Ethereum Merge: What is ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ crypto event and why is it so controversial?
It is being billed as the biggest event in crypto’s history. On Tuesday, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency will begin a complete upheaval of its underlying technology, switching to a new system that will cut its electricity consumption by orders of magnitude. In doing so, the developers of Ethereum are taking the most radical action ever seen in the crypto space to address environmental concerns surrounding the technology that have arisen in recent years. Anticipation surrounding the transition, known as ‘the Merge’ has seen the price of Ethereum’s token ETH more than double over the last two months, outstripping its more...
dailyhodl.com
Here’s What’s Coming for Cardano (ADA) After Big Vasil Upgrade, According to Creator Charles Hoskinson
Cardano (ADA) creator Charles Hoskinson is revealing what’s next for the Ethereum (ETH) rival’s blockchain after the highly anticipated Vasil upgrade. In a new video, Hoskinson confirms the release date of the Vasil hard fork, an upgrade that aims to increase the scalability of Cardano. “This is one...
dailyhodl.com
Vitalik Buterin Makes Bitcoin Prediction for Year 2042, Says One Big Issue Awaits BTC
Ethereum (ETH) creator Vitalik Buterin has an idea for what the state of Bitcoin (BTC) will look like twenty years from now. In a new interview with economist Noah Smith, Buterin says that in the medium term, he thinks crypto assets will become about as volatile as gold or the stock market, moving away from the big bubble and crash phases of the past.
ambcrypto.com
Cardano holders marvel at the opportunity as ADA flips XRP in…
Cardano has flipped Ripple as the seventh largest cryptocurrency by the largest market cap. ADA is also the recipient of a hike in trading volume. The metric is up by 30% in the past 24 hours. Well, the network’s native coin has surged by 13.73% in the past week as...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Says Ethereum, Polkadot and Four Additional Crypto Assets Are Top Altcoin Picks for Accumulation
A popular analyst says he has his radar locked on a number of altcoins that are high on his list for accumulation including Ethereum (ETH) and Polkadot (DOT). Crypto strategist Michaël van de Poppe tells his 624,700 Twitter followers that he believes the crypto markets are giving long-term bulls the opportunity to accumulate digital assets at deeply discounted prices.
investing.com
What will Happen to Your ETHs After the Merge?
Ethereum is only days away from the highly-anticipated merge, which will see the network transition from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) chain into Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus. The Merge is an event that will see Ethereum’s current PoW mainnet protocol combined with the Beacon Chain PoS blockchain system and continue as PoS. As Ethereum switches chains in one of the biggest crypto events in history, what will happen to all your ETH?
3 Reasons You Should Invest in Ethereum
Here's why the second-largest cryptocurrency deserves a place in your portfolio.
Ethereum Merge: ‘Most important moment in crypto history’ begins
The Ethereum network has completed the first part of its highly-anticipated Merge, which has been billed as the “biggest event in crypto history”.The Merge will see the world’s second largest cryptocurrency switch from a proof-of-work system to proof-of-stake, cutting its electricity consumption by orders of magnitude.The transition means that miners no longer need to verify transactions on the network by solving complex mathematical puzzles, which require vast amounts of computing power. Instead, transactions are validated by owners of Ethereum’s crypto token (ETH) stake their own holdings in order to validate and secure the network.In order to achieve this, Ethereum’s network...
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Researcher Says Post Ethereum’s Merge, Bitcoin Could Be ‘Regulated Away’
Independent crypto researcher Kyle McDonald explained last Friday (September 2) why Bitcoin could get even more attention from regulators — due to its high energy consumption — after Ethereum’s Merge upgrade has been completed. Here is how Ethereum Foundation explains the Merge, which marks the Ethereum network’s...
decrypt.co
The Ethereum Merge Is Almost Here. What Could Go Wrong?
Just weeks away from the historic event, experts discuss technical and political risks that could stem from the Ethereum network’s upgrade. It’s been awaited for half a decade, delayed for years, praised, condemned, tweaked, and so its developers say, perfected. Ready or not, here comes Ethereum’s long-anticipated merge....
cryptoglobe.com
$ADA: Charles Hoskinson Explains What 2023 Looks Like for Cardano
On Friday (September 2), Charles Hoskinson, who is Co-Founder and CEO of IOG, the blockchain technology company behind Cardano’s R&D, talked about what lies ahead for Cardano after the Vasil upgrade takes place on the mainnet. On 10 December 2021, IOG Co-Founder and CEO Charles Hoskinson explained that he...
zycrypto.com
Ethereum to $3,000? Analyst Envisions 80% Surge For ETH In September
ETH remains the people’s favourite amidst this persistent bear market, mainly due to its recent feats in network activity and the upcoming Merge. Despite the significant blows Ethereum has suffered from the bears—causing it to drop below $1,600—an analyst maintains confidence in his $3k price forecast. The...
CoinTelegraph
Hive Blockchain explores new mineable coins ahead of Ethereum merge
Cryptocurrency miner Hive Blockchain has been working to replace the mining of Ether (ETH) with other coins in the event of Ethereum’s upcoming transition to proof-of-stake, or PoS. The Canadian crypto mining firm has been analyzing options for mining with its GPU stash ahead of the Ethereum Merge, Hive...
Ethereum Classic sees double-digit jump as ‘merge’ begins and miners seek new home
“Miners aren’t going to let go of their business model so easily,” Michael Safai, founding partner at Dexterity Capital, told Fortune.
dailyhodl.com
Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins Jump After Crypto Exchange Coinbase Announces Support
Leading US crypto exchange Coinbase is officially rolling out trading services for two digital assets that were recently added to its listing roadmap. In a new announcement, Coinbase says that Aurora (AURORA) will be available accompanied by the “Experimental” label, which the exchange applies to “assets that are either new to our platform or have relatively low trading volume compared to our broader crypto marketplace.”
bitcoinist.com
3 DeFi tokens that could boost your portfolio by 10x – Ethereum, Cardano, and Big Eyes Coin
Since the birth of the Ethereum blockchain technology in July 2015, DeFi has helped reshape the financial system and brought about new possibilities that were formerly impossible. DeFi has brought about fast, seamless, secure, and transparent transactions. All of which are grossly missing in traditional centralized finance. With decentralized finance,...
decrypt.co
Ethereum Domain Names Top NFTs as Most Traded Asset on OpenSea
A spike in sales catapults ENS domains to the top of the charts as the merge draws near. ENS domains have taken the top spot as the number one collection on the NFT marketplace OpenSea. Driven by a 170% jump in sales over the past 24 hours, the Ethereum Name Service flipped the Bored Ape Yacht Club in seven-day volume.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Says Crypto Price Crashes Like Terra’s (LUNA) Are Good for Crypto – Here’s Why
The creator of Ethereum (ETH), Vitalik Buterin, is suggesting that a decline in the prices of crypto assets has benefits. Buterin says in an interview with former Bloomberg Opinion columnist Noah Smith that the fall in prices is “good” at exposing weaknesses. “I do think that price drops...
Ethereum Set For Bellatrix Update Ahead Of This Month's Highly Anticipated Merge
The much-anticipated transition to Ethereum 2.0 is set to start on the Ethereum blockchain. The shift from a proof-of-work (PoW) base to a proof-of-stake (PoS) base is often referred to as the so-called "merge" — slated to take place on Sept. 15. Bellatrix update: The successful completion of the...
decrypt.co
DeFi Speculators Awaiting Arbitrum Token Flock to GMX
Last week's Nitro upgrade brought significant improvements, but no native token yet. Arbitrum, one of the most popular Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solutions, successfully launched its Nitro upgrade this past week. Although the release brought many significant improvements, a native Arbitrum token was not one of them. As investors wait...
