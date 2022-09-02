ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Jane Fonda, 84, diagnosed with cancer, undergoing chemo treatments

By Nicholas Hautman, Eileen Reslen
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21zNPi_0hg50UJ500

Jane Fonda announced Friday that she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy treatments.

“So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments,” the legendary actress, 84, wrote on Instagram .

“This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky.”

Fonda also called herself “lucky” to “have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatment,” acknowledging that she is “priviledged [sic]” as a celebrity.

“Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right,” she continued.

The “Georgia Rule” star shared she has been doing chemo for six months and is “handling the treatments quite well,” noting that she will not let the disease interfere with her climate-change activism .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xmmiu_0hg50UJ500
Fonda shared she has been undergoing chemo for six months.
WireImage

“The midterms are looming, and they are beyond consequential so you can count on me to be right there together with you as we grow our army of climate champions,” she added.

Fonda also called cancer “a teacher” and said she is “paying attention to the lessons it holds for me.”

“One thing it’s shown me already is the importance of community,” she wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GIcty_0hg50UJ500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4218nl_0hg50UJ500

Fans and celebrities flooded the comments section with words of support and encouragement after the beloved star revealed her diagnosis.

Chelsea Handler wrote, “Love you, Jane. Thinking of you, always.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bktGs_0hg50UJ500
The award-winning actress has had several close calls with cancer in her life.
NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Im

Naomi Campbell added, “GRACEFUL QUEEN. @janefonda thank you , even at this difficult time you are sharing with the Us . It’s so important to have a positive mind set !! And you do , GODBLESS!! you My thoughts and prayers are with you ..”

According to cancer.net , the overall survival rate for people in the US with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma is 73 percent.

Fonda told British Vogue in 2019 that she’s had “a lot of cancer” due to a series of close calls with the disease.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HepJo_0hg50UJ500
Fonda had a cancerous growth removed from her lip in January 2018 and sported a bandage while promoting “Grace & Frankie.”
Getty Images

The self-proclaimed “sun-worshiper” revealed at the time that she would “frequently go to my skin doctor and have things cut off me by a surgeon.”

Fonda had a cancerous growth removed from her lip in early 2018 and was seen sporting a bandage while promoting Season 4 of Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie.”

The “Monster-in-Law” star also had a cancer scare in 2010 when she had a small tumor removed from her breast during a routine checkup.

Comments / 10

rrW
3d ago

Gotta be caused by Agent Orange while she was aiding and abetting the enemy! The POWs say her visit gave them an additional 5 years in the Hanoi Hilton! No sympathy for a traitor to America!

Reply
2
Related
Scrubs Magazine

Oncology Nurse Diagnosed with Cancer After Her Physician Dismissed Her Lump as “Probably Nothing”

Sophie Jackson, 26, might not be here today if she had listened to her doctor. She noticed a large lump on her right breast, so she decided to have it checked out by her general physician. But the provider told her it was likely due to her menstrual cycle and that they would have to wait another four weeks to see if anything had changed before they could do anything.
CANCER
survivornet.com

Gordon Ramsay Employee, 32, Was Denied Mammogram Because She Was ‘Too Young To Have Cancer:’ Then She Received A Shattering Diagnosis

Dorita Donne, 32, was told the lump in her breast was just a benign cyst. One year later, she was diagnosed with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, or stage 4 cancer. The breast cancer thriver lives at home with her partner of six years, Ester Sanna Ferraiolo, whom she met when she managed one of famed, TV Chef Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants.
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Fonda
Person
Chelsea Handler
survivornet.com

Woman, 40, Was Told Her Rib Pain And Shortness of Breath Was Due to ‘Her Baby’s Feet’ And ‘Asthma During Pregnancy:’ But It Was Cancer, And She Needed an Emergency C-Section

After being told for weeks that her breathing issues were due to asthma while pregnant, Australian artist Jodee Mundy, 40, found out she had lung cancer. When she then found out it was advanced, she had to have an emergency c-section. Jodee’s cancer had spread to her liver, spine and...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Chemo#Non Hodgkin S Lymphoma
survivornet.com

Oscar-Winning Star Jeff Bridges, 72, Enjoys Beach Life In Rare Public Sighting After Beating Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma

Hollywood actor Jeff Bridges, 72, pictured enjoying beach in Santa Barbara, California, his hometown. Bridges is a cancer survivor, beat non-Hodgkins lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system, for which he underwent chemotherapy. There are 100 different types of blood cancers that affect nearly 200,000 Americans every year. Hodgkin Lymphoma...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
survivornet.com

Parents Of Toddler ‘Screaming In Pain’ Were Told By Doctors He Had ‘Colic And Constipation:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer Which Left Little Ollie Paralyzed

Ollie Knowles, a toddler from North West England, was left paralyzed in his legs from neuroblastoma after being misdiagnosed for three months. Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer that develops in neuroblasts, the immature nerve cells around the body. It can be found in the adrenal glands, abdomen, spine, chest, and neck. It occurs almost exclusively in children under the age of 5.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Cancer
survivornet.com

Robin Roberts, 61, Whose Partner ‘Sweet Amber,’ 47, Is Battling Cancer, Can’t Hold Back Tears As She Declares Dick Vitale, 83, To Be Cancer-Free

GMA’s Robin Roberts Declares Longtime Sportscaster Dick Vitale 'Cancer Free!" Cancer survivor and television star Robin Roberts shares longtime fellow sportscaster Dick Vitale is cancer free. Vitale was diagnosed with Lymphoma in October and underwent surgeries to remove melanoma. Roberts was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 and underwent...
CANCER
survivornet.com

Toby Keith, 61, Gives Important Update On Country Music Star’s Stomach Cancer Battle: ‘So Far, So Good’

Toby Keith Sends Love to Fans Through His Cancer Battle. Country star Toby Keith, 61, announced in June that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer last fall. Stomach cancer, also known as gastric cancer, is more likely to form in the gastroesophageal junction – the area where the long tube (esophagus) that carries food you swallow meets the stomach.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Ben Affleck takes a stroll with Jennifer Garner look-alike daughter Violet, 16

Bennifer fans did a double take when they saw a Jennifer Garner look-alike walking alongside Ben Affleck in Savannah, Ga., ahead of his wedding weekend with Jennifer Lopez. “Omg I thought that was Jennifer Garner! Twins 😍,” “Omg she is Jennifer Garners mini me!!!” and “Violet is a mini Jen Garner, wow!” were just a few of the reactions social media users had when they realized the tall, brunette beauty standing next to the “Argo” actor was actually his 16-year-old daughter, Violet, and not his ex-wife. In the photos, the teenager sported dark-rimmed glasses — similar in style to the ones her...
SAVANNAH, GA
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Cuddles Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 4, In Adorable Photo

Serena Williams, 40, and Meghan Markle, 41, are BFF goals! They had a wonderful chat on the first episode of Meghan’s new Spotify podcast Archetypes, which Serena promoted on Instagram by sharing a photo of the pair with Serena’s 4-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian. The legendary tennis player held her baby girl in her arms, while the Duchess of Sussex cuddled up to Olympia and smiled at the camera. Talk about girl power!
TENNIS
HollywoodLife

Annette Bening, 64, & Warren Beatty, 85, Spotted On Sexy Date Night In Rare Public Photo

Annette Bening, 64, and Warren Beatty, 85, were spotted having a romantic date night at the tapas restaurant AOC in Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 15. The pair, who have been married 30 years, were seen on their way out with leftovers and smiles on their faces. The Golden Globe-winning actress wore a comfy-looking black sweater dress that featured a quarter-zip neckline. She paired it with black Birkenstock-style slides and a blue crystal necklace. She carried a brown bag of food in her left hand and had a blue denim jacket draped over the same arm.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Page Six

141K+
Followers
15K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy