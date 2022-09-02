Read full article on original website
9-9-22 fdl apartment complex swimming pool chemical reaction
Nobody was injured following a chemical reaction at an apartment complex swimming pool. Fond du Lac firefighters were called Thursday afternoon to the Countryside Village Apartments on Security Drive where a small amount of sulferic acid and chlorine liquid mixed, resulting in a strong smell of chlorine gas. A contractor was on site conducting work within the apartment complex pool area and mechanical room when the chemical liquid pumps inadvertently operated causing both chemicals to be released from the plumbing system and on to the floor area. The contractor and apartment complex representatives working in the area were able to safely evacuate. The pool contractor was able to disconnect the power to both chemical pumps and begin the process of diluting the chemical mixture with tap water prior to the arrival of Fire / Rescue. Fire crews continued to dilute the chemical mixture on the floor and a nearby floor drain by continuously running water from a nearby water outlet.
9-9-22 fdl county public health department receives new covid-19 booster shots
The Fond du Lac County Public Health Officer says her o ice has received the newly updated COVID-19 booster shots. Public Health Officer Kim Mueller says people who want the new booster shot can call the Public Health Department at (920) 929-3085 to schedule an appointment. Meanwhile, Mueller says she is not surprised that federal health officials said this week they expect the COVID-19 booster shot to become an annual vaccine similar to the flu shot.
9-7-22 fdl school board accepts administrator resignations
The Fond du Lac School District superintendent admits he was surprised to learn that four top administrators were stepping down. Meeting in special session Tuesday night the Fond du Lac School Board accepted the resignations of the directors of Human Resources and Pupil Services, Stacey Bramstedt and Katie Moder, Evans Elementary School principal, Amy Rettler and communications director Nicole Noonan. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Fleig says he thought he had a good working relationship with all of the administrators and doesn’t think the work environment in the school district was a problem. “I don’t believe so, but the important thing for me to understand as a leader is that I need to continue to be visible with our staff, to talk with our staff, learn more about what’s going on,” Fleig told WFDL news. Fleig says all of the administrators who are leaving did a great job, and he wishes them the best, but says the District needs to move on. Bramstedt and Moder have accepted jobs with CESA 6, Rettler has accepted a principal position at a Campbellsport Elementary School and Noonan is leaving to attend graduate school. Following a closed session the board came back into open session approving the hiring of several interim positions. Retired Wauwatosa Human Resources director Dean Nemoir has been hired as interim HR director, FDL High School assistant principal, Troy McDonald, is the interim Pupil Services director and Theisen Middle School assistant principal, Nick Shultis, has been hired interim principal at Evans Elementary. Allison Birschbach is moving from Chegwin Elementary to replace Shultis at Theisen. Retired Lomira School District superintendent Bob Lloyd was named assistant principal at Sabish Middle School.
9-7-22 fdl police, sheriff’s office launch mental health pilot
Local law enforcement is taking steps to address mental health and wellness. Using ARPA funds, the Fond du Lac Police Department and Sheriff’s Office have started a three year pilot program using a licensed behavioral health specialist to assist officers responding to certain calls. Police Chief Aaron Goldstein says social worker Kimberly Miller started her role this summer. Chief Goldstein says the goal is to reduce the harm by having a plain clothed social worker embedded with officers on the scene of a call.
9-9-22 fdl county emergency management director steps down
Today is the last day on the job for Fond du Lac County Emergency Management director Bobbie Hicken. Hicken is stepping down after five years at the helm after accepting a job in the private sector. Hicken says while she is proud of what she was able to accomplish and enjoyed her work, it will be nice not having to be on call around the clock. Hicken says the county will be in good hands with the selection of Waupun Fire Chief B.J. DeMaa to be the next county emergency management director. “When I found out he was going to be my replacement it gave me a sigh of relief,” Hicken told WFDL news. “I feel I’m leaving the county in very, very good shoes.” DeMaa will begin his new duties October 2.
9-7-22 west nile virus
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reminding people to protect themselves from mosquito bites now that two animals in the state have tested positive for West Nile Virus. A bird from Milwaukee County and a horse from Trempealeau County are the first reported West Nile Virus infections in the state this year. No human cases of WNV have been reported yet in 2022. Fond du Lac County Public Health Officer Kim Mueller says the presence of animals with the virus confirms that there are mosquitoes infected with West Nile in the state that can transmit the virus to people and other animals. “These cases are a reminder of the importance of taking precautions to protect ourselves from mosquitoes and the viruses they carry, which poses a risk to all Wisconsinites, especially to those who have weakened immune systems,” said State Health Officer Paula Tran. “By wearing insect repellent and eliminating standing water around our homes where mosquitos breed, we can help protect ourselves and our neighbors.” West Nile Virus spread to humans, horses, birds, and other animals through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes acquire WNV by feeding on infected birds.
9-7-22 waupun fire chief to become new fdl county emergency management director
The Waupun Fire Chief and Director of Emergency Management is stepping down to become the new Fond du Lac County director of Communications and Emergency Management. BJ Demaa will replace Bobbie Hicken who is leaving for the private sector. DeMaa, who has been Waupun Fire Chief since 2014 will begin his new duties October 2. The city of Waupun will begin a search for a new Fire Chief and Emergency Management director immediately.
9-7-22 herbert kohler jr. dies
Herbert Kohler Jr., who led the plumbing fixture manufacturer his grandfather founded for more than four decades and who turned the tiny Wisconsin village that bears his name into a hospitality destination, is being remembered as a businessman whose impact stretched far beyond his home state. Kohler died Saturday at the age of 83. During his time as CEO, Kohler grew the company from a $133 million operation in 1972 to one that approached $6 billion in annual revenue when he turned over the top job to his son. Kohler transformed The American Club, built in 1918 for immigrant workers at Kohler, into a five-star, five-diamond resort and built the championship golf courses, Blackwolf Run and Whistling Straits.
9-8-22 rolling meadows golf course on pace to break even financially
The Fond du Lac County Rolling Meadows Golf Course manager says the course is on pace to at least break even financially this season. The news comes after the new county executive expressed concerns about the course operating in a deficit over the last several years. Golf Course manager David Brandenburg says after a slow start because of the weather, play has steadily picked up. Brandenburg says revenue was up over 20 percent in July. While are still several weeks to go, depending on the weather, Brandenburg says he’s confident the course should be able to break even. Brandenburg says Rolling Meadows green fees are slightly below the average of neighboring golf courses, so there is room for increases in the future if necessary. An ad hoc committee has been formed to discuss the future of the golf course.
