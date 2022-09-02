ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Did Knicks' RJ Barrett Deal Make Utah Salty in Donovan Mitchell Trade Talks?

By Geoff Magliocchetti
All Knicks
All Knicks
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EPrEj_0hg4wcO500

Barrett's extension might've shortened the talks between the Knicks and Jazz.

Some new verses on RJ Barrett's New York Knicks career reportedly caused the Utah Jazz to search elsewhere when it came to dealing away franchise face Donovan Mitchell.

On an "emergency" podcast made in the wake of the Jazz's shipping of Mitchell to Cleveland, ESPN's Brian Windhorst claimed that " an incredible amount of animus" formed when the Knicks bestowed Barrett an extension worth up to $120 million . That apparently rubbed Utah the wrong way, as Barrett, set to enter the final year of his original rookie contract, was reportedly involved in a potential deal that would've sent Mitchell (further) east.

"I don't know who said no. I don't know if it was the Knicks who said no, or the Jazz who said no," Windhorst said. "I definitely felt (the animus) in talking to people over the last 24 hours ... I felt that there was some scar tissue there, I was saying 'It is only August 31st, September 1st. That doesn't mean they're not going to do a deal.'"

Simply put, it appears that after the Knicks opted to try and solve their own business, the Jazz opted to do the same: theirs involved finding a new party for Mitchell, namely that of the Cleveland Cavaliers . The deal included three unprotected first-round choices, two picks swaps, and a trio of veterans headlined by Colin Sexton.

In either case, the Knicks have made their bed with Barrett, as well as their other young veterans like Quentin Grimes. Time will tell how the gambit plays out, but the team seems satisfied with its current trajectory, one that should at least get them back into the Play-In Tournament discussion.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan’s brutal nine word JR Smith insult

JR Smith is one of the most notorious players of his generation. Although he settled into more of a supporting cast role as his career progressed, he was always a reliable offensive spark plug and even won two NBA championships. Ever since his retirement from basketball, Smith has embarked on...
NBA
The Spun

Look: NBA World Reacts To Charles Barkley Controversy

Is Charles Barkley being too hard on Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant?. Many believe the Turner Sports analysts's comments are controversial and over the line. Barkley, along with his co-worker Shaquille O'Neal, have dubbed Durant's career a "failure." “Yeah, if you go back and look at his career,” O’Neal said....
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Says Russell Westbrook And Patrick Beverley Will End Their Beef On Lakers: "If We Know Russ Is Still Happy And Happy To Be There And All That Good Stuff, They Should Be Alright."

Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley are now teammates after the Utah Jazz sent the controversial point guard to Los Angeles in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. As soon as this move was announced, many people brought up the long-time beef between Bev and Russ, predicting how awkward their interactions would be.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Basketball
City
Cleveland, NY
State
Utah State
Yardbarker

Andre Iguodala Reacts To Patrick Beverley Accusing Kevin Durant Of Holding Up Free Agency: "Pat, Pat, Pat, You Gotta Chill Out."

The Kevin Durant trade saga will be one of the biggest talking points of the 2022 offseason, even though no trade ended up taking place because of how it impacted the entire league. Teams were bullish on even extending their own players to contracts to make sure that they had the assets to trade for Durant. After nobody could afford to do so, and KD returned to the Nets for the 2022-23 season, Patrick Beverley got upset.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Watch: Cheerleader's Reaction To Stephen A. Smith Goes Viral

ESPN's First Take has upped the pageantry by taking Stephen A. Smith's vocal analysis on the road. That can lead to some odd, but entertaining television. Case in point, Smith went on one of his many scheduled New York Knicks rants after the Cleveland Cavaliers acquired Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. He went after his favorite NBA team for not landing the New York native.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FastBreak on FanNation

NBA Champion Announces That He Is Retiring

In an interview with Steve Drumwright on Team USA Basketball's website, NBA Champion Jodie Meeks announced that he is retiring from pro-basketball. Meeks played for the Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards, Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons over his ten seasons in the NBA.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quentin Grimes
Person
Brian Windhorst
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Yardbarker

Richard Hamilton Recalls When A Teenage Kobe Bryant Took It Personally Against The No. 1 Player In The Country: "They Got Tim Thomas As The No. 1 Player In The Country. I Should Be The No. 1 Player In The Country."

Kobe Bryant was one of the fiercest competitors in NBA history, always trying to win and beat rivals no matter what it took. He developed his famous 'Mamba Mentality' early in his life, going against every obstacle in his way, defeating the odds, and showing that nobody had a bigger will than him.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Bar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Podcast
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
All Knicks

All Knicks

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
306
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

All Knicks brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the New York Knicks.

 https://www.si.com/nba/knicks

Comments / 0

Community Policy