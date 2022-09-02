ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Data reveals an average of about 100 reported kidnappings per year in Memphis

By Julia Baker
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K4qdw_0hg50FJQ00

Two recent reported kidnappings in Memphis are part of a trend showing 68 reported kidnappings or abductions this year through the end of August.

Since 2011, the city has averaged 98 reported kidnappings or abductions every year. Not every reported incident turns out to be a kidnapping or abduction; the number of actual incidents or convictions is not readily available.

Eliza Fletcher appears to have been abducted while running near the University of Memphis Friday, Sept. 2.

Her kidnapping follows that of a woman and her 1-year-old child who were taken from a Target parking lot across the street from Wolfchase Galleria on North Germantown Parkway on Wednesday, Aug. 31. She was returned safely after she gave her captors cash from an ATM.

According to data compiled from a Memphis public safety data hub , 68 kidnappings have occurred within the Memphis city limits this year as of Aug. 31.

Eight months into 2022, the numbers were already 80% of the total for 2021, when there were 85 abductions.

The figure for this year does not include Fletcher’s case, and it also may not include the abduction at Target this week, because it occurred in Bartlett.

Overall, since 2011, the ZIP code with the highest number of kidnappings, 111, was 38116, which covers the Whitehaven area.

Since 2011, the university area where Fletcher was abducted has experienced 32 kidnappings.

The number for last year was a return to the 2011 level after an uptick in kidnappings from 2014 to 2018, when the average number of abductions was 116.

The most occurred in 2017, with 133 kidnappings. Although not all ZIP codes were included in data provided by the city, the ZIP code that seemingly experienced the most kidnappings that year was 38117, which covers East Memphis.

The lowest number of abductions occurred in 2013, when there were 83.

The areas with the most kidnappings then were 38106, 38107, and 38114, all of which had two kidnappings each. Those ZIP codes cover South Memphis, North Memphis, Uptown, Orange Mound and Castalia Heights.

The ZIP codes with the lowest number of kidnappings since 2011 are 38112 and 38135. These cover Midtown, Binghampton and Raleigh-Bartlett.

Information was not provided by the city for the 38016 ZIP code, which covers parts of Bartlett. There was also no information provided for 38016, a neighboring ZIP code that covers parts of Cordova.

