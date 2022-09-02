Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
boothbayregister.com
Wiscasset welcomes Laser Skin Bar by Betsy
In addition to working in the beauty industry as a cosmetologist/salon owner for over 30 years, Betsy Varian, owner of Laser Skin Bar by Betsy, is now certified and trained in laser technology providing fast, safe, and effective treatment on skin and hair. All treatments will be administered with an EVO Light laser. This laser uses adjustable wavelength options and intense pulsed light (IPL) therapy addressing areas of unwanted hyperpigmentation.
boothbayregister.com
Boyce M. Brewer
Boyce M. “Bo” Brewer passed away Aug. 23, 2022 in his sleep. Burial will be Sept. 9 at 1:30 p.m. at Bushnell Veterans Cemetery. On Oct. 1, a celebration of life will be held at the American Legion Post 36 at 1:30 p.m. for both Bo and Millie Brewer.
boothbayregister.com
Sandra A. Thibault
Sandra Ann Thibault passed away on Aug. 22, 2022 at the Gregory Wing at St. Andrews Village, Boothbay Harbor after a long battle with a spinal cord injury and multiple health issues. Sandra was born on Feb. 13, 1941 on Southport Island in her childhood home in Cozy Harbor to...
boothbayregister.com
Historical association offers story and craft time
Families are invited to Whitefield Library on Sept. 10 at 10:30 a.m. for a special children's program featuring storiess by local writer Lisa Jahn-Clough and a craft activity. Children will be treated to a read-aloud story and conversation about author and illustrator Lisa Jahn-Clough who has roots on Monhegan Island. Jahn-Clough has received awards from Child Magazine, Parent's Choice, Bank Street, Entertainment Weekly, YALSA, and her work has been featured in Maine’s Raising Readers program.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
boothbayregister.com
Join Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association’s lobster bake on Peaks Island
The Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association (MCFA), a nonprofit working to support vibrant fisheries, healthy fishermen, and thriving fishing communities, invites you to join them for an authentic Maine lobster bake on Peaks Island. All proceeds go to benefit MCFA’s programs. The event will be held at the Island Lobster Company on Casco Bay’s Peaks Island on Saturday, Sept 10 from 5-7 p.m.. Ferry service is available through Casco Bay Lines to transport guests to and from the event.
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: 11 arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 435 calls for service for the period of Aug. 23 to Sept. 6. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 7,544 calls for service. Brent A. Fogg, 50, of Bristol was issued a summons Aug. 25 for Operating under the Influence, on State Route 32, Bristol, by Deputy Jonathan Colby, on behalf of an investigation by Sgt. Jared Mitkus of an accident, which occurred in April of 2022.
boothbayregister.com
Southport Column: Slowing down slowly
The past two weeks this paper has published two letters to the editor using “sunrise” and “sunset” to indicate political opinions, but we can also think of the metaphors to indicate summer’s passing. Not only is darkness falling so much earlier these evenings, but some businesses are closing, while others are reducing their hours. For example, the food truck, Coastal Crave, where we bought delicious lobster rolls, has vanished, and our Southport Memorial Library is back on winter hours, with Wednesdays’ opening times vanishing, leaving us with Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m until 4 p.m. and one night of evening hours on Thursdays from 6 until 8.
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Sea and Science Center awarded $81,334.00 to expand existing programs
At the Boothbay Sea and Science Center (BSSC) we are continually seeking ways to apply our resources to bridge Maine’s “marine gap,” which deprives youth access to the ocean, marine/maritime connections, and insight into environmental and workforce topics and concerns. Our unique hands-on learning experiences in natural settings give youth the confidence and skills to explore on their own the vastness of the marine ecosystem and the human impact on the system inspiring them to care and become responsible stewards of all our precious natural resources.
