Knoxville, TN

wvih.com

Missing Helicopter & Pilot Found

The pilot and the helicopter who went missing in South Central Kentucky over the weekend have been located, but the pilot, David Stone, did not survive. According to Mammoth Cave officials, at approximately 4 p.m. on Monday they received a notification that a helicopter crash with a single fatality had been found inside the park’s southern boundary.
LOUISVILLE, TN
WJHL

TWRA: Holiday weekend has been quiet so far in Northeast Tennessee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) says the holiday weekend has been fairly quiet in the northeast region. According to the TWRA, only minor citations have been issued so far this Labor Day weekend. The agency says higher gas prices and inflation haven’t seemed to deter people off the lake […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Lifestyle
WBIR

KPD sending more officers to patrol the streets on Labor Day weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you hit the road on Labor Day weekend, you might notice more police officers patrolling the streets. "You will see more officers, they will be visible," Scott Erland, communications manager with the Knoxville Police Department (KPD), said. "And the purpose of that is, obviously, to prevent, first and foremost, serious crashes because almost all crashes can be prevented."
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Foothills Mall introduces Youth Escort Policy (YEP)

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Foothills Mall implemented a Youth Escort Policy (YEP) designed to provide all of its shoppers and retailers with a family-friendly, convenient and enjoyable shopping experience, according to a spokesperson for Foothills Mall. The new policy, which started Friday, September 2, requires all mall visitors under the...
MARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee to see economic boost during air show weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Smoky Mountain Air Show will take place on Sept. 10 through 11, which will likely bring a boost to both Knoxville and Blount County’s economy. “It was a huge success last time, and I think this time it’ll be even better,” president of Visit Knoxville Kim Bumpas said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

City leaders to hold 9/11 memorial service in downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville city leaders will observe the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attacks at the annual wreath-laying ceremony at the City County Building. It will take place at the 9/11 Memorial on the lawn of the City County Building at 400 Main Street, officials said. According...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

10Investigates: New video shows damage at Pryor Brown Garage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In September 2021, the City of Knoxville determined the Pryor Brown Parking Garage was structurally unsafe due to expanded wall cracking and shifting from a roof collapse. "The structure at 322 W. Church Avenue has been determined to be one that poses an imminent danger to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

East Tennessee is an aviation 'hub'

ALCOA, Tenn. — One of the largest general aviation companies in the world runs its customer-facing operations out of McGhee Tyson Airport. Cirrus Aircraft makes its airplanes in Duluth, Minnesota, but when customers are ready to pick the aircraft up, they have to come to Knoxville, Tennessee. "We invite...
ALCOA, TN
WBIR

Knox County moves back to 'high' COVID-19 risk category; CDC recommends masks indoors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moved Knox County and several other East Tennessee counties back into the "high" risk category for COVID-19. The CDC recommends people in counties at the "high" COVID-19 community level category wear masks indoors while in public and while on public transportation. They also said people should get tested for COVID-19 if they show symptoms. Anyone a high risk for severe illness should also consider taking additional precautions to stay safe.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

How the Smoky Mountain Air Show impacts local businesses

ALCOA, Tenn. — The Smoky Mountain Air Show will be in town from September 10 through September 11. The Blue Angels and other performers will soar across the sky. The last time the air show was in town was back in 2016. More than 50,000 people came from all across the region to enjoy the show. Tourism experts like Jeff Muir, the Director of Communications at the Blount Partnership, said in 2016 more than $500,000 was generated in hotel and motel tax alone.
ALCOA, TN
wvlt.tv

Clinton Highway closed after pole hit in car crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Utilities Board officials are asking people to avoid the areas between Old Callahan and Beaver Creek on Clinton Highway. An electric pole fell during a car crash and has closed all lanes of traffic. KUB crews are working to restore power.
KNOXVILLE, TN
