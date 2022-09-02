Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Vietnamese Food in all of ConnecticutTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
Bad Mary in concert on 9/7Adrian HolmanAmityville, NY
Opinion | When Living Becomes a LuxuryChelsea ReedManhattan, NY
Remembering Tom Seaver, Two Years After His DeathIBWAAQueens, NY
Fiction & Opinion: Living In A NameAnnelise LordsBronx, NY
Register Citizen
Water skiing squirrel to highlight annual Norwalk Boat Show
NORWALK — One of the biggest attractions at the upcoming Norwalk Boat Show isn’t a yacht, or some new marine technology. It doesn’t even belong on the water. The act itself has been around for years, owner Chuck Best Jr. said, and is closely associated with boat shows. But this year, Twiggy the water skiing squirrel is making its Norwalk return after a decade-long hiatus.
Register Citizen
In Photos: St. Leo Parish Fair in Stamford draws crowds
STAMFORD — St. Leo held its 41st annual Parish Fair in Stamford last week with games, rides and food.
Register Citizen
In Photos: Fireworks in Greenwich dazzle after canceled July 4 shows
GREENWICH — The town held fireworks shows for Labor Day weekend in Old Greenwich Point on Saturday. The fireworks in Binney Park and at Greenwich Point were held because the July 4 show was canceled due to the threat of weather.
NewsTimes
Mr. Beast Burger: YouTuber 'Mr. Beast' brings virtual restaurant to Connecticut
Mr. Beast is a content-creator on Youtube with over 100 million subscribers, known for his “over-the-top stunts and charitable endeavors.” Now, he has teamed up with the company, “Virtual Dining Endeavors” to bring his virtual restaurant brand, Mr. Beast Burger, to multiple locations throughout Connecticut. The...
ctbites.com
Nomade Opens in Westport
With hints from St. Tropez, Ibiza, Cancun and Morocco, it’s hard to pinpoint any one particular region of influence. The vibe here is stunning, almost exotic, upscale yet casual, offering a diners an experience that is very much meant to be shared. I recently spoke with Patrick Jean, Nomade’s...
Only in Bridgeport, Go-Cart Cruises City Streets
The person shooting the video said it, the talk-to-text robot said it, and if that weren't enough, it was plastered on the screen. I have to disagree with "only in Bridgeport" but we can come back to that later. @idk_shit00 #hoodlife#bikelife#203#CT#fyp ♬ original sound - Idkshit. Yeah, I didn't...
Town of Danbury to celebrate first-ever San Gennaro Festival
DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A long-running event– with decades of tradition– is making its first appearance in Danbury. The San Gennaro Festival will take over part of the downtown streets this week. Starting Wednesday a carnival-like atmosphere will be open to the community. One of the organizers of the event A.J. Galante says there will […]
Register Citizen
Merritt Parkway looking more brown than green? Conservationists blame construction near Norwalk, New Canaan
NEW CANAAN — A stretch of brown landscape that should be green this time of year on the Merritt Parkway between New Canaan and Norwalk will improve after more construction in the area wraps up, according to a conservancy group. The construction, which began this summer between Exit 37...
Register Citizen
Grill II Jamaican restaurant owners to open In The City tapas bar and lounge downtown
BRIDGEPORT — It’s been about three years since restaurateur Paul Brown, 50, could be seen preparing to open his first restaurant in downtown Bridgeport. He recalled setting up his Jamaican restaurant Grill II, and passersby questioning his decision to open a restaurant where previous ones closed. He still remembers one of their remarks about the balloons he set up for the opening: “Do you think balloons is gonna make you better than the last guys?”
Register Citizen
Will more competition make CT’s Bradley and Tweed airports ‘two sick puppies’?
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut’s flagship airport saw passenger traffic jump 57 percent year over year in the first half of 2022. But the head of the organization that owns and operates Connecticut’s flagship airport is not celebrating those numbers. To...
greenwichfreepress.com
Dancing Stars of Greenwich Charity Fundraiser for Abilis Set for Sept 17
Tickets are on sale for the popular Dancing Stars of Greenwich event hosted by The Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Greenwich as a charity dance off for the nonprofit Abilis. This is the fourth annual event and will be bigger and better than ever with celebrity judges and a terrific line-up of dancers! So grab your dancing shoes and get ready to see amazing waltzes, rumba’s, tangoes, twirls, some cha, cha, cha, and maybe even some moonwalking, and purchase your tickets to this fun annual event, held Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Tamarack Country Club in Greenwich. Tickets sell out quickly every year, so reserve yours today at greenwichdancingstars.com.
Hundreds stung by jellyfish on Long Island
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — More than 200 people were stung by jellyfish at Long Island beaches on Sunday, officials said. Almost all of those stung were injured at Robert Moses, with around 20 people stung at Jones Beach, officials said. Jellyfish can be common in the area in mid-late August through part of September, New […]
Where To Go Apple Picking in Westchester, NY and the Hudson Valley This Fall
It’s that time of year where we are now welcoming all fun things fall, pumpkin spice, sweater weather and apples. And what’s the next question you ask? Where is there to go apple picking in the area? Well, there are plenty of places to go apple picking in the Hudson Valley to get the full fall experience that isn’t only apple picking but pumpkin picking, apple cider doughnuts and hay rides. If you love that kind of autumnal activity, here are a few of my personal favorite apple orchards to visit.
Register Citizen
Threat of flash-flooding possible as rain soaks parts of CT
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Flash flood warnings remain in effect for parts of Connecticut with some areas already seeing nearly 5 inches of rainfall, according to the National Weather Service. The warnings are in effect for lower portions of Fairfield, Middlesex and New...
Register Citizen
New Milford musician loses all in apartment fire: ‘Trying to get through the reality of it’
NEW MILFORD — “A total loss” is how resident Dean Snellback describes last week’s fire damage to his Railroad Street apartment. “I probably have a $45,000 loss,” said Snellback, a local musician who said he estimates losing about $20,000 worth of music equipment in the fire.
Register Citizen
Stamford’s rapidly deteriorating Hunt center heads toward demolition despite efforts to save it
STAMFORD — The city is moving forward with plans to knock down the long-vacant and neglected Hunt center that sits in Courtland Park. Historic preservationists say it’s a shame. A part of the complex was once a carriage house, built on the estate of a wealthy Stamford resident around 1865. The building was later a home for the Stamford Museum and then a recreation center, with its name honoring a longtime superintendent of recreation, Edward Hunt. It has been vacant for decades.
Register Citizen
Stamford officials say developer BLT ‘went well beyond’ agreed parameters on South End project
STAMFORD — City representatives and Government Center officials say that Stamford’s largest developer, Building and Land Technology, improperly began building at 21 Pulaski St. — a city-owned property that abuts the South End Charter Communications headquarters. The city acquired 21 Pulaski St. through eminent domain in 2020...
Register Citizen
Sleeping Giant lone CT park to close to parking
HAMDEN — Sleeping Giant State Park has closed Saturday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The Hamden park across from Quinnipiac University on Mount Carmel Avenue closed around 11:40 a.m. because its parking lot was full, officials said. It’s the only state park to have closed so far on Saturday.
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
Register Citizen
How much rain has fallen in Connecticut from post-Labor Day storm?
A post-Labor Day storm brought several inches of rain to Connecticut amid an ongoing drought. As of mid-morning Tuesday, a stretch of towns in Middlesex and New London counties was seeing the most rainfall. Central portions of Middlesex and New Haven counties were under flash flood warnings until 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
