Read full article on original website
Related
Maryland man charged in murder of girlfriend from North Carolina
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man shot and killed his girlfriend during a fight in Temple Hills Sunday morning. The Prince George’s County Police Department said it happened around 11:15 am. in the 5300 block of Frazier Terrace. When officers arrived, they found 67-year-old Sandra Watson of Saint Pauls, […]
Maryland county enforcing curfew in response to gun violence after ‘deadliest month’ in county’s history
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — At a news conference Monday, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said that curfew enforcement would be used to address a spike in gun violence, noting that August was the “deadliest month” in Prince George’s County’s history. “Something is not working,” Alsobrooks stated, saying that police are arresting and […]
Baltimore Police union to file grievance over forced overtime for special events
In a letter made public to social media, the president of Baltimore's police union apologized to officers after learning they were notified of forced overtime to cover this weekend's events.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County police investigating disturbances at State Fair Saturday
TIMONIUM, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County police are investigating at least one assault and several disturbances that occurred at the Maryland State Fair Saturday night. "Officers received reports of several disturbances and an assault that occurred inside of the fair. The investigation into the assault remains ongoing," said Joy Stewart, a spokeswoman for Baltimore County police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BF Kills GF During Labor Day Weekend Fight In Temple Hills
A 78-year-old man has been charged with murder in his girlfriend's death on accusations he shot and killed her during a dispute Labor Day Weekend in Maryland, authorities said. Sandra Watson, 67, of Saint Pauls, NC, was found with a gunshot wound on the 5300 block of Frazier Terrace around...
WTOP
DC family feels betrayed after prosecutors offer son’s killer plea deal
A local family is not happy with the prison sentence given out Friday to the person who fatally shot their son in D.C. Roger “Tom” Marmet, 22, was killed almost four years ago by a stray bullet as he sat in his car at a traffic light in Northeast after volunteering at the nonprofit SOME (So Others Might Eat).
local21news.com
Inmate convicted after ambushing Corrections Officer at SCI-Camp Hill
CUMBERLAND COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — A Cumberland County jury has convicted a man after a 2021 incident at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill. David Rosario was convicted on a number of charges including assault by prisoner. Police say on July 9, 2021 Rosario was an inmate housed...
31-Year-Old Shot Early Labor Day Morning in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – police in Baltimore are investigating the early Monday morning shooting in the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Body found in Pa. is likely man connected to New Jersey woman's killing, police say
Prosecutors say Peter Lestician was the last known person to have seen Sheila Maguire alive.
Man convicted after punching Camp Hill corrections officer in the head 20-30 times: DA
A man incarcerated at the state prison in Camp Hill was convicted of aggravated assault and other charges this week stemming from an incident inside the facility last year, the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office announced this week. The district attorney’s office released a statement that said David Rosario,...
californiaexaminer.net
Baltimore Schoolyard Murder: A Student Was Fatally Shot
According to Baltimore Police, a student from Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School was shot and killed on Friday in the playground. On Monday, the new school year began. The girl, 17, was approached by the suspect while walking home from school. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison stated during a Friday...
fox5dc.com
Inmates speak with FOX 5 about alleged 'illegal detention' in Prince George's County
Inmates speak out about alleged 'illegal detention' in Prince George's County. Nine current and former inmates sued Prince George's County in July claiming hundreds of people are being illegally jailed, violating the constitution. Now, FOX 5 is speaking with the plaintiffs. FOX 5's Chief Legal Correspondent Katie Barlow has the story.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man Attacked With Metal Pipe After Refusing to Share Smokes With Stranger
GLEN BURNIE, MD – A man in Glen Burnie was assaulted with a metal pipe...
ocscanner.news
BURLINGTON COUNTY: BOYFRIEND OF WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN HER APARTMENT IS FOUND DEAD IN HIS CAR IN PENNSYLVANIA
Body Found in Pennsylvania Preliminarily Identified as a Person of Interest in Florence Homicide. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Florence Township Police Chief Brian Boldizar announced that the last known person to have seen Sheila Maguire alive before she was killed inside her Florence home is believed to have been found dead yesterday in Pennsylvania, perhaps from an apparent suicide.
Shooter Arrested in August Baltimore Murder Case
BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore have identified and arrested the man who shot and...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County, Harford County defendants facing charges in alleged scheme involving over $4 million in fraudulent bank transactions
BALTIMORE, MD—A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging four defendants with conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. Jamelia Thompson, 29, of Pikesville. The indictment was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron and Special Agent in Charge Andrew...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJLA
Father killed at SE DC youth football practice, police say it's a targeted shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — A father was shot and killed in a targeted shooting in Washington D.C. Thursday night at a youth football game. According to Metropolitan Police, 36-year-old D Angelo Taylor, of Suitland, Maryland was fatally wounded when someone opened fire around 7:22 p.m. in the 1500 block of Mississippi Avenue SE.
foxbaltimore.com
Pastor PM Smith on Mervo shooting: 'Stop handcuffing our police officers'
Baltimore Pastor PM Smith discussed the killing of a student at Mergenthaler High School on September 2, 2022, live on FOX45 Morning News. Shelley Orman: So what is it going to take to stop this violence?. Pastor PM Smith: Can I say the usual three things. The city's in crisis...
'We have to have accountability from parents': Prince George's Co. police chief on youth violence after 7-Eleven shooting
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County Police Chief Malik Aziz said that it will take more than his department to curb a trend of violent crime among teenagers in the county. His statement comes just a day after a 15-year-old 7-Eleven employee was shot and killed at...
Wbaltv.com
Victim of shooting outside of Mervo identified as football player
UPDATE( 6:45 p.m.) According to police a 17-year-old has been formally charged with 1st degree murder and is being held without bail at a Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services facility. According to a social media post, the victim is a football player at the school named Jeremiah...
Comments / 1