myleaderpaper.com
Athlete of the Week (Sept. 6, 2022) -- Claire Knoll Seckman softball
In the first week of action in the circle for the Jaguars, Knoll posted a record of 4-0 and a 1.88 earned run average. She has struck out 22 batters in 26 innings and was the winning pitcher against Fox in Arnold on Aug. 31. In that 6-3 victory, which raised the Jaguars’ record to 5-2, the defense played well behind her and she pitched a complete game, striking out four. It was Knoll’s second complete game in two days, following an 11-1 win over North County in which she fanned eight.
myleaderpaper.com
Gregory Keith Floyd, 66, Festus
Gregory Keith Floyd, 66, of Festus died Sept. 3, 2022, at his home. Mr. Floyd was a U.S. Air Force veteran. Born Aug. 22, 1956, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Lillian Grace (Williford) and Glenn Edward Floyd. He is survived by his wife: Roseanne (Sargenti)...
Kait 8
Kennett girl pitched for Cardinals
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Throwing the first pitch. 6-year-old Landrey Crafton of Kennett, Missouri threw the first pitch at a St. Louis Cardinals game in Busch Stadium. According to her mother, this was made possible by Mid America Transplant. Landrey received a liver transplant in 2016 when she was only...
myleaderpaper.com
Festus Marching Tigers lean into new season
The Festus Marching Tigers kicked off the 2022 home football game schedule Friday, Sept. 2, by debuting this year's halftime show, "#We Are Festus." The band didn't let a little rain during the game dampen their enthusiasm, and after returning to the band room and drying off their instruments, they joined togther for the traditional postgame group singalong to Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody."
myleaderpaper.com
Norman Edward Turnbough, 100, Festus
Norman Edward Turnbough, 100, of Festus died Sept. 1, 2022, at his home. Mr. Turnbough attended Antioch Elementary School and graduated from Belgrade High School in 1941. He served in the south Pacific and Southwest Pacific during World War II as a naval hospital corpsman and pharmacist mate. After college, he became an educator and worked for the Flat River and Ladue public school systems, Flat River Junior College, Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Washington University in St. Louis and Jefferson College. He was a teacher, counselor, assistant principal, principal and director of adult education. He retired from Jefferson College in 1983 as dean of Student Personnel Services, a position he held since since July 1, 1964. He also served as acting president of Jefferson College. He was a board member for the Missouri School for the Blind, a longtime member of First United Methodist Church of Festus-Crystal City and a 28-year member and past president of the Festus-Crystal City Rotary Club. He enjoyed fishing and camping with family and friends. Born Dec. 9, 1921, in Dillard, he was the son of the late Maggie (Yount) and Joseph Bradford Turnbough.
myleaderpaper.com
Jefferson County club to hold fundraising auction
For nearly nine decades, Jefferson County Amateur Radio Club members have worked to keep countians informed about weather events and other emergencies. The JCARC was formed in 1936 by Charles Herbert, Emanual Roth, Walter Hample and Tyndle Police, and as early as 1937, Roth loaned his radio to KMOX to help with Red Cross relief work during a flood event, according to the group’s website, jcarcmo.org.
East St. Louis thumps Christian Brothers in showdown of top-ranked teams in Illinois and Missouri
By Nate Latsch EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — When the East St. Louis Flyers went on the road and opened the 2021 season with a thrilling four-point win at Christian Brothers College High School, it was quickly deemed the game of the year in the St. Louis area. When the two teams met again on ...
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis man hurt in crash south of Crystal City
A St. Louis man was injured early Friday, Sept. 2, in a two-vehicle accident on I-55 at mile marker 169 south of Crystal City, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:07 a.m., Isaiah A. Reddick, 21, of Herculaneum was driving a 2016 Mercedes Benz C300 north on the interstate and struck the rear of a northbound 2019 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Odell Young, 65, of Memphis, Tenn., the report said.
myleaderpaper.com
Patricia Carroll Burns, 81, Pevely
Patricia Carroll Burns, 81, of Pevely died Sept. 2, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South in south St. Louis County. Mrs. Burns was a homemaker who enjoyed reading, game shows and playing the lottery. Born May 8, 1941, in Kimmswick, she was the daughter of the late Mabel Catherine (Geil) Gordon Hook and Stephen Dennis Gordon.
myleaderpaper.com
Couple works to keep daughter’s memory alive
Jami and Robert Griffin of Hillsboro said they will honor their late daughter Taylor Griffin during the 11th annual Walking for our Children event. Taylor was 16 when she died last year. It’s free to participate in the walk, which is held every year so parents may memorialize children they...
TKO: XFL please keep the Battlehawks nickname in St. Louis
TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” sends this message to the XFL, keep the Battlehawks name for their new St. Louis franchise. The success of the 2020 XFL St. Louis Battlehawks needs to return. TKO says you can change their uniform, look or colors, but keep the Battlehawks nickname so fans can continue to “ka-kaw”!
mymoinfo.com
St. Louis teenager injured in I-55 accident south of Festus
A St. Louis teenager was injured in a two-vehicle on I-55 south of Highway 61 early Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Isaiah Reddick of Herculaneum was driving a 2016 Mercedes Benz north on 55 and rear-ended a 2019 Volvo tractor trailer. While the driver of the truck was not injured, the passenger in the Mercedes, 19-year-old Cole Johnson, was taken by private conveyance to Mercy Hospital Jefferson with moderate injuries. The accident took place just after 3 o’clock Friday morning.
St. Louis Standards: Ruiz Is a North-County Tradition
The Florissant mainstay has been a must-visit destination for Mexican fare since 1966
Brewbound.com
Stag Beer Golden Classic Designs Returns to Celebrate Belleville’s Iconic History
This fall, Pabst Brewing Company returns to the golden classic design of Belleville’s* quintessential American lager, Stag Beer, paying tribute to over 170 years of beloved brewing history in the region. In today’s modern age, the cans nod to the nostalgic and simpler times of Stag Beer’s history by restoring the classic golden stag logo and returning to the motto, “Golden Quality Since 1851.”
mymoinfo.com
St. Louis man arrested after two vehicle accident on Route PP at HWY 30
One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Route PP at Highway 30 in Jefferson County Sunday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 43-year-old Angela Tynes of High Ridge was driving a 2014 Ford Explorer and was struck from behind by a 2021 Kia Forte driven by 46-year-old Tyler Booth of St. Louis, as that vehicle was making a left turn onto Route PP from 30. A passenger in the Forte, 38-year-old Tammy Gordon of Florissant was taken by ambulance to SSM Health St. Clare Hospital with minor injuries. Booth was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated. The accident took place a little before noon on Sunday.
timesnewspapers.com
What A Catch!
Jake Williams, 12, experienced the catch of a lifetime at Kirkwood Lake on Aug. 8 when he caught a 7.5-pound catfish while fishing with his friend. | photo courtesy of Lara Williams.
myleaderpaper.com
Three arrested following report of burglary in progress at Arnold business
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 54-year-old St. Louis man in connection with attempted burglary at Preferred Waste Concepts, 18 Tenbrook Industrial Park. Before that suspect was stopped and arrested, Arnold Police pulled over another pickup and ended up arresting a 39-year-old Arnold man and a 40-year-old Bismarck woman who weren’t connected to the burglary but allegedly were found with drugs, authorities reported.
KMOV
Vandals damage historic cemetery in Arnold
ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV) - Sometime in the last week, vandals toppled headstones and damaged monuments at the Richardson Cemetery in the 2000 block of Richardson Road in Arnold. Arnold Historical Society member Wesley Jackson was the first to notice the damage on Saturday. “It’s just a senseless act. There’s so...
Fight over silica mine rekindles fears about Missouri’s Old Lead Belt
Pickle Creek runs two miles through Ste. Genevieve County’s sandstone valleys. It carries some of Missouri’s cleanest water, but residents worry that could change if NexGen Silica gets full approval to mine sandstone on a 249-acre plot of land along nearby Highway 32. They don’t have to look...
Missouri school bus driver killed in crash south of St. Louis
A school bus driver was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Perryville, Missouri.
