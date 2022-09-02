St. Martinville man sentenced to 12 years after having meth mailed to home

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A St. Martinville man was sentenced to 12 years in prison yesterday after he plead guilty to drug trafficking charges.

According to a statement made by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana , Irvin J. Butler, 41, of Martinville was sentenced to 12 years and 7 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The statement said that in March of 2019, agents with the United States Postal Inspection Service intercepted a package that was mailed from Arizona to an address in Lafayette, La. After intercepting the package, a canine trained in detecting narcotics positively alerted the package.

A search warrant was obtained and agents delivered the package as scheduled. Once it was received, the search warrant was executed and agents confirmed that the package contained about four pounds of meth.

The Acadiana Criminalistics Laboratory confirmed that the substance was methamphetamine.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.