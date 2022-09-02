East Bay Regional Parks ordered closed due to high fire risk

( KRON ) — Several East Bay Regional Park locations have been ordered closed this weekend due to high fire risk, the park district announced in a press release. The closures came by order of the East Bay Regional Park District’s Fire Chief with closures set to take effect Sunday, Sept. 4 and remain in effect through Monday, Sept. 5.

The parks that will be affected by the closure order are as follows:

Wildcat Canyon

Tilden

Botanic Garden

Sibley

Huckleberry

Claremont Canyon

Reinhardt Redwood

Leona Canyon

Anthony Chabot (except campground)

Five Canyons

Lake Chabot

Kennedy Grove

Sobrante Ridge

Sunol

Ohlone

Mission Peak

Vargas Plateau

Garin/Dry Creek Pioneer

Pleasanton Ridge

Dublin Hills

Sycamore Valley

Bishop Ranch

Las Trampas

Briones Regional Park

Crockett Hills

Black Diamond Mines

Clayton Ranch

Contra Loma

Thurgood Marshall

Deer Valley

Round Valley

Morgan Territory

Brushy Peak

Vasco Hills

Shadow Cliffs

Waterbird

Roberts

Diablo Foothills

Nejedly Staging Area in Carquinez Strait

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for inland areas of the East Bay and much of the Bay Area by the National Weather Service, as well as an Excessive Heat Watch for coastal and bayside regions. Temperatures in the East Bay are forecast to be in the upper 90s and 100s, peaking in many areas on Monday.

Residents are advised not to enter closed parks and not to disregard closure notices should they arrive at a park and find one. “If you do, in the event of an emergency, police and firefighters may not be able to find and evacuate you,” advised the park district in a press release.

While no Red Flag Warnings have been issued for the East Bay this weekend, fire authorities warn that the sustained high temperatures could lead to an increase in wildfire danger .

