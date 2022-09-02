Read full article on original website
Home for the holiday: Naval aviators return after 9 months at sea aboard USS Harry S. Truman
The thundering rumble of jet fighters and the sustained rotary roar of propeller-driven surveillance planes. Those were the prelude to hugs, kisses and tears Monday at two local bases.
USS San Jacinto coming home to Naval Station Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — The USS San Jacinto (CG 56) is coming home!. This Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser is set to arrive at Naval Station Norfolk on Sept. 8. It's been deployed in the European area for nine months. This ship is part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group....
NAS Oceana welcomes home four squadrons following a nine-month deployment
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Labor Day morning, four Super Hornet Squadrons which are part of Carrier Air Wing One, returned to N.A.S Oceana after a nine-month deployment aboard USS Harry S. Truman. It’s the moment dozens of families have waited months for. “It’s very exciting,” said Katlin...
americanmilitarynews.com
Veteran who killed Air Force veteran dentist explains motive, is sentenced to 40 years in prison
Three days after a popular Newport News dentist, Dr. William “Bill” Trolenberg, was gunned down outside his office in 2019, police arrested Kelly Michael Vance in the killing. The evidence wasn’t in doubt — Vance was captured on video shooting Trolenberg as he lay on the ground —...
13News Now Vault: Labor Day 1985
NORFOLK, Va. — Labor Day is a time set aside to celebrate the achievement of American workers. It often comes with sunny day traditions, from parades to cookouts, and maybe even one last trip to the beach to cap off the summer. If you go back to 1985, many...
vabeach.com
2022 Guide of Must-See Places Around Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach is one of the most beautiful places in the country. Many people flock to Virginia beach every year, and if you feel like you need a vacation, Virginia Beach is one of the best places you can go. Many people who come to Virginia Beach only come to...
VSSA looks for anglers to drop artificial reefs for pilot program
NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Saltwater Sportfishing Association (VSSA) is looking for anglers to drop artificial reefs off the shore of Norfolk's Ocean View Saturday morning for a new pilot program. The test drop is scheduled from 8 to 11 a.m., but volunteers will meet at the Lynnhaven Boat...
Community activists hold prayer gathering after Norfolk mass shooting
Our News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones was on Killam Avenue not far from Old Dominion University where the shooting happened, and now people are relying on the strength of prayer to turn things around.
2 dead, 5 injured following mass shooting on Killam Ave in Norfolk
Officers were called to the 5000 block of Killam Avenue around midnight. 7 people were injured and taken to the hospital. Norfolk State confirms several of the victims are NSU students.
Southside Hampton Roads students return for first day of school
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The new school year is officially underway now for thousands of students in Hampton Roads. “I feel awesome!” said Wesley Gallagher, a student with Old Donation School. Students at Old Donation School, a middle school in Virginia Beach, are optimistic about the new school...
NSU students mourn fellow Spartan shot and killed at house party
Norfolk Police are continuing to search for whoever is responsible for the mass shooting where two people were killed and five others were sent to the hospital early Sunday morning.
WAVY News 10
CC: 2nd Annual Portsmouth Paddle Battle
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Elizabeth River will be the course for the 2nd Annual Portsmouth Paddle Battle. The event is Saturday and racers of all levels in both kayaks and stand-up paddle boards will compete along the river. If you would like to join in on all the...
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Norfolk
(Ryzhkov/Adobe Stock Images) If you're looking for great seafood restaurants to try out in Norfolk, Virginia, we found the top 5 highest-rated spots in the city. These rankings are based on OpenTable reviewers rating these restaurants and are compiled of the highest-rated seafood eateries on OpenTable in Norfolk.
2 killed, 5 injured after shooting in Norfolk, Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. — Two people died and five others were wounded early Sunday after a shooting near Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, authorities said. Update 3:51 p.m. EDT Sept. 4: Two people died and five others were injured in the shooting, the Norfolk Police Department said in a statement Sunday afternoon.
Public invited to Congressman Bobby Scott’s annual Labor Day cookout
Congressman Robert C. “Bobby” Scott, D - VA-03, is once again hosting his Annual Labor Day Cookout after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fire seriously damages Family Dollar in Norfolk shopping center
The shopping center on Church Street and E Brambleton Avenue caught fire Monday afternoon. News 3 crews are at the scene working to learn more details.
20 bullets, one in chamber | Chesapeake man stopped with gun, extra ammo at Norfolk Int'l Airport
NORFOLK, Va. — Security at Norfolk International Airport stopped a man from taking a gun onto his flight Saturday, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said. The man's carry-on bag set off an alarm when it went through the security checkpoint at the airport. TSA officers then stopped the man and alerted the Norfolk Airport Authority police.
Indiafest returns: 25th year of tradition, community
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For the first time in several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, India Fest is returning to the Tidewater region. And it's a big milestone for the celebration -- the gathering, which is hosted by the Asian Indians of Hampton Roads (AIH), is in its 25th year.
At least 21 people were shot in Hampton Roads over the weekend
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: Monday afternoon at 12:30 p.m., a spokesperson for the Norfolk Police Department changed the record to say only one person was shot on 18th Bay Street, instead of three people. That brought the victim count down. In a weekend typically known for cookouts, beach...
Man shot on Nicholson Street in Norfolk
According to police, the call for the shooting came in just after 12 a.m. in the 400 block of Nicholson Street.
13News Now
