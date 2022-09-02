Read full article on original website
WSMV
Clarksville looks at offering COVID-19 hazard pay
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville’s city council has agreed to study COVID-19 hazard pay for former city employees. Only people who worked for the city in March of 2022 received checks. Now there’s a debate about how the American Rescue Plan Act funds were allocated. Some former workers,...
themoorecountynews.com
Tennessee set to approve six new taxpayer-funded, million-dollar economic incentive grants
(The Center Square) — Tennessee is scheduled to send million-dollar incentives to six more companies for expanding or moving their operations to the state. The largest of those incentive grants are $8 million to Bridgestone Tires in Warren County and $6 million to Hankook Tire in Montgomery County, according to an agenda for Tennessee’s Funding Board, which approves economic development grant contracts.
Sumner Democrats Raise Objections to County Commissioner Selection
All Republican County Commission chooses fellow Republican to take contested seat. The Sumner County Commission last week chose Republican Terri Boyt to take the contested District 13 Commission seat despite the fact that her August race ended in a tie with Democrat Brenda Dotson.
clarksvillenow.com
Montgomery County visitor spending tops $340 million in 2021, up 35%
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County took the ninth spot in Tennessee for tourism spending in 2021. Clarksville-Montgomery County visitor spending topped $340 million in 2021, according to economic data released by the Tourism Economics and U.S. Travel Association. Local spending reflects a 35% increase over 2020 and...
wkyufm.org
Sumner County, Tennessee Commission votes to seat a Republican who was tied with her Democratic opponent
Sumner County’s newly elected commission seated a Republican candidate who was tied with her Democratic opponent during a contentious meeting Thursday night. The District 13 race last month ended in a tie between Republican Terri Boyt and Democrat Brenda Dotson. Commissioners could have chosen to let the voters decide...
clarksvillenow.com
House on Woody Hills Drive damaged in Labor Day fire
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A house in the Greenwood area of Clarksville was damaged in a fire on Labor Day. At about 2:07 p.m. Monday, Battalion 1 units from Stations 1 and 4 responded to a structure fire on Woody Hills Drive, according to Clarksville Fire Rescue. The...
WSMV
Home repairs get a woman in trouble with her HOA
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman paid thousands of dollars for a home repair, and she said after it was supposedly completed, the work landed her in hot water with her Homeowners Association. She turned to WSMV 4 for help. When you look at the flooring at Cassandra Tormes...
Sumner County begins year with 175 students experiencing homelessness
Sumner County School District has more than double the number of students who are experiencing homelessness at the start of this school year compared to last, according to district McKinney-Vento Homelessness Assistance Coordinator Keica Ray.
rewind943.com
Family of deceased Montgomery County deputy files lawsuit to receive line-of-duty death benefits
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The family of a former Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputy is fighting to have his death declared the direct result of injuries he sustained on the job. Randy Dale Paddock graduated from Tennessee Law Enforcement Training on May 29, 2013, and began working...
clarksvillenow.com
Scott Warren Hahn
Scott Warren Hahn, 51, of Pleasant View/Clarksville, TN, passed away on August 29, 2022. He was born on August 11, 1971 in Olean, NY to William Warren Hahn and Barbara Ann Kellogg. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sons, Steven and Zackery Hahn; stepmother, Patricia Hahn;...
williamsonhomepage.com
Spring Hill restaurant hoping for customer support following impact from previous owners' legal woes
Earlier this summer, the former owners of Spring Hill's Bonfire Mongolian Grill were named in federal criminal investigation. Now, Bonfire's current owners say that their restaurant's association with that controversy has hurt their business. They're asking customers to come back with their appetites and enjoy a bowl of Asian-inspired cuisine.
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Man, Crofton Man Plead Guilty to Federal Meth Distribution Charges
Three people arrested last year as part of a meth trafficking investigation by the Madisonville-Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit, the Christian County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police have entered guilty pleas in U.S. Federal Court in Paducah. 29-year-old Zachary White of Cadiz, 38-year-old William Cook of Crofton, and 38-year-old...
wkdzradio.com
Details Released In Hopkinsville Pursuit
Details have been released about a traffic stop on US 68 in Hopkinsville that led to a high-speed pursuit Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop a car for speeding on US 68 and the driver Zavian Jackson of Clarksville fled at speeds of 100 mph onto Pennyrile Parkway.
The Top Seven Things To Do In Murray, Kentucky
Hey, y’all! There’s nothing better than exploring the communities that make the Commonwealth of Kentucky special. While there are many that I love, Murray is an all-time favorite. Murray, a small college town located in Western Kentucky, boasts an amount of charm you’d expect to see in a movie. It was also voted the Friendliest Town in America! While you’ll never run short of things to do on your visit, here’s my list of the Top Seven Things To Do in Murray, Kentucky.
radionwtn.com
Buchanan Couple Arrested In Stewart Co. Courthouse Parking Lot
Dover, Tenn.–A couple from Buchanan were arrested on drug and other charges in the Stewart County Courthouse parking lot. On Wednesday afternoon August 31st, Deputy Corey Etherton was checking some suspicious activity from a vehicle in the rear of the courthouse parking lot. While talking with the male driver and a female passenger he became more suspicious and called for a K-9.
clarksvillenow.com
Mom carries on son’s ‘Captain Spectrum’ anti-bullying legacy after his death at school
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Crystal Miller had her son for just a few short years. But in that time, Christopher Ryan Miller made an impact not only on his mother, but on everyone he met. Crystal said her son, who was diagnosed with autism at about age 7,...
Nashville police investigate shooting at Kwik Sak gas station
At least one person is injured after a shooting at a gas station on Clarksville Pike Monday afternoon.
WBBJ
Fentanyl found on cash at Camden business, police say
CAMDEN, Tenn. — Police say a business in Camden received money from a customer that contained fentanyl. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to assist a local business on Sunday, September 4. A caller stated that an employee at the business received money from a...
wkdzradio.com
Law Enforcement Ask For Help Locating Burglary Suspects
Todd County law enforcement is asking for the community’s help locating a man and woman wanted in connection to a burglary. Todd County Sheriff’s deputies say 27-year-old Derek Reeves of Auburn and 32-year-old Victoria Smith of Elkton are wanted on a warrant for first-degree burglary. They are reportedly...
Military discount Wednesdays coming to some Krogers
Kroger has announced that four of its stores will soon be offering a 10% military discount for active and retired military members and their dependents on Wednesdays.