IN THIS ARTICLE
boothbayregister.com
School committee buying 28 replacement windows
A big school committee purchase made an impression on Southport selectmen Aug. 31. While reviewing the school warrant, Selectman Smith Climo spotted a $27,503.67 purchase for 28 replacement windows for Southport Central School. “Twenty-eight new windows, think of it. Wow, 27 thousand, 500. Dang,” he said. “We’d have a pretty small warrant if it weren’t for that.”
boothbayregister.com
Mixed reviews of season from area businesses
If lack of rain was all it took to make a great summer, this should be the best year yet, but some local businesses are reporting it takes more than a drought to make a spectacular season. By comparison to last year which most businesses described as phenomenal, this year...
boothbayregister.com
Tuna tournament off to great start
Two days into the Carousel Marina/Whale’s Tale Tuna Challenge, fishermen landed 28 tuna at the Boothbay Harbor establishment, according to manager Jax van der Veen. Eighteen tuna were brought in the first day Sept. 4, and 10 on Sept. 5. The tournament will continue until Sept. 8. On Sept....
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club
Last Thursday over 30 club members met for a strictly social evening together. Tory Paxson was our Sergeant-at-Arms, no Trivia questions, just a chance to share personal and family stories. It’s how we share the milestones of our lives with our Rotary family. We were happy to learn that cornhole champions, Bruce Harris and Chip Griffin, decided to enter into a law practice together. If they can team up and win at such a competitive game as cornhole that’s a good start for a law practice we guess.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
boothbayregister.com
Maine musicians at the Boothbay Harbor Opera House
The weekend of September 9 and 10 features two top Maine musical acts on the historic Opera House stage in Boothbay Harbor. Friday, Sept. 9, will see country and blues with Denny Breau & Friends in concert followed by an evening of American roots rock with the Jason Spooner Band on Saturday, Sept. 10.
boothbayregister.com
Mallory H. Garrison
Mallory Hicks Garrison, 85, of South Portland and Squirrel Island, passed away Sept. 1, 2022. Mallory, affectionately known as Gogo to her grandchildren and those who adored her, was born on July 1, 1937, in Neptune, New Jersey, and spent her childhood in Highland Park and Short Hills. Mallory attended the Short Hills Country Day School and Kent Place School, where she enjoyed playing field hockey, horseback riding, and fighting her parents for the convertible.
boothbayregister.com
Coast Guard recognizes Boothbay Harbor Flotilla Member
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 2-5 member, Ted Chatham, was awarded the Coast Guard Auxiliary Commendation Medal for Outstanding Achievement. The award was presented by RADM John W. Mauger, Commander, First Coast Guard District. The citation to accompany the award read in part: “Auxiliarist Chatham is cited for outstanding achievement while...
boothbayregister.com
Democrats announce return of Harvest Dinner
The Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) is pleased to announce the return of the Harvest Dinner to its annual calendar. The popular event will be hosted Sunday, Oct. 2 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Le Barn, a huge, restored, gambrel-roofed event facility located in the rolling farmland of Jefferson, Maine.
boothbayregister.com
Another option
On May 3, 2018, a full-page ad ran in the Boothbay Register announcing “Another Option” for the Captain Fish Motel property. The Craigs generously proposed to “use private monies to purchase the Captain Fish property and to donate the property to the town for use as a public waterfront park with a dual use marina (public docks and commercial fishing/working waterfront docks).”
boothbayregister.com
BRHS, WHS cross country
The Boothbay Region and Wiscasset high schools’ cross country team had its debut race in Brunswick Sept. 2. The girls and boys teams were shorthanded, but Coach Nick Scott described the meet as a fantastic outing for the start to a promising season. The teams faced Brunswick, Morse, Camden Hills Regional and Medomak Valley Regional high schools.
boothbayregister.com
‘Abstract’ and Ann Slocum solo show openings
The all “Abstract” show is open at River Arts in Damariscotta and will run until Oct. 15. Juror, Celeste Henriquez, selected 82 works from 146 submissions of sculpture, painting, photography, print making and assemblage. A full range of styles exhibited from expressionistic to minimalism, this show represents artists in a dazzling and surprising body of work from all over the state of Maine.
boothbayregister.com
Bayville Buzz
Due to contractual constraints, the Buzz must be submitted before the Labor Day goings on, but I’m sure there will be the usual mayhem and merriment. I haven’t been there much lately, but thankfully, Thomas Hultin, with his birds-eye view of Bayville from his perch at Valhalla Shores has submitted the following…
Comments / 0