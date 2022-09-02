Silvestri’s Service Station, the legendary softball organization which dominated the borough, to be honored at ASA National tournament

Read full article on original website
Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider TradingJoel EisenbergNew York City, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Dead: Exec Leaps From New York City Tower Days Following Announcement of 150 Store ClosuresJoel EisenbergNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Hike Takes You Through an Abandoned VillageTravel MavenMountainside, NJ
Pig out at Pig Island NYC for an all-day BBQ Feast this Saturday in Staten IslandAlyssa LevineStaten Island, NY
New York Restaurants Now Allow Guests To Bring Their Handgun On a ConditionBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Amid closure, vintage photos trace history of St. John’s University and former Notre Dame College
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Staten Islanders, particularly students and alums, are still absorbing the stunning news that the St. John’s University campus on Grymes Hill is closing. The university has a long and storied history on Staten Island, including when the campus was known as Notre Dame College, an...
Head shots 4: Check out the first batch of high school girls’ soccer pics through the years — 46 ex-players in all
Staten Island’s girls’ soccer teams have more often than not been among the city’s best throughout the years and there’s obviously been hundreds, of not thousands of players who have competed on the pitch. The Advance/SILive.com’s “head shot” series transitions to girls’ soccer this week after...
PHOTOS: Big plays and heroic actions lead Monsignor Farrell to season-opening win over Bishop Hendricken
It’s not over until it’s over. This phrase rang true in Monsignor Farrell’s Dennis Barrett Stadium, where the Lions were down 20-10 with just five minutes to go against Rhode Island team Bishop Hendricken. It would’ve been easy for them to give up, to start thinking about the next game.
HS football: Moore’s Michalski, Pacheco run wild in season-opening drubbing of St. Peter’s (photos)
Keep runnin’, runnin’.. Moore Catholic got it started in New Brighton on Saturday, scoring early and often in a 41-7 victory over host St. Peter’s in the season opener for both squads, albeit a non-league contest. The Mavericks piled up 365 yards of rushing offense -- the bulk of which came courtesy of sophomore running back RJ Pacheco (12 carries, 179 yards) and senior quarterback John Michalski (13 carries for 143 yards).
Jake Eldridge, the country’s top long snapper from its most talented high school football program, picks Rutgers
Due to the success that Billy Taylor had at Rutgers, Greg Schiano has used another scholarship on a long snapper — this one from IMG Academy in Bradenton. Fla. Jake Eldridge is ranked five stars and is the former No. 1 ranked long snapper in the country, who is now ranked No. 2. He says his “athleticism and consistency” separate him from most long snappers in the country, and has earned him a Big Ten scholarship — something most long snappers only dream of.
HS football: Shawn Keegan’s last-second TD puts an exclamation point on Farrell’s comeback win over R.I. squad, 31-27
In what became a classic game of ‘whatever you can do, I can do better,’ Monsignor Farrell’s Shawn Keegan got the last laugh against Rhode Island’s Bishop Hendricken. Keegan, in fact, stole the show. And that just might be an understatement.
Bautista powers Staten Island FerryHawks past Long Island Ducks
Mariel Bautista went 3 for 4, including a homer, and drove in four runs as the Staten Island FerryHawks topped the Long Island Ducks, 6-2, Sunday in front of 759 fans at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park. The win left the FerryHawks, who are off on Labor Day, with...
New Jersey’s Best Barbeque is One of the Tastiest in All of America
Like many of you at home, I have a backyard BBQ area. Nothing too crazy, just a nice little grill and section set aside for me to cook at home. Nothing takes better than something off the grill, freshly cooked at home. I must admit I enjoy grilling. It's relaxing...
Richmond County Fair 2022: Wing, pie-eating contest results — and more!
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- While the Richmond County Fair is bringing the summer to an end, a few are taking victory with several competitions like the wing eating contest. The 42nd annual event at Historic Richmond Town is a festival of fun on the last unofficial weekend of summer before children return to school.
Welcome back to school, Staten Island: Send your photos to the Advance/SILive
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island students are going back to school soon, and the Advance is asking readers to share their back-to-school photos. Post on Instagram and use the hashtag #SILive, or tag @siadvance in your post. New York City public schools begin on Thursday, Sept. 8. The...
New Jersey softball coach and teacher found dead; he was considered person of interest in girlfriend’s death
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A popular softball coach was found dead Friday in an apparent suicide, days after his girlfriend was discovered killed in their New Jersey home, police said. The Advance/SILive.com’s sister site, NJ.com reported that the man, initially identified as 53-year-old Peter Lestician, was a person of interest...
‘That’s Rutgers football’: Reviewing the drive that sealed Scarlet Knights’ upset win over Boston College
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — In one swift motion, Rutgers quarterback Evan Simon stood up from his game-sealing kneel down, turned around, took two steps and exploded into running back Kyle Monangai’s mid-air embrace. Tight end Johnny Langan, back at a place he once called home, pumped his fist before being mobbed by his offensive linemen.
Mets-Pirates postponed Monday: When will it be made up?
The New York Mets’ game vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, September 5, 2022 (9/5/22) at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has been postponed due to inclement weather. According to the Pirates’ official Twitter account, the teams will play a split doubleheader on Wednesday, September 7 starting at 12:35 pm ET with game two scheduled to start at 6:35 pm. ET.
NDA Alumni Club’s annual ‘Eve of Solemn Remembrance’ will mark 21st anniversary of 9/11 attacks | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — With the month of September under way, Staten Islanders are reminded of the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center. Nearly 300 Staten Islanders lost their lives that day, and more than two decades later first responders are still succumbing to illnesses related to the toxic air at Ground Zero.
2022-2023 school year: 9 key things to be aware of as school year begins on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The new school year is fast approaching and it will mark the first time in two years that students won’t be returning with a plethora of coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions. The 2022-2023 school year will be closer to a pre-pandemic normal academic year — as...
Staten Island obituaries for Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Candace (Candy) Sussman, 72, a longtime Children’s Playhouse teacher and grandmother of nine, died Friday. She taught at the New Springville school for 27 years and worked as a property and office manager at a New Brighton business. “She was an empath who never failed to recognize and acknowledge people who touched her life,” said her family. “Whether the tellers in her local bank branch or the familiar servers in her local restaurants or any professional with whom she made contact, Candy made sure to let them know they were appreciated.”
Twitter reacts to Rutgers NJ football spending $450K on DoorDash
Public reaction has been strong to $450,000 spent on DoorDash orders by the Rutgers University football team over the course of roughly a year, according to a report by NorthJersey.com. The report analyzed 14 months of records from May 2021 through June of this year, as the Rutgers Athletics Department...
Yankees holding breath on latest Giancarlo Stanton injury
How many moving violations were issued on Staten Island in July?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- There were 2,146 moving violations summonses issued on Staten Island in the month of July, according to NYPD traffic data.
Wires down in Egbertville during rainstorm on Tuesday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A Con Edison truck was spotted responding to downed wires during the rainstorm on Tuesday. The intersection of Richmond Road and Summit Avenue was roped off with caution tape for a time due to wires that laded on the street and sidewalk late on Tuesday morning.
