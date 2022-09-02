ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

DC News Now

Maryland man charged in murder of girlfriend from North Carolina

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man shot and killed his girlfriend during a fight in Temple Hills Sunday morning. The Prince George’s County Police Department said it happened around 11:15 am. in the 5300 block of Frazier Terrace. When officers arrived, they found 67-year-old Sandra Watson of Saint Pauls, […]
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
DC News Now

Maryland county enforcing curfew in response to gun violence after ‘deadliest month’ in county’s history

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — At a news conference Monday, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said that curfew enforcement would be used to address a spike in gun violence, noting that August was the “deadliest month” in Prince George’s County’s history. “Something is not working,” Alsobrooks stated, saying that police are arresting and […]
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County police investigating disturbances at State Fair Saturday

TIMONIUM, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County police are investigating at least one assault and several disturbances that occurred at the Maryland State Fair Saturday night. "Officers received reports of several disturbances and an assault that occurred inside of the fair. The investigation into the assault remains ongoing," said Joy Stewart, a spokeswoman for Baltimore County police.
TIMONIUM, MD
californiaexaminer.net

Baltimore Schoolyard Murder: A Student Was Fatally Shot

According to Baltimore Police, a student from Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School was shot and killed on Friday in the playground. On Monday, the new school year began. The girl, 17, was approached by the suspect while walking home from school. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison stated during a Friday...
BALTIMORE, MD
ocscanner.news

BURLINGTON COUNTY: BOYFRIEND OF WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN HER APARTMENT IS FOUND DEAD IN HIS CAR IN PENNSYLVANIA

Body Found in Pennsylvania Preliminarily Identified as a Person of Interest in Florence Homicide. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Florence Township Police Chief Brian Boldizar announced that the last known person to have seen Sheila Maguire alive before she was killed inside her Florence home is believed to have been found dead yesterday in Pennsylvania, perhaps from an apparent suicide.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County, Harford County defendants facing charges in alleged scheme involving over $4 million in fraudulent bank transactions

BALTIMORE, MD—A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging four defendants with conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. Jamelia Thompson, 29, of Pikesville. The indictment was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron and Special Agent in Charge Andrew...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Victim of shooting outside of Mervo identified as football player

UPDATE( 6:45 p.m.) According to police a 17-year-old has been formally charged with 1st degree murder and is being held without bail at a Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services facility. According to a social media post, the victim is a football player at the school named Jeremiah...
BALTIMORE, MD

