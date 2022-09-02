ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keller, TX

Parents demand Fort Worth area districts remove ‘In God We Trust’ signs from schools

By Harriet Ramos
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=407wGr_0hg4wf2G00

The Austin-based Kaplan Law Firm delivered cease and desist notices to four North Texas school districts on Friday morning requesting that they remove all non-compliant “In God We Trust” signs from their schools.

The firm represents a group of concerned parents from the Carroll, Mansfield, Keller and Grapevine-Colleyville school districts, who allege that a Texas law requiring schools to display “In God We Trust” signs that are donated pushes Christian theology and is a violation of their students’ First Amendment rights.

“Our public schools must be places that affirm all students regardless of race or ethnicity, religion, gender identity or sexual orientation,” the parents said in a joint statement. “Our schools cannot be places that prioritize a singular religious ideology nor can they become political battlegrounds.”

The cease and desist notice states that the “In God We Trust” signs, donated by the conservative Christian cell phone company Patriot Mobile , are not compliant with the Texas law because they display more than one Texas state flag and multiple “fully or partially visible five-pointed stars.”

In addition, the Carroll school district refused donations of “In God We Trust” signs displaying the rainbow flag and colors, which the cease and desist notice said is another violation of the law.

In response, the group of parents is donating a poster designed by a Carroll alumnus that displays “In God We Trust” on a solid dark blue background above one Texas flag and one American flag. The word God is in rainbow letters.

According to the legal notice, this parent-donated sign complies with state law and should replace the noncompliant Patriot Mobile posters.

Sravan Krishna, who lives in the Carroll school district and worked with the groups that designed the rejected rainbow posters, said getting the new parent-donated version of the sign into school districts is not the point. They are trying to make a statement about the law.

“We want to celebrate it by including everybody,” Krishna said. “We don’t like the law, we didn’t make the law, but we have to follow the law.”

The cease and desist order is the first step toward legal action against the school districts. According to the order, the school districts have until Sept. 9 to remove the signs donated by Patriot Mobile and replace them with the new signs donated by the parents.

Laney Hawes, a parent from the Keller school district, said if the school districts don’t comply, they are prepared to take the fight to the Supreme Court if necessary.

“We’re willing to fight for our students and our children’s First Amendment rights,” Hawes said.

A representative from Grapevine-Colleyville confirmed in an email to the Star-Telegram that the district had received the notice and “is evaluating its content.” None of the other school districts could be reached for comment Friday.

Carroll, Grapevine-Colleyville and Keller have posted the posters donated by Patriot Mobile. Mansfield received the signs but it’s not clear if the signs are on display.

Hawes said the parents are concerned their students will be indoctrinated by an extreme group of right-wing Christians.

“As a Christian myself, Christianity is not the problem,” Hawes said. “It’s that there’s a version of it being forced upon everyone and that wants to be the basis for which our laws and policies are framed.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Comments / 118

jessica bancroft
3d ago

another reason to homeschool. although it's not the schools job to instill God in the classrooms it's just nice having him there. idk if anyone is noticing but as we are removing Jesus/God from schools we are letting "demons" in.

Reply(7)
53
Julie Manning
3d ago

I absolutely believe God needs to be in our schools. We NEED His protection among our most vulnerable, our most precious, our children. Also, if "In God we Trust" offends you so, I will gladly take all of those terrible green pieces of paper cluttering your wallet, that say the same thing, off your hands and put them to better use!

Reply(6)
36
Momma knows
3d ago

No!!!!!!!!All this school violence started AFTER they kicked God out of schools. Why do the majority cater to this BS?????

Reply(15)
51
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs7.com

MISD community members react to Superintendent Dr. Ramsey’s move

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Members of the MISD community have mixed reactions to Fort Worth ISD’s selection of Dr. Angelica Ramsey as their new superintendent of schools. Last week members of the Midland community had the opportunity to make a public comment about Superintendent Dr. Ramsey’s move to Fort Worth.
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grapevine, TX
Education
Keller, TX
Government
City
Grapevine, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Keller, TX
Education
Mansfield, TX
Government
Grapevine, TX
Government
Colleyville, TX
Education
City
Colleyville, TX
State
Texas State
City
Mansfield, TX
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Education
Mansfield, TX
Education
Fort Worth, TX
Government
Colleyville, TX
Government
City
Keller, TX
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#God#K12#Kaplan Law Firm#North Texas#Grapevine Colleyville#Patriot Mobile
KHOU

Dan Patrick vs. Mike Collier: Race for Texas Lt. Gov. heats up

HOUSTON — The race for lieutenant governor is heating up just weeks out from election day in Texas. Incumbent Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Democrat Mike Collier are facing off in November. However, over the weekend, there was a surprise endorsement when Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, a...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Christianity
fox4news.com

Gov. Greg Abbott discusses abortion, the border and guns

AUSTIN, Texas - Gov. Greg Abbott sat down for a wide-ranging interview with FOX 7's Rudy Koski on some of the most pressing topics for Texans in this November's election. Gov. Abbott is leading O'Rourke by 7 points according to a UT Tyler poll, and the governor is confident he will maintain that lead.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

North Texas neighborhoods are cleaning up the aftermath of Sunday storms

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Downpours on Sunday brought strong winds and the damage left behind can be found from Cedar Hill to Plano, including damage at the Dallas Zoo. Residents in Old East Dallas are still cleaning up after the storms. Homeowners in the Munger Place neighborhood were still waiting for power to be fully restored. Monday afternoon, crews were still trying to cut and clear away downed trees and broken tree limbs. Homeowners Michael Ainsworth and Mingo Domingo said the storm on Sunday pulled their century-old tree from the roots. "The tree is massive," Ainsworth said. "The limbs were all the way across the street...
PLANO, TX
KSAT 12

Child’s letter to God leads to discovery of Texas predator

MCKINNEY, Texas – A convicted sex predator is in jail after parents discovered a letter their child had written to God that disclosed the man was abusing their daughter. Mark Elliott Jones, 49, of McKinney, was sentenced Monday to 35 years in prison without the possibility of parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child.
MCKINNEY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott, TVC Announce Over $31 Million In Grants For Veterans

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) today announced over $31 million in grant funding for veterans across Texas that will be distributed through TVC's Fund for Veterans' Assistance (FVA) Big Check Tour. This grant funding was approved by TVC Commissioners in May and will total 139 grants awarded to 121 organizations across Texas. These grants are estimated to serve more than 22,000 Texas veterans.
AUSTIN, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
11K+
Followers
539
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy