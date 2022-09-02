ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama A&M falls to UAB season opener

By Claudia Chakamian
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) – The Alabama A&M football team fell behind early, and couldn’t find a way to put points on the board, as UAB got the 59-0 win in the 2022 season opener.

Quincy Casey and Xavier Lankford combined to throw three interceptions and just 137 passing yards.

AP source: College Football Playoff to expand to 12 by 2026

Alabama A&M will stay on the road and play at Troy next Saturday, Sept. 10, with kickoff set for 6:00 p.m.

