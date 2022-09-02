Read full article on original website
Deputies: Man stabbed his father more than 15 times
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Hartsburg man is charged with First-Degree Murder in the Friday stabbing death of his father in Hartsburg. According to court records, Boone County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the 18000 block of S. Old Route A near Hartsburg. There they found the deceased body of a man who had been stabbed more than 15 times. An investigation revealed that the victim lived in the home with his son, Collin Q. Knight.
Highway Patrol officials arrest man involved in crash that killed three-year-old
MORGAN COUNTY — Highway Patrol officials arrested a man after a crash that killed a three-year-old boy Saturday. According to the arrest report, Larry Lunnin, 40, of Rocky Mount was arrested Sunday at 2:35 p.m. He was arrested for second-degree involuntary manslaughter, failure to drive on the right side...
Driver in fatal crash should not have had custody of three-year-old
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The driver of a vehicle involved in a Morgan County crash that killed a three-year-old boy Saturday had custody of the child illegally, according to charging documents from the Morgan County Prosecutor. According to the criminal complaint, 40-year-old Larry Lunnin Sr. of Rocky Mount had "removed...
Hartsburg man arrested for first degree murder, armed criminal action
HARTSBURG — A Hartsburg man was arrested for first-degree murder and armed criminal action after a man was found dead in a home Friday night. According to a release from the Boone County Sheriff's Office, Boone County Joint Communications received a call around 7:46 p.m. reporting a man had signs of serious injury at a residence in the 18000 block of South Old Route A.
Versailles man killed in Morgan County crash
MORGAN COUNTY — A Versailles man is dead after a crash in Morgan County Friday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened around 8:25 p.m. on MO 5, about three tenths of a mile north of route MM. The crash happened when...
Four-year-old dead after crash in Morgan County
A four-year-old Rocky Mount boy is dead after a crash in Morgan County. The crash happened Saturday at 3:10 pm, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report. Larry Lunnin, 40, of Rocky Mount, was driving a 2014 Jeep Wrangler on Route W, south of Marvin Cutoff. The...
Heart of America Marathon celebrates 63rd annual year
Boone County’s Heart of America Marathon celebrated its 63rd annual race year Monday morning, making it the second oldest continuously running marathon in the United States. The race director Kathy Lee said the Labor Day marathon put on by The Columbia Track Club is rooted in history. “It’s been...
Couple finds love in retirement community, hold wedding over the weekend
Jefferson City — Love is in the air over at Primrose Retirement Community. The wedding of Lola Perrey and Jerry Scarlett took place over the weekend. The two met during the first month of Lola coming to Primrose, but it wasn't love at first sight right away. "I just...
Football Friday Night Play of the Week nominees for Week 2
New Bloomfield — Plenty of worthy nominees for KRCG 13's Week 2 Football Friday Night Play of the Week!. Check out our three nominees from Week 2 of the 2022 high school football season. You can cast your vote by going to our KRCG 13 Facebook or Twitter pages.
