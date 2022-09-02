ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, IA

kilj.com

Deputies Investigate Assault in Rome, Iowa

On September 03, 2022, at approximately 11:04 P.M., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a domestic disturbance at the 200 Block of West Main Street, in Rome. Upon arrival at the scene, Henry County Deputies spoke with all the parties involved and resulting from the investigation,...
ROME, IA
WHO 13

One dead, one injured in Lee County crash

LEE COUNTY, Iowa — One teenager died and another teenager was injured after their vehicle crashed in a ditch in Keokuk on Saturday. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, at around 10:45 p.m. a driver of a Toyota Matrix was traveling southbound on Mississippi Road and failed to negotiate a curve. The car […]
LEE COUNTY, IA
106.9 KROC

New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week

Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCCI.com

Authorities searching for car thief linked to thefts in six Iowa counties

UNION COUNTY, Iowa — The Union County Sheriff's Department needs help to find a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties. They say Daniel Floyd Edwards is responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties.
UNION COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

UIHC to expand emergency room facilities

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics have announced plans to expand their often-congested emergency room facilities. The Gazette reports that the preliminary timeline has construction on its north side beginning in February and wrapping in November 2024. Construction on the south side would start in May and finish in April 2024.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
KCJJ

North Liberty woman arrested after refusing to provide name of juvenile son involved in fight

A North Liberty woman was arrested after allegedly refusing to provide her son’s name to officers who were investigating a fight between him and another juvenile. Police were investigating the incident the evening of August 29th in the area of Shady Glen Court in Iowa City. 28-year-old Shawana Coleman of Nichols Lane was reportedly being uncooperative with officers, refusing to give her son’s name or a description of what happened despite being asked multiple times.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
KCJJ

Kalona firefighters respond to injury accident involving overturned van carrying oxygen tanks

Firefighters responded to an overturned van near Frytown that witnesses say was carrying oxygen tanks…at least one of which reportedly began leaking. According to Washington County dispatch records, Kalona firefighters and first responders were called to the 2200 block of Highway 1 SW just after 10:30 Friday morning for a van that had rolled over onto its side. Witnesses reported the vehicle was carrying oxygen tanks, and they could hear “lots of hissing” coming from inside.
KALONA, IA
KCJJ

Wanted, armed subject arrested during IC traffic stop

Iowa City Police say they arrested a wanted, armed subject during a Saturday afternoon traffic stop. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the 2200 block of Muscatine Avenue just before 1:30pm. A passenger in the vehicle, identified as 23-year-old Alvin Abbott Jr. of Hollywood Court, reportedly had a warrant for his arrest. Police say a search of Abbott’s person turned up a stolen gun in his waistband and 35 grams of marijuana in his pocket. The Smith & Wesson SD9 was reported stolen out of Coralville in February.
IOWA CITY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Governor Reynolds Responds to Texas’ Bussed Migrant “Wish List”

[UPDATE]: According to KCRG, in response to news of Texas Governor Greg Abbott making Iowa City a "wishlist" destination for migrants being bussed away from his state, Iowa Governor Reynolds confirmed in a message that "no migrants will be coming to Iowa from Texas". The Iowa Catholic Worker Housse organization says they remain prepared to take them in should they arrive.
IOWA STATE
KCJJ

Iowa man charged with domestic assault and public intoxication after incident on I80

A man from Hedrick Iowa was arrested Sunday after allegedly assaulting his domestic partner while drunk. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred Sunday afternoon. A deputy was dispatched to I-80 eastbound for reports of an assault that was occurring on the side of the road. Four independent witnesses reportedly confirmed that 42-year-old Tyler Kopp was dragging the victim by the hair. An interview with the victim confirmed that report, and she stated that Kopp hit her several times in the face, causing a bloody nose. Injuries were reportedly observed to her face, neck and forehead, with fresh blood on her hands, neck and legs.
HEDRICK, IA
KCRG.com

Trinity Health now sole owner of MercyOne

Slower job growth in August could help lower inflation. Updated: 10 hours ago. Hiring in the U.S. has slowed slightly, which could...
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
KCJJ

UI business student accused of “severely” beating his mother

A Universality of Iowa student faces charges that he beat his own mother at a downtown Iowa City hotel late Saturday night, causing serious injuries. Iowa City Police were called to Hotel Vetro on South Linn Street just before 11:45 Saturday night for a domestic assault. Investigators were told that 20-year-old Dominic Battaglia of North Van Buren Street had struck his mother in the head and face multiple times, causing what police describe as “serious” injuries. No other details about the incident, including the exact extent of those injuries or what led to the attack, have been released.
IOWA CITY, IA
KBOE Radio

OTTUMWA POLICE INVESTIGATING TRAILER THEFT

OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Police Department reports that yesterday morning at around 7am, the department was contacted regarding some stolen semi-trailers from JBS. Preliminary investigation suggests that a semi was stolen from the area of JBS. That semi was utilized in the theft of three semi-trailers that contained pork products ready to be distributed.
OTTUMWA, IA
College Football News

Iowa State vs Iowa Prediction, Game Preview

Iowa State vs Iowa prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Iowa State (1-0), Iowa (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
AMES, IA
KCRG.com

Child injured in Waterloo shooting

Students must have Iowa residency, be first-time students, and live on campus.
WATERLOO, IA

