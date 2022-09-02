The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reminding people to protect themselves from mosquito bites now that two animals in the state have tested positive for West Nile Virus. A bird from Milwaukee County and a horse from Trempealeau County are the first reported West Nile Virus infections in the state this year. No human cases of WNV have been reported yet in 2022. Fond du Lac County Public Health Officer Kim Mueller says the presence of animals with the virus confirms that there are mosquitoes infected with West Nile in the state that can transmit the virus to people and other animals. “These cases are a reminder of the importance of taking precautions to protect ourselves from mosquitoes and the viruses they carry, which poses a risk to all Wisconsinites, especially to those who have weakened immune systems,” said State Health Officer Paula Tran. “By wearing insect repellent and eliminating standing water around our homes where mosquitos breed, we can help protect ourselves and our neighbors.” West Nile Virus spread to humans, horses, birds, and other animals through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes acquire WNV by feeding on infected birds.

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO