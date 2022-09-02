ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Onward State

Penn State Men’s Soccer Takes Down George Mason 3-1

Penn State men’s soccer (2-1-1) defeated George Mason (0-3-0) on the road 3-1 Monday night. Goals from Peter Mangione, Liam Butts, and Andrew Privett secured the program’s first-ever victory over the Patriots, as head coach Jeff Cook’s side rolled comfortably to its second win of the season.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Analyzing Post-Purdue Reactions For Penn State Football

After the anticipation and excitement of taking on Purdue in a prime-time, season-opening matchup, Penn State football managed to escape West Lafayette with a 35-31 victory. Capped off by a touchdown toss to Keyvone Lee, Sean Clifford led an eight-play, 80-yard game-winning drive in just 1:25 to bring home the win. Drew Allar also checked into the game during Clifford’s 26-minute absence and went 2-for-4 for 26 yards passing, which was met with excitement by Penn Staters across the country, but leaves room for some interesting conversation surrounding the quarterback room.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

No. 8 Penn State Women’s Soccer Wins 1-0 Over Santa Clara

On Sunday night, No. 8 Penn State women’s soccer (4-1-1) played the finale of its two-game California trip, defeating Santa Clara (1-4-0) 1-0. The Nittany Lions clinched the win with an early goal that bounced off a Santa Clara defender after a cross from Payton Linnehan. The goal ended up being the only scoring for either side.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
Ames, IA
Sports
State College, PA
Sports
City
State College, PA
City
Cyclone, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Onward State

[Photo Story] Penn State vs. Purdue

Still reminiscing about Penn State football’s thrilling win over Purdue on Thursday? We are, too. After a gritty back-and-forth battle complete with turnovers, tuddies, and Drew Allar’s debut, the Nittany Lions pulled off a decisive victory over the Boilermakers to begin their season. Onward State was in West Lafayette to capture all the action.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Onward State

Transfer Portal Roundup: Week One

College football is so back, folks. The Florida Gators pulled off an upset over No. 7 Utah, Florida State beat LSU in what could already be the game of the year, and of course, your Nittany Lions went into West Lafayette and left with a gutsy 35-31 victory over Purdue.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Onward State

Sean Clifford Named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player Of The Week

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford has been named this week’s Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. Clifford will share this honor with Nebraska running back Anthony Grant, who totaled 189 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. For Clifford, it’s his third Offensive Player of...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

A Brief Look At The Best 2022 Penn State Gameday Apparel

A new Penn State football season has arrived, which means a new wave of fashion will be taking on the tailgate lots. Gone are the days of just your basic navy t-shirts and lion ears. This year, we are diving into a world of overalls, Lululemon, and cow print…yes, you...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russ Rose
Person
Taylor Trammell
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Favored Significantly Over Ohio

Penn State is set as 24.5-point favorites in its home opener against Ohio. Ohio (0-1) is coming off a close 41-38 victory over Florida Atlantic, and Penn State is coming off a last-second 35-31 win at Purdue. Penn State (1-0, 1-0 Big Ten) covered the -2.5 point spread in its...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa State#Volleyball#The Nittany Lions
Onward State

Barney Amor Named To Ray Guy Award Watch List

Penn State punter Barney Amor has been named to the Ray Guy Award watch list, the team announced Monday afternon. The Ray Guy Award is presented annually to college football’s most efficient punter. Amor joins the previous two starting punters before him, Blake Gillikin and Jordan Stout, to be named to the list.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
bucknellbison.com

Men's Water Polo Games Forfeited

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Bucknell men's water polo team had to forfeit its two games at the Navy Open on Sunday. Red cards were issued to the Bison coaching staff during the morning contest against Iona, and the match was abandoned. Bucknell's afternoon game against Biola will also not be played.
LEWISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Sports
Onward State

‘Scott’s Roasting’ To Open Barbecue Stand In Beaver Stadium

Gameday just got a little bit tastier, folks. Bellefonte-area barbecue joint “Scott’s Roasting” announced on Facebook that it will open a stand inside Beaver Stadium for the 2022 football season. Fans can find the stand near Gate C on the stadium’s ground level. Scott’s Roasting plans...
BELLEFONTE, PA
Onward State

Megabus Partners With Fullington Trailways To Expand State College Connections

Megabus recently announced that it is teaming up with Fullington Trailways to connect State College with 18 cities. The new partnership allows for travelers to go back and forth from State College to the following Pennsylvania cities:. Bellefonte. Lock Haven. Williamsport. Hughesville. Red Rock. Dallas. Wilkes-Barre. Philipsburg. Clearfield. Dubois. Sykesville.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy