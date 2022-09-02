Chaos ensued during a recent trip to the pool. My family always had a pool when I was growing up and it was so great and fun, one thing we'd have to be extra careful with was putting the chemicals in and making sure the filter always worked. It was very important because if something went wrong with the chemicals or filter, we could not go swimming. Everyone is trying to soak up every bit of summer before it ends and go swimming, but there was an issue recently at one town pool in the Hudson Valley.

RED HOOK, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO