ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

USS San Jacinto coming home to Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The USS San Jacinto (CG 56) is coming home!. This Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser is set to arrive at Naval Station Norfolk on Sept. 8. It's been deployed in the European area for nine months. This ship is part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group....
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Government
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Norfolk, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
13News Now

13News Now Vault: Labor Day 1985

NORFOLK, Va. — Labor Day is a time set aside to celebrate the achievement of American workers. It often comes with sunny day traditions, from parades to cookouts, and maybe even one last trip to the beach to cap off the summer. If you go back to 1985, many...
NORFOLK, VA
vabeach.com

2022 Guide of Must-See Places Around Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach is one of the most beautiful places in the country. Many people flock to Virginia beach every year, and if you feel like you need a vacation, Virginia Beach is one of the best places you can go. Many people who come to Virginia Beach only come to...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nas
Person
Harry S. Truman
WAVY News 10

CC: 2nd Annual Portsmouth Paddle Battle

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Elizabeth River will be the course for the 2nd Annual Portsmouth Paddle Battle. The event is Saturday and racers of all levels in both kayaks and stand-up paddle boards will compete along the river. If you would like to join in on all the...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uss Harry S Truman#Squadrons#The U S Navy
Channelocity

The Best Seafood Restaurants in Norfolk

(Ryzhkov/Adobe Stock Images) If you're looking for great seafood restaurants to try out in Norfolk, Virginia, we found the top 5 highest-rated spots in the city. These rankings are based on OpenTable reviewers rating these restaurants and are compiled of the highest-rated seafood eateries on OpenTable in Norfolk.
NORFOLK, VA
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 killed, 5 injured after shooting in Norfolk, Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. — Two people died and five others were wounded early Sunday after a shooting near Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, authorities said. Update 3:51 p.m. EDT Sept. 4: Two people died and five others were injured in the shooting, the Norfolk Police Department said in a statement Sunday afternoon.
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy