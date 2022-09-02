ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Haven, CT

East Hampton leaders greenlight road improvement project in Village Center

EAST HAMPTON — The Town Council unanimously approved a road improvement project last week that officials say will revamp the Village Center area by improving connectivity, accessibility and appearance. According to the plans, the Village Center Streetscape Improvement Project will address aging pedestrian infrastructure by repairing sidewalks and crosswalks...
EAST HAMPTON, CT
Grill II Jamaican restaurant owners to open In The City tapas bar and lounge downtown

BRIDGEPORT — It’s been about three years since restaurateur Paul Brown, 50, could be seen preparing to open his first restaurant in downtown Bridgeport. He recalled setting up his Jamaican restaurant Grill II, and passersby questioning his decision to open a restaurant where previous ones closed. He still remembers one of their remarks about the balloons he set up for the opening: “Do you think balloons is gonna make you better than the last guys?”
Torrington begins construction project on Scoville Street

TORRINGTON — Public works crews have begun road reconstruction for the entire length of Scoville Street; the project is expected to continue into October. This is the second road of the South End Reconstruction Project 2022. Clarence and and Palmer Bridge streets will be started over the next few...
TORRINGTON, CT
New cafe coming to former Subway space in downtown Shelton

SHELTON — Stephanie Champagne spent her childhood dreaming of working in a coffee shop. Now she owns one. The Stratford resident — known locally for her charming demeanor and bright smile on the job at Caloroso Eatery and Bar on Center Street — is opening Kickstart Café in a vacant space at 462 Howe Ave., once home to Subway.
SHELTON, CT
Stamford’s rapidly deteriorating Hunt center heads toward demolition despite efforts to save it

STAMFORD — The city is moving forward with plans to knock down the long-vacant and neglected Hunt center that sits in Courtland Park. Historic preservationists say it’s a shame. A part of the complex was once a carriage house, built on the estate of a wealthy Stamford resident around 1865. The building was later a home for the Stamford Museum and then a recreation center, with its name honoring a longtime superintendent of recreation, Edward Hunt. It has been vacant for decades.
STAMFORD, CT
Norwalk unveils Yankee Doodle Garage color survey

NORWALK — The Yankee Doodle Garage on 3 Burnell Blvd. is a cold, gray structure. But not for long. The city has unveiled an online survey where residents are invited to pick one of five choices for a new color scheme to the garage. According to Director Transportation, Mobility and Parking, Jim Travers, the survey has already received a lot of attention from residents which city spokesperson Michelle Woods Matthews said is a result of public interest in redeveloping the surrounding area.
NORWALK, CT
Lawsuit targets zoning permit for proposed Bridgeport cannabis grower

BRIDGEPORT — A business owned by a well-known local family is seeking to overturn the first zoning permit issued here for growing legalized marijuana. In late July 141 North Avenue LLC received the zoning commission’s approval to establish a cannabis cultivation and production facility at that address. At...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Private school in New Milford relocates, expands its middle school to Hunt Hill Farm

NEW MILFORD — New class offerings and more space is what motivated a 10-year-old private school in town to relocate its middle school program to a 137-acre farm. Education without Walls, which offers courses including math, literature, history, environmental science, Spanish, Latin, computer science, cooking, yoga, and improv, has moved its middle school to Hunt Hill Farm on 44 Upland Road.
NEW MILFORD, CT
East Lyme police: Car pushes Jeep into Flanders Road home

EAST LYME — Police said no one was injured Monday after a car struck a Jeep, pushing the SUV into the side of a home on on Flanders Road. Police said they received a call around 11:45 a.m. for a report of a vehicle that had run into a house on Flanders Road.
EAST LYME, CT
Shelton’s Constitution Blvd. extension work to start this month

SHELTON — Groundbreaking to extend Constitution Boulevard is on track for September, according to city officials. Kellie Vazzano, Mayor Mark Lauretti’s administrative assistant, confirmed that plans are in the works for a special event “in the coming weeks” for the road work, even as city officials plan its next informational forum with neighboring property owners on Sept. 14.
SHELTON, CT

