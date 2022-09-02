ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Martinville, LA

St. Martinville man sentenced to 12 years after having meth mailed to home

By Bjorn Morfin
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bx4dS_0hg4yAMv00

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A St. Martinville man was sentenced to 12 years in prison yesterday after he plead guilty to drug trafficking charges.

According to a statement made by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana , Irvin J. Butler, 41, of Martinville was sentenced to 12 years and 7 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

12-year-old arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot other students

The statement said that in March of 2019, agents with the United States Postal Inspection Service intercepted a package that was mailed from Arizona to an address in Lafayette, La. After intercepting the package, a canine trained in detecting narcotics positively alerted the package.

A search warrant was obtained and agents delivered the package as scheduled. Once it was received, the search warrant was executed and agents confirmed that the package contained about four pounds of meth.

The Acadiana Criminalistics Laboratory confirmed that the substance was methamphetamine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 2

Related
brproud.com

Baton Rouge woman charged after BRPD confiscates drugs and weapons

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Tierra Smith, 28, of Baton Rouge, was arrested after members of the Baton Rouge Police Department were called to a complaint on Madison Ave. The complaint came in around 8:50 p.m. on Friday, September 2, and centered around “several subjects standing in front of a residence armed with a rifle and handguns,” according to the affidavit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Martinville, LA
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Saint Martinville, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
City
Lafayette, LA
kadn.com

Local residents want solutions following killing of teen last week

Lafayette, LA - Following the August 31st shooting involving a 15 and 17 year old in Lafayette, residents are tired of the violence. "The blood of our children are flowing in the streets and that’s chaos for any society," said Cory Levier, a local motivational speaker and firearms instructor.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
brproud.com

LPD: Arrest made in multiple Ulta Beauty thefts

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Breaux Bridge man has been arrested after allegedly stealing from multiple Ulta Beauty stores. Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge faces charges of 10 counts of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft. According to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), Potier was also booked on nine warrants that stemmed from their investigation and an outstanding warrant for an unrelated case that was for nine counts of unauthorized use of a movable.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
brproud.com

Multiple BRPD officers accused of breaking the law

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge Police announced investigations into a total of four BRPD officers Thursday. Two have been arrested on some serious charges but two more are facing serious consequences. At the Thursday press conference, BRPD officials said Officer Wade Hill is facing kidnapping, and misdemeanor...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities searching for suspect in Jennings stabbing

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Jennings police are searching for Timothy Walker, 42, accused of stabbing a man multiple times last night. Friday night, police were called to the scene of a stabbing on Racca Road where they found a man with stab wounds to his torso, head and neck, according to Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes. He’s now in stable condition in an area hospital.
JENNINGS, LA
KPEL 96.5

Fentanyl Bust: Breaux Bridge Man Arrested by Lafayette Police Following Undercover Operation

More fatal fentanyl has been taken off the streets following an undercover narcotics operation conducted by Lafayette Police. According to a press release, 27-year-old Joseph Linton Robicheaux of Breaux Bridge has been a target of investigators for a few months. In May, drug agents say they actually negotiated a drug deal with Joseph, who allegedly proved the officers Methamphetamine for money.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Eunice News

Godfrey indicted in double homicide at convenience store

The St. Landry Parish Grand Jury returned a true bill of indictment against Travis Tykhireus Godfrey, 25, in connection with the double homicide that occurred in Eunice on June 16, according to a news release from St. Landry Parish District Attorney Chad Pitre. Godfrey was indicted on Aug. 30 for the first-degree murder of Paul Celestine and for the manslaughter of Aiden McCauley. Police…
EUNICE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Possession of Methamphetamine After Agents Intercepted a Package Containing Drugs

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Possession of Methamphetamine After Agents Intercepted a Package Containing Drugs. Lafayette, Louisiana – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Irvin J. Butler, 41, of St. Martinville, Louisiana, was sentenced on September 1, 2022. United States District Judge Robert R. Summerhays sentenced him to 151 months (12 years, 7 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking charges. Butler pleaded guilty on May 20, 2022, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy