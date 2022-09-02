ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, MA

QueSeraSera
3d ago

The name and picture of this coward should be plastered everywhere so people know who he is!!

ABC6.com

Man arrested for allegedly using knife during fight in Rehoboth

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A man has been arrested for allegedly using a knife during a fight at a gas station in Rehoboth over the weekend. On Saturday, Rehoboth police responded just after 2 p.m. to the Cumberland Farms on Route 44 after reports of a fight between two men involving a knife.
REHOBOTH, MA
ABC6.com

Fall River police arrest man accused of assaulting elderly couple

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River police arrested a man who is accused of assaulting an elderly couple at a gas station Friday . Sgt. Moses Pereira said that 39-year-old Roderick Dixon is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a person over 60, and assault and battery on a person over 60 with injury.
FALL RIVER, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Petromart shooter, former Latin King, sentenced to prison

The last of the four defendants indicted in connection to a July 2020 double-shooting outside the Petromart in New Bedford has been convicted and sentenced to serve five years in state prison, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Brian Ortiz pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Man in hospital after stabbing in Central Falls

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) – Central Falls police confirmed that a man was stabbed Sunday night on Sumner Street. Police said that man was taken to the hospital and with non-life threatening injuries. Captain Craig Viens told ABC6 it appears the incident is isolated as the victim and suspect...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
Daily Voice

Mansfield Man Arrested For Assault Hit With Animal Cruelty Charge: Police

A 29-year-old man from Mansfield was hit with two charges while being arrested for one offense, authorities said. Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance to an address on North Main Street around 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, Mansfield Police said on Facebook. That is where officers arrested the man and charged him with assault and battery on an intimate partner.
MANSFIELD, MA
ABC6.com

33-year-old stabbed twice in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said Monday that a man was stabbed twice overnight. Police told ABC 6 News that the 33-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed on Jillson Street just before 3 a.m. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. The...
PROVIDENCE, RI
wwnytv.com

Marine veteran among 2 killed in shooting at house party

BOSTON (WCVB) - Authorities are investigating after two men, including a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, were killed in a triple shooting during an overnight house party. Police say the shooting that killed two men and injured a third happened about 3 a.m. Sunday in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and another was pronounced dead at the hospital. The third victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

41-year-old Randolph man killed in serious crash on Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose

MELROSE, Mass. — State police are investigating a fatal crash that happened late Sunday night on Lynn Fells Parkway near Linden Road in Melrose. A preliminary investigation indicates a 2015 Mercedes CLS sedan was westbound on the Parkway, traveling at a high rate of speed, crossed the center line, and then hit a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta with two occupants inside. The driver and a passenger in the Jetta have minor injuries.
MELROSE, MA
ABC6.com

Police: 17-year-old shot in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot Saturday night. Providence police said they responded to Salmon and Richland streets just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday for a shooting. Investigators said a 17-year-old boy was shot. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital. The victim’s condition...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

17-Year-Old Shot in Providence Overnight

A 17-year-old boy was shot in Providence overnight. The shooting took place off of Manton Avenue in the city. Shortly after 10:30 PM Saturday night, police responded to Salmon Street for a report of a shooting. Police were informed that the victim — a 17-year-old boy — was driven to...
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Boston

Driver charged with murder after allegedly running man over in Boston

BOSTON -- A 54-year-old man has been charged with murder after he allegedly drove over another man on Thursday. A judge set bail for Maximo Mazanett, of Hyde Park, at $250,000. The MBTA confirmed Mazanett has been an MBTA bus driver until 2017. He is being suspended.According to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, 39-year-old Thomas Ruffen was having trouble walking from his Jackson Square residence toward Columbus Avenue in Roxbury around 4:30 a.m. At one point, he laid down in front of an intersection. A bus driver came to a stop in the middle lane after seeing Ruffen lying in the...
BOSTON, MA

