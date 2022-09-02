NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Hartsburg man is charged with First-Degree Murder in the Friday stabbing death of his father in Hartsburg. According to court records, Boone County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the 18000 block of S. Old Route A near Hartsburg. There they found the deceased body of a man who had been stabbed more than 15 times. An investigation revealed that the victim lived in the home with his son, Collin Q. Knight.

HARTSBURG, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO