Clarksville, TN

WSMV

Clarksville looks at offering COVID-19 hazard pay

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville’s city council has agreed to study COVID-19 hazard pay for former city employees. Only people who worked for the city in March of 2022 received checks. Now there’s a debate about how the American Rescue Plan Act funds were allocated. Some former workers,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
themoorecountynews.com

Tennessee set to approve six new taxpayer-funded, million-dollar economic incentive grants

(The Center Square) — Tennessee is scheduled to send million-dollar incentives to six more companies for expanding or moving their operations to the state. The largest of those incentive grants are $8 million to Bridgestone Tires in Warren County and $6 million to Hankook Tire in Montgomery County, according to an agenda for Tennessee’s Funding Board, which approves economic development grant contracts.
TENNESSEE STATE
clarksvillenow.com

Montgomery County visitor spending tops $340 million in 2021, up 35%

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County took the ninth spot in Tennessee for tourism spending in 2021. Clarksville-Montgomery County visitor spending topped $340 million in 2021, according to economic data released by the Tourism Economics and U.S. Travel Association. Local spending reflects a 35% increase over 2020 and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

House on Woody Hills Drive damaged in Labor Day fire

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A house in the Greenwood area of Clarksville was damaged in a fire on Labor Day. At about 2:07 p.m. Monday, Battalion 1 units from Stations 1 and 4 responded to a structure fire on Woody Hills Drive, according to Clarksville Fire Rescue. The...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Home repairs get a woman in trouble with her HOA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman paid thousands of dollars for a home repair, and she said after it was supposedly completed, the work landed her in hot water with her Homeowners Association. She turned to WSMV 4 for help. When you look at the flooring at Cassandra Tormes...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Scott Warren Hahn

Scott Warren Hahn, 51, of Pleasant View/Clarksville, TN, passed away on August 29, 2022. He was born on August 11, 1971 in Olean, NY to William Warren Hahn and Barbara Ann Kellogg. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sons, Steven and Zackery Hahn; stepmother, Patricia Hahn;...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Spring Hill restaurant hoping for customer support following impact from previous owners' legal woes

Earlier this summer, the former owners of Spring Hill's Bonfire Mongolian Grill were named in federal criminal investigation. Now, Bonfire's current owners say that their restaurant's association with that controversy has hurt their business. They're asking customers to come back with their appetites and enjoy a bowl of Asian-inspired cuisine.
SPRING HILL, TN
wkdzradio.com

Cadiz Man, Crofton Man Plead Guilty to Federal Meth Distribution Charges

Three people arrested last year as part of a meth trafficking investigation by the Madisonville-Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit, the Christian County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police have entered guilty pleas in U.S. Federal Court in Paducah. 29-year-old Zachary White of Cadiz, 38-year-old William Cook of Crofton, and 38-year-old...
CROFTON, KY
wkdzradio.com

Details Released In Hopkinsville Pursuit

Details have been released about a traffic stop on US 68 in Hopkinsville that led to a high-speed pursuit Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop a car for speeding on US 68 and the driver Zavian Jackson of Clarksville fled at speeds of 100 mph onto Pennyrile Parkway.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
JC Phelps

The Top Seven Things To Do In Murray, Kentucky

Hey, y’all! There’s nothing better than exploring the communities that make the Commonwealth of Kentucky special. While there are many that I love, Murray is an all-time favorite. Murray, a small college town located in Western Kentucky, boasts an amount of charm you’d expect to see in a movie. It was also voted the Friendliest Town in America! While you’ll never run short of things to do on your visit, here’s my list of the Top Seven Things To Do in Murray, Kentucky.
MURRAY, KY
radionwtn.com

Buchanan Couple Arrested In Stewart Co. Courthouse Parking Lot

Dover, Tenn.–A couple from Buchanan were arrested on drug and other charges in the Stewart County Courthouse parking lot. On Wednesday afternoon August 31st, Deputy Corey Etherton was checking some suspicious activity from a vehicle in the rear of the courthouse parking lot. While talking with the male driver and a female passenger he became more suspicious and called for a K-9.
BUCHANAN, TN
WBBJ

Fentanyl found on cash at Camden business, police say

CAMDEN, Tenn. — Police say a business in Camden received money from a customer that contained fentanyl. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to assist a local business on Sunday, September 4. A caller stated that an employee at the business received money from a...
CAMDEN, TN
wkdzradio.com

Law Enforcement Ask For Help Locating Burglary Suspects

Todd County law enforcement is asking for the community’s help locating a man and woman wanted in connection to a burglary. Todd County Sheriff’s deputies say 27-year-old Derek Reeves of Auburn and 32-year-old Victoria Smith of Elkton are wanted on a warrant for first-degree burglary. They are reportedly...

