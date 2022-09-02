ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royally Rude! Mariah Carey Clarifies Calling Meghan Markle A ‘Diva,’ Said She Meant It In A ‘Fabulous’ & ‘Empowering’ Way

By Rebecca Friedman
 4 days ago
Meghan Markle was left shocked after Mariah Carey referred to her as a "diva" during an interview between the two on Tuesday, August 30.

While the episode was titled "The Duality of Diva," the Duchess of Sussex was taken aback when the "We Belong Together" singer declared Markle one herself.

"You give us diva moments sometimes, Megan," stated Carey, 53. "Don’t even act like [you don't]."

Markle's reaction stirred up emotions from fans , as many were not happy to see the Duchess feel such discomfort from Carey's choice of words .

The "All I Want For Christmas" vocalist later took to Twitter to clarify the "compliment" she meant to give to the mother-of-two.

MARIAH CAREY PARADES AROUND BOYFRIEND WHILE NICK CANNON PREPARES FOR HIS 10TH CHILD

"Really enjoyed talking to Duchess and Diva Meghan Markle about 'The Duality of Diva,'" she tweeted. "Yes! I called her a diva, in the most fabulous, gorgeous, and empowering meaning of the word!!"

Prior to Carey's clarification, the actress had confessed later on in her podcast that she was in utter shock at the comment since she grew up associating the phrase "diva" with an overall negative connotation.

NOT A 'GREAT FAN': ROYAL AUTHOR BELIEVES PRINCESS DIANA WOULD NOT APPROVE OF DAUGHTER-IN-LAW MEGHAN MARKLE

"It was all going swimmingly, I mean really well," the 41-year-old wife of Prince Harry recalled. "Until that moment happened, which I don't know about you, but it stopped me in my tracks…when she called me a diva!"

"You couldn't see me, obviously, but I, I started to sweat a little bit. I started squirming in my chair in this quiet revolt, like, wait, wait, no, what? How? But? How could you? That's not true, that's not…Why would you say that?" narrated the Suits alum. "My mind genuinely was just spinning with what nonsense she must have read or clicked on to make her say that. I just kept thinking, in that moment, was my girl crush coming to a quick demise? Does she actually not see me?"

Beside the slight "diva" mixup, the rest of the podcast involved a powerful and uplifting conversation between the Markle and her childhood idol .

Both of the women shared their struggles and stories from growing up under the identity of a biracial female.

"You were so formative for me. Representation matters so much," confessed the Dater's Handbook star. "But when you are a woman and you don't see a woman who looks like you somewhere in a position of power or influence, or even just on the screen — because we know how influential media is — you came onto the scene, I was like 'Oh, my gosh. Someone kind of looks like me.'"

