QueSeraSera
3d ago
The name and picture of this coward should be plastered everywhere so people know who he is!!
Reply
12
ABC6.com
Trial for Pawtucket officer accused in off-duty shooting start date to be set Tuesday
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The trial for a Pawtucket police officer who is accused of shooting a teenager last year, will have its official start date scheduled Tuesday. Police said that they arrested officer Daniel Dolan after he allegedly shot at a vehicle with three teenagers inside and injured one of them.
ABC6.com
Man arrested in connection New Bedford cold case rape scheduled to be arraigned
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A man who was arrested in connection a New Bedford cold case rape is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn’s office said that 28-year-old Dylan Ponte was arrested last month after a decade-old rape kit was tested. Ponte...
ABC6.com
Man arrested for allegedly using knife during fight in Rehoboth
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A man has been arrested for allegedly using a knife during a fight at a gas station in Rehoboth over the weekend. On Saturday, Rehoboth police responded just after 2 p.m. to the Cumberland Farms on Route 44 after reports of a fight between two men involving a knife.
ABC6.com
Fall River police arrest man accused of assaulting elderly couple
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River police arrested a man who is accused of assaulting an elderly couple at a gas station Friday . Sgt. Moses Pereira said that 39-year-old Roderick Dixon is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a person over 60, and assault and battery on a person over 60 with injury.
ABC6.com
New Bedford School Committee member charged with OUI scheduled for arraignment
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford School Committee member who was charged with an OUI last week is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday. Lt. Scott Carola told ABC 6 News that Ross Grace Jr. was arrested after a crash on County Street Friday. Grace Jr. was...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Petromart shooter, former Latin King, sentenced to prison
The last of the four defendants indicted in connection to a July 2020 double-shooting outside the Petromart in New Bedford has been convicted and sentenced to serve five years in state prison, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Brian Ortiz pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court...
ABC6.com
Man in hospital after stabbing in Central Falls
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) – Central Falls police confirmed that a man was stabbed Sunday night on Sumner Street. Police said that man was taken to the hospital and with non-life threatening injuries. Captain Craig Viens told ABC6 it appears the incident is isolated as the victim and suspect...
ABC6.com
Man to serve five years in prison for double-shooting in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The last of four people indicted in connection to a double-shooting outside of a gas station in New Bedford has been sentenced to serve five years in prison. Last week, Brian Ortiz pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and battery by discharge of...
Mansfield Man Arrested For Assault Hit With Animal Cruelty Charge: Police
A 29-year-old man from Mansfield was hit with two charges while being arrested for one offense, authorities said. Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance to an address on North Main Street around 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, Mansfield Police said on Facebook. That is where officers arrested the man and charged him with assault and battery on an intimate partner.
ABC6.com
33-year-old stabbed twice in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said Monday that a man was stabbed twice overnight. Police told ABC 6 News that the 33-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed on Jillson Street just before 3 a.m. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. The...
GoLocalProv
Woman Ejected From “Slingshot” - Driver Hits Police; Cocaine, Gun Found - All at Roger Williams Park
A woman was ejected from a “Slingshot” vehicle in Roger Williams Park in Providence on Sunday as the driver tried to evade police, following reports of erratic driving. When the driver was apprehended -- after hitting a police cruiser -- police say that suspected cocaine and a gun were found in the vehicle.
wwnytv.com
Marine veteran among 2 killed in shooting at house party
BOSTON (WCVB) - Authorities are investigating after two men, including a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, were killed in a triple shooting during an overnight house party. Police say the shooting that killed two men and injured a third happened about 3 a.m. Sunday in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and another was pronounced dead at the hospital. The third victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Sturbridge police seek to identify two individuals in Walmart incident Saturday
An incident occurred at Walmart at approximately 8:15 p.m. Saturday. The Sturbridge Police Department is seeking the identification of the two individuals pictured.
41-year-old Randolph man killed in serious crash on Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose
MELROSE, Mass. — State police are investigating a fatal crash that happened late Sunday night on Lynn Fells Parkway near Linden Road in Melrose. A preliminary investigation indicates a 2015 Mercedes CLS sedan was westbound on the Parkway, traveling at a high rate of speed, crossed the center line, and then hit a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta with two occupants inside. The driver and a passenger in the Jetta have minor injuries.
ABC6.com
Police: 17-year-old shot in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot Saturday night. Providence police said they responded to Salmon and Richland streets just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday for a shooting. Investigators said a 17-year-old boy was shot. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital. The victim’s condition...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts drug dealer accused of selling what victim thought was cocaine before death
A Massachusetts man is facing charges of manslaughter and distribution of a class A substance in connection with the March 2022 overdose death of a 36-year-old woman, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. The charges against 31-year-old Jonathan Delacruz were filed Friday. He is accused of...
GoLocalProv
17-Year-Old Shot in Providence Overnight
A 17-year-old boy was shot in Providence overnight. The shooting took place off of Manton Avenue in the city. Shortly after 10:30 PM Saturday night, police responded to Salmon Street for a report of a shooting. Police were informed that the victim — a 17-year-old boy — was driven to...
Driver charged with murder after allegedly running man over in Boston
BOSTON -- A 54-year-old man has been charged with murder after he allegedly drove over another man on Thursday. A judge set bail for Maximo Mazanett, of Hyde Park, at $250,000. The MBTA confirmed Mazanett has been an MBTA bus driver until 2017. He is being suspended.According to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, 39-year-old Thomas Ruffen was having trouble walking from his Jackson Square residence toward Columbus Avenue in Roxbury around 4:30 a.m. At one point, he laid down in front of an intersection. A bus driver came to a stop in the middle lane after seeing Ruffen lying in the...
GoLocalProv
Female PC Student Assaulted in Dorm Room - Assailant Reportedly Struck Her in Face with Cell Phone
A female Providence College student was assaulted in her dorm room early Saturday morning. She was reportedly hit in the face with a cell phone by an unknown assailant — and PC issued one individual a no-trespassing order following the assault. About Incident. Shortly before 2 AM Saturday morning,...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police: 41-year-old Massachusetts man killed; two others injured in multi-vehicle crash
A Massachusetts man has been killed after a serious crash on Sunday night. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 11:30 p.m. Massachusetts State Police responded to a multiple-vehicle crash on Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose that resulted in a fatality. Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2015 Mercedes CLS sedan was...
