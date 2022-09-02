The Fond du Lac School District superintendent admits he was surprised to learn that four top administrators were stepping down. Meeting in special session Tuesday night the Fond du Lac School Board accepted the resignations of the directors of Human Resources and Pupil Services, Stacey Bramstedt and Katie Moder, Evans Elementary School principal, Amy Rettler and communications director Nicole Noonan. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Fleig says he thought he had a good working relationship with all of the administrators and doesn’t think the work environment in the school district was a problem. “I don’t believe so, but the important thing for me to understand as a leader is that I need to continue to be visible with our staff, to talk with our staff, learn more about what’s going on,” Fleig told WFDL news. Fleig says all of the administrators who are leaving did a great job, and he wishes them the best, but says the District needs to move on. Bramstedt and Moder have accepted jobs with CESA 6, Rettler has accepted a principal position at a Campbellsport Elementary School and Noonan is leaving to attend graduate school. Following a closed session the board came back into open session approving the hiring of several interim positions. Retired Wauwatosa Human Resources director Dean Nemoir has been hired as interim HR director, FDL High School assistant principal, Troy McDonald, is the interim Pupil Services director and Theisen Middle School assistant principal, Nick Shultis, has been hired interim principal at Evans Elementary. Allison Birschbach is moving from Chegwin Elementary to replace Shultis at Theisen. Retired Lomira School District superintendent Bob Lloyd was named assistant principal at Sabish Middle School.

