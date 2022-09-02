ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miller County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
krcgtv.com

Deputies: Man stabbed his father more than 15 times

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Hartsburg man is charged with First-Degree Murder in the Friday stabbing death of his father in Hartsburg. According to court records, Boone County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the 18000 block of S. Old Route A near Hartsburg. There they found the deceased body of a man who had been stabbed more than 15 times. An investigation revealed that the victim lived in the home with his son, Collin Q. Knight.
HARTSBURG, MO
krcgtv.com

Driver in fatal crash should not have had custody of three-year-old

NEW BLOOMFIELD — The driver of a vehicle involved in a Morgan County crash that killed a three-year-old boy Saturday had custody of the child illegally, according to charging documents from the Morgan County Prosecutor. According to the criminal complaint, 40-year-old Larry Lunnin Sr. of Rocky Mount had "removed...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Hartsburg man arrested for first degree murder, armed criminal action

HARTSBURG — A Hartsburg man was arrested for first-degree murder and armed criminal action after a man was found dead in a home Friday night. According to a release from the Boone County Sheriff's Office, Boone County Joint Communications received a call around 7:46 p.m. reporting a man had signs of serious injury at a residence in the 18000 block of South Old Route A.
HARTSBURG, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brumley, MO
Miller County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Miller County, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
krcgtv.com

Versailles man killed in Morgan County crash

MORGAN COUNTY — A Versailles man is dead after a crash in Morgan County Friday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened around 8:25 p.m. on MO 5, about three tenths of a mile north of route MM. The crash happened when...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Four-year-old dead after crash in Morgan County

A four-year-old Rocky Mount boy is dead after a crash in Morgan County. The crash happened Saturday at 3:10 pm, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report. Larry Lunnin, 40, of Rocky Mount, was driving a 2014 Jeep Wrangler on Route W, south of Marvin Cutoff. The...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Heart of America Marathon celebrates 63rd annual year

Boone County’s Heart of America Marathon celebrated its 63rd annual race year Monday morning, making it the second oldest continuously running marathon in the United States. The race director Kathy Lee said the Labor Day marathon put on by The Columbia Track Club is rooted in history. “It’s been...
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Child Exploitation#Computers#Violent Crime

Comments / 0

Community Policy