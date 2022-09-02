ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

NO CHANGE IN OFFICER'S CONDITION REPORTED SINCE SATURDAY TRANSFER

(Richmond, IN)--There has been no update on the condition of Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton since Saturday. By Tuesday, it had been 27 days since she was shot in the head during a routine traffic stop and six days since she was removed from life support. On Saturday, she was transported from Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton to an undisclosed hospice center in Richmond. The most recent release from RPD indicated that the family is grateful for the support of the community but is asking for privacy. RPD will update the public if there is a change in Seara’s condition. Jail records indicate that the man accused of shooting Officer Burton is still in the hospital. The charges Phillip Lee faces in connection to the shooting is a violation of his parole. As soon as he is well enough to be released from the hospital, Lee will have an extradition hearing in Dayton. The Indiana Department of Corrections will then take him into custody on the parole violation. Lee has already been in prison five different times in Indiana.
