Norman Edward Turnbough, 100, of Festus died Sept. 1, 2022, at his home. Mr. Turnbough attended Antioch Elementary School and graduated from Belgrade High School in 1941. He served in the south Pacific and Southwest Pacific during World War II as a naval hospital corpsman and pharmacist mate. After college, he became an educator and worked for the Flat River and Ladue public school systems, Flat River Junior College, Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Washington University in St. Louis and Jefferson College. He was a teacher, counselor, assistant principal, principal and director of adult education. He retired from Jefferson College in 1983 as dean of Student Personnel Services, a position he held since since July 1, 1964. He also served as acting president of Jefferson College. He was a board member for the Missouri School for the Blind, a longtime member of First United Methodist Church of Festus-Crystal City and a 28-year member and past president of the Festus-Crystal City Rotary Club. He enjoyed fishing and camping with family and friends. Born Dec. 9, 1921, in Dillard, he was the son of the late Maggie (Yount) and Joseph Bradford Turnbough.

FESTUS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO