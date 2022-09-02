Legendary Actress & Fitness Icon Jane Fonda, 84, Reveals Cancer Diagnosis In Powerful Social Media Post

mega

Multifaceted star Jane Fonda has announced via Instagram that she has cancer.

"So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments," the 84-year-old started off a lengthy message, which she posted on Friday, September 2. "This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky."

"I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments . I realize, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this. Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right," continued the actress. "We also need to be talking much more not just about cures but about causes so we can eliminate them."

The rest of her message, which she included alongside a selfie, discussed how society needs to make lifestyle changes to better our health.

"People need to know that fossil fuels cause cancer. So do pesticides, many of which are fossil fuel-based, like mine. I’m doing chemo for 6 months and am handling the treatments quite well and, believe me, I will not let any of this interfere with my climate activism," the fitness star insisted. "Cancer is a teacher and I’m paying attention to the lessons it holds for me. One thing it’s shown me already is the importance of community. Of growing and deepening one’s community so that we are not alone."

"We’re living through the most consequential time in human history because what we do or don’t do right now will determine what kind of future there will be and I will not allow cancer to keep me from doing all I can , using every tool in my toolbox and that very much includes continuing to build this Fire Drill Fridays community and finding new ways to use our collective strength to make change," concluded the beloved star.

It was just several months ago that the Grace & Frankie lead candidly talked about how it felt to get older.

"I'm super-conscious that I'm closer to death . And it doesn't really bother me that much," she confessed. "What bothers me is that my body is, you know, basically not mine! My knees are not mine, my hips are not mine, my shoulder's not mine. You're looking at somebody who's only me from here up."