Pirates host the Blue Jays on home losing streak

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates look to stop their five-game home losing streak with a victory against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Pittsburgh has a 49-81 record overall and a 26-36 record at home. The Pirates have hit 128 total home runs to rank 10th in the NL.

Toronto has a 70-59 record overall and a 32-30 record in road games. The Blue Jays have a 45-13 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with 21 home runs while slugging .457. Kevin Newman is 10-for-32 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Alejandro Kirk has 17 doubles and 13 home runs for the Blue Jays. Danny Jansen is 6-for-15 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .210 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .228 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Heineman: day-to-day (undisclosed), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

