonder about the meaning behind the body art.

Richards now has a heart inked in black on one wrist, and the Roman numerals XVIII (for 18) on the other.

“Don’t miss tonight’s #RHOBH Aspen here we go! 😳 ❄️💎,” the Bravolebrity captioned the photo, in which she appears wearing a black sequined ensemble, jeweled statement earrings, a slicked-back hairstyle and smoky eye makeup.

Richards confirmed that the ink was “new” and “real” in the comments, and in an Instagram Story, she thanked the team at Uplift Tattoo — which is based in New York and Miami — “for being so nice and patient,” Bravo reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Dfcc_0hg50W4X00
Richards did not reveal the meaning behind the ink.
kylerichards18/Instagram

Her tattoo artist, Jakki , proudly shared Richards’ post showing off the ink to her own Story.

The “Halloween Kills” actress also posted Bravo’s coverage of her tats on her Story, writing, “Y’all have a lot of questions about this.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=199nQ6_0hg50W4X00
Page Six obtained exclusive photos of the tattoo process.
Uplift Tattoo / JakkiChanTattoos

Seeing as she didn’t share the meaning behind the designs, it seems fans may have to wait to learn more about them on the new “RHOBH” episodes.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo, and is streamable the next day on Peacock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kGoVi_0hg50W4X00
The “RHOBH” star took to social media to thank the tattoo artist.
Uplift Tattoo / JakkiChanTattoos

Comments / 12

kimberly
1d ago

She’s trying to be young and cool for attention she is as fake as fake can be from here head to her feet

Reply
4
E-rick Sanchez
2d ago

she got a heart because she's never had one! such a hateful and untruthful narcissist.

Reply
5
Related
Reality Tea

Items From Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Star Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s Pasadena Home Being Auctioned Off

The last two seasons of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have not been a walk in the park for Erika Jayne. Last year, we saw Erika announce her divorce from Tom Girardi, and from there a messy fallout ensued. Legal battles and lawsuits left and right — heck, even a Hulu documentary giving fans […] The post Items From Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Star Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s Pasadena Home Being Auctioned Off appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Richards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Tattoo Artist#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Halloween Kills#Rhobh Aspen#Bravolebrity#Rhobh
105.5 The Fan

Ne-Yo Tells Story About Ice-T Allowing Him to Grab Coco’s Butt

Ne-Yo says Ice-T once gave him permission to grab the famed buttocks of the Los Angeles rapper-actor's wife, Coco. On Tuesday (August 9), N.O.R.E. dropped a teaser for an upcoming Drink Champs episode featuring an interview with Ne-Yo. In the one-minute podcast trailer, the "You Got the Body" singer tells the story of a time when he "respectfully" asked Ice-T if Ne-Yo could fulfill a longtime goal of his at a Halloween party they both attended. Ne-Yo expressed interest in touching the legendary rapper's wife's rear end, to which both Ice and Coco willingly obliged.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Now We Know Why Kyle Richards Didn’t Attend Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

The RHOBH cast member explained her absence from the RHONJ wedding — and it has to do with her new house in Aspen. As Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas got married on August 6, many, many Bravolebs were there to celebrate The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple. However, as fans were quick to notice, Kyle Richards — who was on Season 1 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip with Teresa — wasn’t one of them. A day after the nuptials, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member explained her absence and shared a very exciting real estate update in the process.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Kevin Federline posts videos of Britney Spears allegedly arguing with their sons

Britney Spears’s ex-husband Kevin Federline posted a series of old videos appearing to show the singer arguing with their two sons. K-Fed, who was married to the “Toxic” hitmaker from 2004 until 2007, shared three Instagram videos on Thursday which seemingly showed Spears scolding her sons, Sean and Jayden. “I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos,” Federline wrote alongside the clips, saying their sons were 11 and 12 at the time the videos were taken. “This...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Garcelle Beauvais’ son Jax shares despicable messages from ‘RHOBH’ fans

Garcelle Beauvais’ son Jax gave a glimpse of the despicable comments he has received amid his mom’s feud with Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and Diana Jenkins. The teenager posted an Instagram Story video Tuesday of himself scrolling through notifications for his most recent post, dated July 17. “I’m a f–king 14 year old leave me alone please,” he captioned the footage. As Jax scrolled, comments could be seen calling his family “immigrants” and accusing his mom of “using race for everything.” Other messages called the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, 55, a “fame”-hungry “D-list actress” as well as “uneducated.” Many of the comments...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 4, Looks All Grown Up As She Speaks Spanish

Cardi B is enjoying some time in her family’s homeland of the Dominican Republic, and her 4-year-old daughter Kulture is feeling right at home and even speaking Spanish! In an adorable slideshow of photos and a video shared on Kulture’s official Instagram page on Aug. 31, she asked for some water in Spanish as she spent some time outdoors with a girl a few years older. She also stuck out her tongue, seemingly parched due to the Caribbean heat.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘Teen Mom’ star Tyler Baltierra shows off 24-pound weight loss

Tyler Baltierra is “pumped” about his body transformation. The husband of “Teen Mom” star Catelynn Lowell shared before-and-after photos on Instagram Thursday to show the results of his diet. “OFFICIALLY DONE with this cut,” he captioned the post. “I managed to drop 24 POUNDS while maintaining the strength I built while I was gaining!” Baltierra, 30, noted that he took the first shirtless snap at the end of March when he was “203lbs at the end of my bulk,” while the second photo showed him weighing in at “179lbs at the end of my cut.” “I’m pretty happy with the results. It makes me even...
WEIGHT LOSS
Page Six

Page Six

141K+
Followers
15K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy