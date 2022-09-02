Alabama A&M falls to UAB season opener
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) – The Alabama A&M football team fell behind early, and couldn’t find a way to put points on the board, as UAB got the 59-0 win in the 2022 season opener.
Quincy Casey and Xavier Lankford combined to throw three interceptions and just 137 passing yards.AP source: College Football Playoff to expand to 12 by 2026
Alabama A&M will stay on the road and play at Troy next Saturday, Sept. 10, with kickoff set for 6:00 p.m.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.
Comments / 2