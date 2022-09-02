Read full article on original website
Wildlife officers implement more water patrolling on East TN lakes for Labor Day
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Officer Jeff Roberson is one of many wildlife officers patrolling the waters this Labor Day weekend. "The majority of our holiday weekends are kind of all hands on deck," he said. "They schedule anybody, everybody to be on the lake patrolling." On...
Missing Helicopter & Pilot Found
The pilot and the helicopter who went missing in South Central Kentucky over the weekend have been located, but the pilot, David Stone, did not survive. According to Mammoth Cave officials, at approximately 4 p.m. on Monday they received a notification that a helicopter crash with a single fatality had been found inside the park’s southern boundary.
Gas prices continue falling in Tennessee, but still much higher than last year
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The AAA estimated that around a third of Americans were planning to travel over Labor Day this year. Most of them planned to drive. If they needed to fill up on gasoline, they may spend much more than they did around last year's Labor Day. In...
TWRA: Holiday weekend has been quiet so far in Northeast Tennessee
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) says the holiday weekend has been fairly quiet in the northeast region. According to the TWRA, only minor citations have been issued so far this Labor Day weekend. The agency says higher gas prices and inflation haven’t seemed to deter people off the lake […]
Spotty water service causes frustration in Sevier County community
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Comptroller's Office is investigating the East Sevier County Utility District because the utility is not providing water consistently to its customers, documents show. People who live in the English Mountain region of Sevier County said for 129 days in 2021, someone on English...
KPD sending more officers to patrol the streets on Labor Day weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you hit the road on Labor Day weekend, you might notice more police officers patrolling the streets. "You will see more officers, they will be visible," Scott Erland, communications manager with the Knoxville Police Department (KPD), said. "And the purpose of that is, obviously, to prevent, first and foremost, serious crashes because almost all crashes can be prevented."
This is the rudest city in Tennessee, according to one survey
The survey, conducted by the e-learning platform Preply, asked over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas to rate the rudeness of the average resident in their city on a scale of one to ten.
Foothills Mall introduces Youth Escort Policy (YEP)
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Foothills Mall implemented a Youth Escort Policy (YEP) designed to provide all of its shoppers and retailers with a family-friendly, convenient and enjoyable shopping experience, according to a spokesperson for Foothills Mall. The new policy, which started Friday, September 2, requires all mall visitors under the...
East Tennessee to see economic boost during air show weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Smoky Mountain Air Show will take place on Sept. 10 through 11, which will likely bring a boost to both Knoxville and Blount County’s economy. “It was a huge success last time, and I think this time it’ll be even better,” president of Visit Knoxville Kim Bumpas said.
City leaders to hold 9/11 memorial service in downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville city leaders will observe the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attacks at the annual wreath-laying ceremony at the City County Building. It will take place at the 9/11 Memorial on the lawn of the City County Building at 400 Main Street, officials said. According...
Knoxville runners share safety tips after Memphis woman abducted early Friday morning
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Running has been shown to have positive effects on a person's body and mental health. But some runners in Knoxville are urging people to take steps to stay safe if they plan to hit the trails. The executive director of the Knoxville Track Club, David Black...
Happy Labor Day! Knoxville History Project shares historic photo from 1910 Labor Day celebration
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In 1910, Labor Dat was still a relatively new holiday. It was first celebrated in New York City just 20 years earlier and became a national holiday in 1894. So, when parades and celebrations swept through Knoxville on Labor Day in 1910, many people there may...
10Investigates: New video shows damage at Pryor Brown Garage
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In September 2021, the City of Knoxville determined the Pryor Brown Parking Garage was structurally unsafe due to expanded wall cracking and shifting from a roof collapse. "The structure at 322 W. Church Avenue has been determined to be one that poses an imminent danger to...
East Tennessee is an aviation 'hub'
ALCOA, Tenn. — One of the largest general aviation companies in the world runs its customer-facing operations out of McGhee Tyson Airport. Cirrus Aircraft makes its airplanes in Duluth, Minnesota, but when customers are ready to pick the aircraft up, they have to come to Knoxville, Tennessee. "We invite...
Fall foliage will peak in October
We are still in the warm and humid days of summer With the Fall Equinox on the way, the leaves will start to change colors soon.
Knox County moves back to 'high' COVID-19 risk category; CDC recommends masks indoors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moved Knox County and several other East Tennessee counties back into the "high" risk category for COVID-19. The CDC recommends people in counties at the "high" COVID-19 community level category wear masks indoors while in public and while on public transportation. They also said people should get tested for COVID-19 if they show symptoms. Anyone a high risk for severe illness should also consider taking additional precautions to stay safe.
How the Smoky Mountain Air Show impacts local businesses
ALCOA, Tenn. — The Smoky Mountain Air Show will be in town from September 10 through September 11. The Blue Angels and other performers will soar across the sky. The last time the air show was in town was back in 2016. More than 50,000 people came from all across the region to enjoy the show. Tourism experts like Jeff Muir, the Director of Communications at the Blount Partnership, said in 2016 more than $500,000 was generated in hotel and motel tax alone.
Clinton Highway closed after pole hit in car crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Utilities Board officials are asking people to avoid the areas between Old Callahan and Beaver Creek on Clinton Highway. An electric pole fell during a car crash and has closed all lanes of traffic. KUB crews are working to restore power.
A flight through the ages: a look back at the Smoky Mountain Air Shows
Air shows at the McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base have been dazzling fans since 1995. The Thunderbirds. Stealth Bombers. The Blue Angels. These are just a few of the magnificent aircrafts that have made their way to East Tennessee for the McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base air shows.
Labor Day weekend balloon festival takes flight in Vonore
The nonprofit event is a fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club of Monroe County.
