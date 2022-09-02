Jane Fonda, 84, diagnosed with cancer, undergoing chemo treatments

Jane Fonda announced Friday that she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy treatments.

“So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments,” the legendary actress, 84, wrote on Instagram .

“This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky.”

Fonda also called herself “lucky” to “have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatment,” acknowledging that she is “priviledged [sic]” as a celebrity.

“Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right,” she continued.

The “Georgia Rule” star shared she has been doing chemo for six months and is “handling the treatments quite well,” noting that she will not let the disease interfere with her climate-change activism .

Fonda shared she has been undergoing chemo for six months. WireImage

“The midterms are looming, and they are beyond consequential so you can count on me to be right there together with you as we grow our army of climate champions,” she added.

Fonda also called cancer “a teacher” and said she is “paying attention to the lessons it holds for me.”

“One thing it’s shown me already is the importance of community,” she wrote.

Fans and celebrities flooded the comments section with words of support and encouragement after the beloved star revealed her diagnosis.

Chelsea Handler wrote, “Love you, Jane. Thinking of you, always.”

The award-winning actress has had several close calls with cancer in her life. NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Im

Naomi Campbell added, “GRACEFUL QUEEN. @janefonda thank you , even at this difficult time you are sharing with the Us . It’s so important to have a positive mind set !! And you do , GODBLESS!! you My thoughts and prayers are with you ..”

According to cancer.net , the overall survival rate for people in the US with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma is 73 percent.

Fonda told British Vogue in 2019 that she’s had “a lot of cancer” due to a series of close calls with the disease.

Fonda had a cancerous growth removed from her lip in January 2018 and sported a bandage while promoting “Grace & Frankie.” Getty Images

The self-proclaimed “sun-worshiper” revealed at the time that she would “frequently go to my skin doctor and have things cut off me by a surgeon.”

Fonda had a cancerous growth removed from her lip in early 2018 and was seen sporting a bandage while promoting Season 4 of Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie.”

The “Monster-in-Law” star also had a cancer scare in 2010 when she had a small tumor removed from her breast during a routine checkup.