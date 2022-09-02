Read full article on original website
Iowa State Patrol reports two fatality accidents and one injury accident on Sunday
(State) The Iowa State Patrol responded to multiple accidents on Sunday. In Clinton County, two motorcycles were eastbound on Old Lincoln Highway and each left the roadway. One bike struck a traffic sign, resulting in a fatality. The other driver sustained minor injuries. In Muscatine County, 49-year old Rachel Kay...
Deputies Investigate Assault in Rome, Iowa
On September 03, 2022, at approximately 11:04 P.M., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a domestic disturbance at the 200 Block of West Main Street, in Rome. Upon arrival at the scene, Henry County Deputies spoke with all the parties involved and resulting from the investigation,...
ICPD receives report of subject defecating in car dealership showroom; verbal warning issued
Iowa City Police responded to a report of a subject defecating in a car dealership showroom Saturday morning. According to the Iowa City Police Daily Activity Log, officers were called to Audi Iowa City…formerly Carousel Motors…on Highway 1 West just after 11:30am. The caller reported a male defecting in the showroom.
One dead, one injured in Lee County crash
LEE COUNTY, Iowa — One teenager died and another teenager was injured after their vehicle crashed in a ditch in Keokuk on Saturday. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, at around 10:45 p.m. a driver of a Toyota Matrix was traveling southbound on Mississippi Road and failed to negotiate a curve. The car […]
Keokuk city leaders stunned by hospital closure hope to secure new urgent care provider
Keokuk city leaders are working to secure a 24-hour medical service provider after Blessing Health leaves town next month. Mayor Kathie Mahoney said she and other city officials were stunned by Blessing Health’s announcement last week that the healthcare provider was closing its hospital in Keokuk on Oct. 1 and taking away 147 full-time jobs.
New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week
Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
Authorities searching for car thief linked to thefts in six Iowa counties
UNION COUNTY, Iowa — The Union County Sheriff's Department needs help to find a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties. They say Daniel Floyd Edwards is responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties.
UIHC to expand emergency room facilities
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics have announced plans to expand their often-congested emergency room facilities. The Gazette reports that the preliminary timeline has construction on its north side beginning in February and wrapping in November 2024. Construction on the south side would start in May and finish in April 2024.
North Liberty woman arrested after refusing to provide name of juvenile son involved in fight
A North Liberty woman was arrested after allegedly refusing to provide her son’s name to officers who were investigating a fight between him and another juvenile. Police were investigating the incident the evening of August 29th in the area of Shady Glen Court in Iowa City. 28-year-old Shawana Coleman of Nichols Lane was reportedly being uncooperative with officers, refusing to give her son’s name or a description of what happened despite being asked multiple times.
Man from Iowa and woman from Trenton arrested on drug-related allegations in Grundy County
An Ottumwa, Iowa man who was arrested in Grundy County in July in connection with a vehicle reported stolen in Adair County has been returned to Grundy County. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 38-year-old Kent Jacob Lasley was arrested in Wapello County, Iowa August 31st, and a waiver of extradition was signed.
Kalona firefighters respond to injury accident involving overturned van carrying oxygen tanks
Firefighters responded to an overturned van near Frytown that witnesses say was carrying oxygen tanks…at least one of which reportedly began leaking. According to Washington County dispatch records, Kalona firefighters and first responders were called to the 2200 block of Highway 1 SW just after 10:30 Friday morning for a van that had rolled over onto its side. Witnesses reported the vehicle was carrying oxygen tanks, and they could hear “lots of hissing” coming from inside.
Wanted, armed subject arrested during IC traffic stop
Iowa City Police say they arrested a wanted, armed subject during a Saturday afternoon traffic stop. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the 2200 block of Muscatine Avenue just before 1:30pm. A passenger in the vehicle, identified as 23-year-old Alvin Abbott Jr. of Hollywood Court, reportedly had a warrant for his arrest. Police say a search of Abbott’s person turned up a stolen gun in his waistband and 35 grams of marijuana in his pocket. The Smith & Wesson SD9 was reported stolen out of Coralville in February.
Governor Reynolds Responds to Texas’ Bussed Migrant “Wish List”
[UPDATE]: According to KCRG, in response to news of Texas Governor Greg Abbott making Iowa City a "wishlist" destination for migrants being bussed away from his state, Iowa Governor Reynolds confirmed in a message that "no migrants will be coming to Iowa from Texas". The Iowa Catholic Worker Housse organization says they remain prepared to take them in should they arrive.
Iowa man charged with domestic assault and public intoxication after incident on I80
A man from Hedrick Iowa was arrested Sunday after allegedly assaulting his domestic partner while drunk. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred Sunday afternoon. A deputy was dispatched to I-80 eastbound for reports of an assault that was occurring on the side of the road. Four independent witnesses reportedly confirmed that 42-year-old Tyler Kopp was dragging the victim by the hair. An interview with the victim confirmed that report, and she stated that Kopp hit her several times in the face, causing a bloody nose. Injuries were reportedly observed to her face, neck and forehead, with fresh blood on her hands, neck and legs.
Trinity Health now sole owner of MercyOne
UI business student accused of “severely” beating his mother
A Universality of Iowa student faces charges that he beat his own mother at a downtown Iowa City hotel late Saturday night, causing serious injuries. Iowa City Police were called to Hotel Vetro on South Linn Street just before 11:45 Saturday night for a domestic assault. Investigators were told that 20-year-old Dominic Battaglia of North Van Buren Street had struck his mother in the head and face multiple times, causing what police describe as “serious” injuries. No other details about the incident, including the exact extent of those injuries or what led to the attack, have been released.
OTTUMWA POLICE INVESTIGATING TRAILER THEFT
OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Police Department reports that yesterday morning at around 7am, the department was contacted regarding some stolen semi-trailers from JBS. Preliminary investigation suggests that a semi was stolen from the area of JBS. That semi was utilized in the theft of three semi-trailers that contained pork products ready to be distributed.
Iowa State vs Iowa Prediction, Game Preview
Iowa State vs Iowa prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Iowa State (1-0), Iowa (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
Judge agrees to sever cases of two teens charged in death of Fairfield teacher
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge agreed to sever the cases for the two teens charged in the death of a Fairfield Spanish Teacher. Nohema Graber was killed last November. Investigators found the 66-year-old’s body hidden in Chataqua park, they say she had extensive head trauma. New court documents...
Child injured in Waterloo shooting
