ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

Water skiing squirrel to highlight annual Norwalk Boat Show

NORWALK — One of the biggest attractions at the upcoming Norwalk Boat Show isn’t a yacht, or some new marine technology. It doesn’t even belong on the water. The act itself has been around for years, owner Chuck Best Jr. said, and is closely associated with boat shows. But this year, Twiggy the water skiing squirrel is making its Norwalk return after a decade-long hiatus.
NORWALK, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
Local
Connecticut Cars
Stamford, CT
Cars
Stamford, CT
Sports
Local
Connecticut Sports
ctbites.com

Nomade Opens in Westport

With hints from St. Tropez, Ibiza, Cancun and Morocco, it’s hard to pinpoint any one particular region of influence. The vibe here is stunning, almost exotic, upscale yet casual, offering a diners an experience that is very much meant to be shared. I recently spoke with Patrick Jean, Nomade’s...
WESTPORT, CT
i95 ROCK

Only in Bridgeport, Go-Cart Cruises City Streets

The person shooting the video said it, the talk-to-text robot said it, and if that weren't enough, it was plastered on the screen. I have to disagree with "only in Bridgeport" but we can come back to that later. @idk_shit00 #hoodlife#bikelife#203#CT#fyp ♬ original sound - Idkshit. Yeah, I didn't...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Town of Danbury to celebrate first-ever San Gennaro Festival

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A long-running event– with decades of tradition– is making its first appearance in Danbury. The San Gennaro Festival will take over part of the downtown streets this week. Starting Wednesday a carnival-like atmosphere will be open to the community. One of the organizers of the event A.J. Galante says there will […]
DANBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yachting#Sail#Labor Day Weekend#Vehicles#Linus Outdoor#Ct#Vineyard Race#American#Shippan Point
Register Citizen

Grill II Jamaican restaurant owners to open In The City tapas bar and lounge downtown

BRIDGEPORT — It’s been about three years since restaurateur Paul Brown, 50, could be seen preparing to open his first restaurant in downtown Bridgeport. He recalled setting up his Jamaican restaurant Grill II, and passersby questioning his decision to open a restaurant where previous ones closed. He still remembers one of their remarks about the balloons he set up for the opening: “Do you think balloons is gonna make you better than the last guys?”
greenwichfreepress.com

Dancing Stars of Greenwich Charity Fundraiser for Abilis Set for Sept 17

Tickets are on sale for the popular Dancing Stars of Greenwich event hosted by The Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Greenwich as a charity dance off for the nonprofit Abilis. This is the fourth annual event and will be bigger and better than ever with celebrity judges and a terrific line-up of dancers! So grab your dancing shoes and get ready to see amazing waltzes, rumba’s, tangoes, twirls, some cha, cha, cha, and maybe even some moonwalking, and purchase your tickets to this fun annual event, held Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Tamarack Country Club in Greenwich. Tickets sell out quickly every year, so reserve yours today at greenwichdancingstars.com.
GREENWICH, CT
PIX11

Hundreds stung by jellyfish on Long Island

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — More than 200 people were stung by jellyfish at Long Island beaches on Sunday, officials said. Almost all of those stung were injured at Robert Moses, with around 20 people stung at Jones Beach, officials said. Jellyfish can be common in the area in mid-late August through part of September, New […]
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
Girl Eats Westchester

Where To Go Apple Picking in Westchester, NY and the Hudson Valley This Fall

It’s that time of year where we are now welcoming all fun things fall, pumpkin spice, sweater weather and apples. And what’s the next question you ask? Where is there to go apple picking in the area? Well, there are plenty of places to go apple picking in the Hudson Valley to get the full fall experience that isn’t only apple picking but pumpkin picking, apple cider doughnuts and hay rides. If you love that kind of autumnal activity, here are a few of my personal favorite apple orchards to visit.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Register Citizen

Threat of flash-flooding possible as rain soaks parts of CT

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Flash flood warnings remain in effect for parts of Connecticut with some areas already seeing nearly 5 inches of rainfall, according to the National Weather Service. The warnings are in effect for lower portions of Fairfield, Middlesex and New...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Stamford’s rapidly deteriorating Hunt center heads toward demolition despite efforts to save it

STAMFORD — The city is moving forward with plans to knock down the long-vacant and neglected Hunt center that sits in Courtland Park. Historic preservationists say it’s a shame. A part of the complex was once a carriage house, built on the estate of a wealthy Stamford resident around 1865. The building was later a home for the Stamford Museum and then a recreation center, with its name honoring a longtime superintendent of recreation, Edward Hunt. It has been vacant for decades.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Sleeping Giant lone CT park to close to parking

HAMDEN — Sleeping Giant State Park has closed Saturday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The Hamden park across from Quinnipiac University on Mount Carmel Avenue closed around 11:40 a.m. because its parking lot was full, officials said. It’s the only state park to have closed so far on Saturday.
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

How much rain has fallen in Connecticut from post-Labor Day storm?

A post-Labor Day storm brought several inches of rain to Connecticut amid an ongoing drought. As of mid-morning Tuesday, a stretch of towns in Middlesex and New London counties was seeing the most rainfall. Central portions of Middlesex and New Haven counties were under flash flood warnings until 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy