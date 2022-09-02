Read full article on original website
9-9-22 wi election clerks race to understand ballot ruling
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s 1,800-plus election clerks are racing to understand a judge’s ruling nine weeks before the election that some fear could lead to absentee ballots being counted in some parts of the battleground state but rejected in others. A judge on Wednesday barred the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission from issuing guidance to clerks, in place since 2016, about how to handle absentee ballots that are missing all or parts of the address of the person who witnessed the voter casting the ballot. Clerks said Thursday that now means it is up to them to determine which ballots should be counted and which should not. Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell says, “You’re going to get varying interpretations.”
9-8-22 guidance approved for disabled wi absentee voters
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission has approved guidance for local election clerks making clear that voters with disabilities can receive help from others when mailing or delivering absentee ballots. The commission voted 4-2 on Tuesday to approve the guidance, which was ordered by a federal judge last week. All three Democrats and one Republican voted in favor of the guidance, while Republican commissioner Don Millis and Robert Spindell voted against it. The Wisconsin State Journal reported that proposals by Millis and Spindell seeking to require those assisting voters to fill out a form proving their identity failed along 3-3 split votes with Democrats opposed.
9-9-22 wisconsin lawmakers approve opioid settlement spending plan
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Legislature’s budget committee approved a spending plan Thursday for $31 million the state expects to receive this year from a multi-state settlement with drug manufacturers over their role in the opioid crisis. Republicans blocked Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed spending plan last month and came back with a new plan that prioritizes funding for law enforcement. The approved plan also includes funding for Narcan, a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, fentanyl testing strips, new treatment facilities and prevention programs, improving data collection and helping tribes fight the opioid crisis.
9-7-22 governor evers calls for $2 billion increase in public school funding
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is calling for spending nearly $2 billion more on public K-12 schools — a plan derided by Republicans and released nine weeks before the election. It is designed to allow school spending to increase without resulting in higher property taxes. Evers unveiled highlights of the plan Tuesday that he will formally introduce next year if he wins reelection in November. It would then have to be approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature before taking effect in July. Evers faces Republican Tim Michels in the Nov. 8 election. Michels and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos spoke out against the proposal.
9-7-22 west nile virus
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reminding people to protect themselves from mosquito bites now that two animals in the state have tested positive for West Nile Virus. A bird from Milwaukee County and a horse from Trempealeau County are the first reported West Nile Virus infections in the state this year. No human cases of WNV have been reported yet in 2022. Fond du Lac County Public Health Officer Kim Mueller says the presence of animals with the virus confirms that there are mosquitoes infected with West Nile in the state that can transmit the virus to people and other animals. “These cases are a reminder of the importance of taking precautions to protect ourselves from mosquitoes and the viruses they carry, which poses a risk to all Wisconsinites, especially to those who have weakened immune systems,” said State Health Officer Paula Tran. “By wearing insect repellent and eliminating standing water around our homes where mosquitos breed, we can help protect ourselves and our neighbors.” West Nile Virus spread to humans, horses, birds, and other animals through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes acquire WNV by feeding on infected birds.
