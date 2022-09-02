Read full article on original website
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Soccer Takes Down George Mason 3-1
Penn State men’s soccer (2-1-1) defeated George Mason (0-3-0) on the road 3-1 Monday night. Goals from Peter Mangione, Liam Butts, and Andrew Privett secured the program’s first-ever victory over the Patriots, as head coach Jeff Cook’s side rolled comfortably to its second win of the season.
Onward State
Analyzing Post-Purdue Reactions For Penn State Football
After the anticipation and excitement of taking on Purdue in a prime-time, season-opening matchup, Penn State football managed to escape West Lafayette with a 35-31 victory. Capped off by a touchdown toss to Keyvone Lee, Sean Clifford led an eight-play, 80-yard game-winning drive in just 1:25 to bring home the win. Drew Allar also checked into the game during Clifford’s 26-minute absence and went 2-for-4 for 26 yards passing, which was met with excitement by Penn Staters across the country, but leaves room for some interesting conversation surrounding the quarterback room.
Onward State
No. 8 Penn State Women’s Soccer Wins 1-0 Over Santa Clara
On Sunday night, No. 8 Penn State women’s soccer (4-1-1) played the finale of its two-game California trip, defeating Santa Clara (1-4-0) 1-0. The Nittany Lions clinched the win with an early goal that bounced off a Santa Clara defender after a cross from Payton Linnehan. The goal ended up being the only scoring for either side.
State College
Ohio University Returns to Beaver Stadium; Penn State Football Never Went Away
At The Tavern restaurant in State College, hanging on the brick wall at the end of its renovated bar, is a relatively small photo, centered in an ornate gold frame. The Tavern has dozens of such photographs hanging throughout, and part of the joy of the place is that so many have local historical significance.
Onward State
[Photo Story] Penn State vs. Purdue
Still reminiscing about Penn State football’s thrilling win over Purdue on Thursday? We are, too. After a gritty back-and-forth battle complete with turnovers, tuddies, and Drew Allar’s debut, the Nittany Lions pulled off a decisive victory over the Boilermakers to begin their season. Onward State was in West Lafayette to capture all the action.
Onward State
Transfer Portal Roundup: Week One
College football is so back, folks. The Florida Gators pulled off an upset over No. 7 Utah, Florida State beat LSU in what could already be the game of the year, and of course, your Nittany Lions went into West Lafayette and left with a gutsy 35-31 victory over Purdue.
Onward State
Sean Clifford Named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player Of The Week
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford has been named this week’s Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. Clifford will share this honor with Nebraska running back Anthony Grant, who totaled 189 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. For Clifford, it’s his third Offensive Player of...
Onward State
A Brief Look At The Best 2022 Penn State Gameday Apparel
A new Penn State football season has arrived, which means a new wave of fashion will be taking on the tailgate lots. Gone are the days of just your basic navy t-shirts and lion ears. This year, we are diving into a world of overalls, Lululemon, and cow print…yes, you...
nittanysportsnow.com
Stuff Somers Says: Too Little but not too Late From Yurcich, Clifford
With about two minutes left, I had a thought I’d had once before in the opening game of a Penn State football season. During the 2018 Appalachian State game as it went to overtime, I remember having the same thought I had Thursday in West Lafayette. “Oh well, this...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Favored Significantly Over Ohio
Penn State is set as 24.5-point favorites in its home opener against Ohio. Ohio (0-1) is coming off a close 41-38 victory over Florida Atlantic, and Penn State is coming off a last-second 35-31 win at Purdue. Penn State (1-0, 1-0 Big Ten) covered the -2.5 point spread in its...
Wyoming Area’s Dominic DeLuca makes quick impact for Penn State at Purdue
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. For Dominic DeLuca, it was three months shy of three years between tackles in a live game. The last one had come in the first week of December in 2019. Playing quarterback and safety despite a torn ACL, DeLuca helped lead Wyoming Area to an incredible rally and a state championship in Hershey.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Rallies to Support Penn State Starting Linebacker Elsdon
On Thursday evening, the community came together to celebrate Schuylkill County native Tyler Elsdon starting his first game as a Penn State linebacker. Whether or not, you love or hate Penn State, when a local earns a spot on the team, all of Schuylkill County will support them. Early last...
Onward State
Barney Amor Named To Ray Guy Award Watch List
Penn State punter Barney Amor has been named to the Ray Guy Award watch list, the team announced Monday afternon. The Ray Guy Award is presented annually to college football’s most efficient punter. Amor joins the previous two starting punters before him, Blake Gillikin and Jordan Stout, to be named to the list.
bucknellbison.com
Men's Water Polo Games Forfeited
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Bucknell men's water polo team had to forfeit its two games at the Navy Open on Sunday. Red cards were issued to the Bison coaching staff during the morning contest against Iona, and the match was abandoned. Bucknell's afternoon game against Biola will also not be played.
Digital Collegian
Scott's Roasting comes to Beaver Stadium for 2022 football season
Scott’s Roasting, a food stand serving pork and other dishes, will be at all home games for the 2022 Penn State football season, according to a Facebook post from the company. According to the post, they will be located inside Beaver Stadium at Gate C on the ground level.
Newville, September 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Shippensburg Area High School football team will have a game with Big Spring High School on September 05, 2022, 16:00:00. Shippensburg Area High SchoolBig Spring High School.
Onward State
Megabus Partners With Fullington Trailways To Expand State College Connections
Megabus recently announced that it is teaming up with Fullington Trailways to connect State College with 18 cities. The new partnership allows for travelers to go back and forth from State College to the following Pennsylvania cities:. Bellefonte. Lock Haven. Williamsport. Hughesville. Red Rock. Dallas. Wilkes-Barre. Philipsburg. Clearfield. Dubois. Sykesville.
