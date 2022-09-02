Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Chilton Police Call on the “FB Force” to Help Identify a Shoplifting Suspect
The Chilton Police Department is calling on what they are calling the “FB Force” to help them identify a suspect in a retail theft complaint. In a post on the Department Facebook page, they posted three pictures of the white female, who was wearing blue jeans, a dark shirt with white lettering on the chest and left sleeve, and a grey or light brown hat.
dailydodge.com
$500K Bond Set For Homeless Fond Du Lac Man Charged With Attempted First-Degree Intentional Homicide
(Fond du Lac) Cash bond was set $500,000 for a homeless Fond du Lac man suspected of shooting another person in the parking lot of a Family Dollar. Christopher Bell is facing numerous felony charges including Attempted First-Degree Intentional Homicide, First-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, and multiple counts of Bail Jumping.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Destroys Soda Machine, Attempts to Set His Former Residence on Fire
A Manitowoc man is back in police custody after a series of incidents on Monday (September 5th). Officers were called to the 1400 block of Division Street on a report of a man destroying a soda machine outside of a business. The owners of Candy Division told officers that the...
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing For Manitowoc Man who Attempts Setting His Former Residence On Fire
Editors Note – We received a call from the former owner of Candy Division who explained that she actually sold the business in May, and it is now used as a residential unit. The initial police report indicated that the officers has spoken with the owners of the store, but in fact, they are residents of the building. Candy Division ceased operation during he height of the pandemic.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot while walking, seriously hurt, shooter sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police released surveillance photos of a vehicle connected with the shooter who left a Milwaukee man, 41, seriously hurt near 34th and Wells Sept. 3. Police said the shots were fired around 7 a.m. as the victim walked in the area. The shooter was in a vehicle that pulled up before the shots were fired, fleeing in the vehicle afterward.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Attorney in Legal Trouble After Allegedly Assaulting a Sheriff’s Deputy
A defense attorney out of Green Bay is now on the other side of the lawyer/client relationship after he allegedly assaulted a Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy. According to the criminal complaint, Mark Howe was attending the Rob Schneider performance at the Epic Event Center on June 16th and was acting unruly.
Two arrested after reports of gunshots, police chase that ended in corn field
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Two people have been arrested in Sun Prairie after a police chase that started with multiple reports of gunshots Wednesday night, authorities said overnight. The Sun Prairie Police Department says it first received the reports of gunshots shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Park Circle and West Main Street. The department says officers...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Woman Charged After Stealing from Meijer Multiple Times
Charges have been filed against a woman who allegedly stole from the Manitowoc Meijer store three separate times over the last two weeks. The first incident occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The asset protection team reported that the 33-year-old woman had taken six video game-related items into the bathroom without...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Shooting Suspect Deemed Competent to Stand Trial
A man charged in a 2020 shooting case in Green Bay has been deemed competent to stand trial. 25-year-old Sedric King pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect on a charge of Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide. He is accused of shooting his father,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee transgender woman fatally shot, man wanted
MILWAUKEE - Regina Allen, 35, of Milwaukee, known by friends as Mya, was fatally shot Aug. 29 near 26th and Wells. Police are looking for the man they say killed the transgender woman. A friend described Allen as full of laughter and joy. Through Facebook, Allen's friend said she will...
WISN
Man shot and killed outside Milwaukee bar
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say five people were shot in six hours Tuesday night. One of the shootings happened outside a bar near 83rd Street and Lisbon Avenue around 11:35 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a 50-year-old man died at the scene. Police were called to a double shooting near...
dailydodge.com
Three Arrested On Numerous Drug Charges In Columbia County
(Wisconsin Dells) The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on numerous drug related charges. An investigation ultimately lead to a search warrant being executed at a motel room in the Wisconsin Dells. During the search, law enforcement located over an ounce of fentanyl, meth, THC, drug paraphernalia, and...
whby.com
2 hurt in accidental shooting in Grand Chute
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — Two people are hurt in an accidental shooting in Grand Chute. Police say a .22 caliber rifle was accidentally fired in the 800 block of W. Northstar Drive around 7:15 p.m. Friday. A 70-year-old Grand Chute man and a 67-year-old Florida woman were struck and...
Quadruple shooting, fire suspect found dead in Milwaukee
The suspect of a quadruple shooting and fire in Milwaukee was found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wounds on Tuesday.
wtmj.com
Four teens arrested following stolen vehicle complaint, police chase and crash
MILWAUKEE – Two 14-year-old boys and two 15-year-old boys have been arrested after allegedly stealing a car and leading police on a chase which ended with a crash early Sunday morning. The crash happened around 3:13 a.m. Sunday near 26th and Nash. Officers said they chasing the vehicle because...
wearegreenbay.com
De Pere resident charged with stalking, tells police he wanted to ‘make sure she was happy’
HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from De Pere told police that he wanted to make sure a woman ‘was happy’ after allegedly driving past her house and is now facing a stalking charge. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 54-year-old Gerald Cornelius Jr....
wearegreenbay.com
Law enforcement seeking community’s help finding wanted fugitive
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Agencies throughout Brown County are looking for the public’s help in locating Sandra Weiss, who has active warrants throughout Brown and Washington County. Weiss is wanted for Possession of Cocaine, Bailjumping, and Drug Paraphernalia. She also has an active Department of Corrections warrant...
seehafernews.com
Another Car Stolen in Sheboygan, May be Part of a Nationwide Trend
The Sheboygan Police Department is investigating a car theft in the city, but it may actually be a part of a nationwide trend. This is a situation that is reportedly stemming from a YouTuber who is posting videos about how to steal different types of cars. This is a problem...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - September 6, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday, September 6, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Berlin police K-9 dies from 'unforeseen medical emergency'
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - The New Berlin Police Department has announced the death of a K-9 officer. K-9 Askan suffered an unforeseen medical emergency and died on Sunday, Sept. 4. He was 9 years old. Askan was trained in drug detection and suspect apprehension. He began his career at just...
