Rockland County, NY

These Are the Only 4 Forms of ID Used to Buy Alcohol in NYS

When was the last time you were ID'd when you went to buy alcohol? Or cigarettes? Or Whipped Cream? What form of identification is legal for you to show in New York State?. Did you even know that you are limited to very specific forms of identification? For example, your work ID or even your pistol permit is not eligible to be used to buy alcohol in New York State.
Is it Legal to Ride a Bike Without a Helmet in New York State?

My friend and I were having a conversation the other day about riding bicycles, something neither one of us has done in years. We were discussing how when we were kids bicycle helmets were unheard of. Seriously, I’m pretty sure they weren’t even invented yet. Anyway, she said something about hating the idea of having to wear a helmet if we ever did decide to ride, which I’m pretty sure is not going to happen.
Dangerous Flooding Possible For Hudson Valley, New York

Flood watches and advisories have been issued for the entire Hudson Valley. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible in the Hudson Valley, according to the National Weather Service. Flood Watch For Orange, Putnam, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. A Flood Watch remains in effect for...
Question- Is Dumpster Diving Illegal In New York State?

Do you ever get sucked into dumpster diving videos on YouTube? Would you ever do it? Actually, is it legal for you to dumpster dive in New York State?. According to Wikipedia, the definition of "Dumpster Diving" is the act of salvaging from large commercial, residential, industrial, and construction containers for unused items discarded by their owners but deemed useful to the picker. So in simple terms, picking through the trash in a dumpster or big for treasure.
How Is New York State Not Higher Ranked For This Classic Dish?

It's no secret, we love to eat in Central and Upstate New York. However, New York isn't eating as many of these summer classics as you think. We love our hamburgers here in New York......or do we? American's eat around 20 billion burgers a year. However, New York State isn't really adding to that number a ton believe it or not.
Ex-New York Cop, Marine From Hudson Valley Gets Record Sentence

A retired NYPD officer from the Hudson Valley received the longest sentence for his role in the Capitol riot. On Thursday, 56-year-old Thomas Webster of the village of Florida, New York, was sentenced in the District of Columbia to 10 years in prison for assaulting a law enforcement officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon and related charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Frightening Chemical Issue Causes Panic at Pool in Red Hook, NY

Chaos ensued during a recent trip to the pool. My family always had a pool when I was growing up and it was so great and fun, one thing we'd have to be extra careful with was putting the chemicals in and making sure the filter always worked. It was very important because if something went wrong with the chemicals or filter, we could not go swimming. Everyone is trying to soak up every bit of summer before it ends and go swimming, but there was an issue recently at one town pool in the Hudson Valley.
Is This The Most Dangerous Road In New York?

Every day you drive around town and notice certain issues with roads and highways in New York State. From speeders to potholes there are plenty of things to watch out for in order for you to make it to your destination safe and sound. While there are no stats to...
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

