Read full article on original website
Related
ktvo.com
Pekin staff member placed on administrative leave after student assaults student
PACKWOOD, Iowa — A Pekin Community School District (PCSD) staff member is now on paid administrative leave as an investigation of an incident is underway. On Friday, a video was shared online showing a Pekin student assaulting another student in a classroom. Some parents in the district are now questioning the way the incident was handled by school staff.
Letter arrives for a student at Bettendorf Middle School, return address: 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
BETTENDORF, Iowa — An extra credit assignment Cale Bader completed in his seventh-grade social studies class turned into a souvenir not many can say they have. Last fall, his class at Bettendorf Middle School was learning about Veterans Day when they watched a video about a veteran who had waited over a year to get mental health care services.
bleedingheartland.com
The political price of Parvin's petitions
This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. Theodore “T.S.” Parvin came to Iowa in 1838 with Robert Lucas, the first territorial governor, and soon settled at Bloomington—future Muscatine—to serve as district prosecutor. His uncle, John “J.A.” Parvin,...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Highway 30 Coalition Proposes Rural Four from Ogden to Carroll
The Highway 30 Coalition is finishing up an economic impact study regarding two portions of the highway to four-laned. Highway 30 Coalition President Adam Schweers says they want to see two 40-mile stretches of the highway be four-lane, including from Ogden to Carroll and Lisbon to DeWitt. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio these two segments, along with advocating for a four-lane bypass with Missouri Valley, have been identified by the Iowa Department of Transportation as priority sections.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kilj.com
Sports, September 6th
The Mt. Pleasant freshman team competed in a tournament over the weekend winning two games out of three. Defeating Keokuk in straight sets, Van Buren in three sets, as they lost the first set, but they were able to battle back, but lost to Fort Madison to end the day. The Varsity team plays tonight at Burlington at 7:15 pm.
Meet Atticus, The New Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. Atticus spends most of his time outside munching on grass but will come over for a snuggle now and again. True to his breed, this 6-year-old hound dog has a prey drive. He is required to go into a home with no other animals and children 12+. He’s quite the laid-back gentleman when in a calm environment and is sure to sing you the songs of his people when you first stop in to say hello. Think he could be the one? Come meet him today!
New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week
Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
kilj.com
Joan Marie Septer
Joan Marie Septer, 92, of New London, died, September 3, 2022 at New London Care Initiatives. She was born May 16, 1930 in Mount Pleasant, to Joseph and Ida Willey Brown. On July 3, 1948 she married Ralph Edwin Septer in New London. Ralph died October 6, 2009. She was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Iowa State Patrol reports two fatality accidents and one injury accident on Sunday
(State) The Iowa State Patrol responded to multiple accidents on Sunday. In Clinton County, two motorcycles were eastbound on Old Lincoln Highway and each left the roadway. One bike struck a traffic sign, resulting in a fatality. The other driver sustained minor injuries. In Muscatine County, 49-year old Rachel Kay...
KWQC
2 killed in Labor Day Weekend crash in Fairport
FAIRPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa State Patrol (ISP) is investigating a single-car crash that killed two people from Muscatine. According to an ISP report, 50-year-old Alexander Shoppa and 49-year-old Rachel Shoppa died after losing control of their Cadillac Escalade SUV on IA Highway 22 near Monroe St. in Fairport around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
KWQC
Teen charged with making threat toward Burlington High School staff
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A teenager was arrested Friday after police say they made a threat toward staff at Burlington High School. Around 9:45 a.m. Friday, Burlington Community School District administration notified police of the threat, police said in a media release. Officers responded and were able to identify the...
blackheartgoldpants.com
The Morning After - SDSU
I made a terrible mistake yesterday. I watched other college football games after Iowa’s 7-3 victory over the SDSU Jackrabbits. I got to see the way normal offenses operated with functional blocking, competent QB play, and creative playcalling. I saw runs of 10+ yards, quarterbacks with time in the pocket to throw, and teams scoring actual touchdowns. I’m serious, I saw real life touchdowns. But I felt like the younger sibling on my older brother’s birthday, watching him open all of the flashy new toys while I was stuck with the boring hand-me-downs that don’t work half the time and throw screen passes feet above my receiver’s hands.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
khqa.com
Huge turnout at Nauvoo Grape Festival and Festival on Wheels
It's been a busy weekend in historic Nauvoo, Illinois. The Festival on Wheels in conjunction with the Nauvoo Grape Festival brought thousands of visitors to the community. The Festival on Wheels has been around for 45 years and the Grape Festival celebrated its 84th year. Both events provide entertainment for...
offtackleempire.com
Brian Ferentz Promoted to University President To Avoid Having to Fire Him (satire)
Iowa Hawkeye offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz was named the 23rd president of the University of Iowa on Monday morning, after Gary Barta deemed the idea of firing Kirk Ferentz’s son to be “a little too touchy for me”. The move came after lengthy discussions about how to...
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa Football: Hawkeyes Open as Favorite Against Iowa State in Week 2
The Iowa Hawkeyes looked like a caricature of what we all expected in week one. The defense was expected to be very good, they were great. The special teams was expected to be very good, they were great-ish outside an early botched FG attempt from Aaron Blom. The offense was expected to be very meh and it was putrid.
blackheartgoldpants.com
Post Game Thoughts: 10 Immediate Reactions to Iowa vs. SDSU
I predicted that Iowa would step into this game with an added urgency to showcase a revamped and retooled offense. Boy, was I wrong! I could use all 10 reactions to highlight how sad of an offensive display that was, but I’ll try not to. Reaction 1: The weapon...
Pen City Current
The Colonel makes big delivery to Animal shelter
FORT MADISON - The Colonel delivered Saturday to the PAW Animal Shelter near Fort Madison. This wasn't your usual delivery service bringing a meal, although they did, KFC officials from southeast Iowa brought lunch, drinks, cake and a check... for $10,000. PAW Director Sandy Brown, who was at the shelter...
Governor Reynolds Responds to Texas’ Bussed Migrant “Wish List”
[UPDATE]: According to KCRG, in response to news of Texas Governor Greg Abbott making Iowa City a "wishlist" destination for migrants being bussed away from his state, Iowa Governor Reynolds confirmed in a message that "no migrants will be coming to Iowa from Texas". The Iowa Catholic Worker Housse organization says they remain prepared to take them in should they arrive.
Iowa Hawkeyes HC Kirk Ferentz drops Spencer Petras truth bomb after stinker vs. South Dakota State
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz doesn’t seem concerned about Spencer Petras’ struggles under center during Saturday’s game against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Iowa Hawkeyes won 7-3, but it was not because of Petras’ quarterbacking skills. The offense was disappointing and provided little optimism for the future. Iowa and South Dakota were tied […] The post Iowa Hawkeyes HC Kirk Ferentz drops Spencer Petras truth bomb after stinker vs. South Dakota State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KCJJ
Two men arrested after reported fight in restroom at local high school football game
Two men have been arrested after a reported fight inside a restroom at a local high school football game. According to Washington County dispatch records, just after 8:00 Friday night a caller reported being attacked in the men’s room at the Highland vs. Columbus game on Vine Avenue. The victim was not injured, and reported the suspect had likely fled towards Riverside.
Comments / 0