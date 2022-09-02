Westlake thumps Judson 47-14, notches 42nd straight victory

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The streak lives another week for the Westlake Chaparrals.

After allowing an early touchdown, the Chaps poured it on Converse Judson and ran away with their 42nd consecutive victory in a 47-14 romp over the Rockets at Rutledge Stadium.

Westlake senior Jaden Greathouse showed why Notre Dame wants him to play football for them next season. Greathouse had two receiving touchdowns and a 60-yard punt return that was the play of the season thus far.

Just before halftime, Greathouse didn’t look like he was going to even field the Judson punt, but the ball took a high bounce right in front of him, so he grabbed it and immediately broke through four Judson defenders. He then made his way through more defenders on his way down the field, and then punished one more defender near the goalline to bully his way into the end zone for the score.

Greathouse had touchdown receptions of 52 and 19 yards. His 52-yarder tied the game early in the first quarter and was an immediate answer to Judson’s first touchdown. Judson wideout Anthony Evans, who is committed to Oklahoma, showcased his speed and ripped off a 77-yard touchdown less than a minute into the game. Greathouse’s second TD catch came with 19 seconds left in the second quarter from Brett Skinner. Skinner made his first start at quarterback for the Chaps as Paxton Land was “unavailable,” to play in the game.

“We got better this week, there’s no doubt,” Westlake head coach Tony Salazar said. “We’ll celebrate this one until tomorrow night and then get to work for the Akins Eagles.”

Skinner threw two touchdown passes and Jack Kayser rushed for two scores for the Chaps.

For Judson, Evans returned a thrd-quarter kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown to account for the other Rockets score. Evans faked a reverse handoff and then turned on the afterburners to outrun everybody on his way to the end zone.

Westlake scored two points on something you don’t see every day. Judson’s special teams were an obvious weakness, and it showed through whenever the Rockets went to punt. Judson’s punter booted it almost straight up in the air from the end zone, and the ball hits and rolled backward into the end zone before Judson could down it. Westlake was awarded a safety and took a 16-7 lead with a minute left in the first quarter.

Westlake (2-0) heads into 6A-District 26 play on Thursday against Akins. Judson (1-1) takes on Weiss on Sept. 10.

Game log

FINAL: Westlake 47, Judson 14 . The Chaps claim their 42nd consecutive win.

9:55 4Q : Westlake PK Carter Ege drills a 41-yard field goal. It’s his first FG at the varsity level for the Chaps. Westlake 47, Judson 14

END 3Q: Westlake 44, Judson 14 . Anthony Evans has both touchdowns for Judson, and it’s all Westlake heading into the 4th.

0:27 3Q : Evans fakes a reverse on the ensuing kickoff and the speedster blows past everyone to run the kick back 85 yards for a TD. PAT good. Westlake 44, Judson 14

0:41 3Q : Kayser gets another score, this one with a 7-yard run. PAT good. Westlake 44, Judson 7

8:41 3Q : A bad snap leads to the first Westlake turnover of the season as Judson recovers the ball on its own 45-yard line.

12:00 3Q : Westlake to receive the second-half kickoff

HALFTIME: Westlake 37, Judson 7 . The Chaps have scored 37 unanswered points and what looked a little shakey to start the game is in the rearview mirror. Westlake is dominating and appears to be well on its way to a 42nd consecutive win.

0:19 2Q : The Chaps get the ball back quickly and tack on another TD before the half. Skinner to Greathouse for 19 yards. PAT good. Westlake 37, Judson 7

0:50 2Q : Greathouse makes the play of the year for the Chaps, possibly for all of Central Texas, so far this season. After deciding late to field a punt, he broke a bunch of tackles and ran around just about every other Judson defender to return the punt 60 yards for a touchdown. Wow! PAT good. Westlake 30, Judson 7

3:02 2Q : Westlake goes for it on 4th and 5 but they are turned away and the Chaps turn it over on downs. Judson takes over on their own 11-yard line. Villagran is back in at QB for Judson.

4:35 2Q : Skinner puts a pass right on the money to Greathouse for a 45-yard gain down to the Judson 17-yard line.

Jaden Castillo in at QB for Judson, and he’s more of a threat with his legs than Villagran is. The Rockets are already running more zone-read and option plays than they did with Villagran.

8:11 2Q: Skinner, back in at QB to start the drive, picks his way through the line and scores on a 7-yard run. PAT good. Westlake 23, Judson 7

End 1Q: Westlake 16, Judson 7

1:05 1Q: Just when you think you’ve seen it all … Judson’s punter trying to get it away from the Rockets’ end zone actually punted it … into his own end zone. The punt was shanked badly and had so much backspin that it rolled almost 10 yards backward and wasn’t downed until it got to the Judson end zone. That’s a safety and two points for Westlake. Weird. Westlake 16, Judson 7

3:27 1Q : Will Magids makes his second interception in as many games after he steps in front of a Villagran pass and the Chaps take over on their own 37-yard line.

Following the change of possession, Nathan Acosta comes in at QB. Looks like Salazar is going to rotate his QBs tonight.

6:50 1Q : Jack Kayser turns the blocked punt into points with a 9-yard TD run. PAT good. Westlake 14, Judson 7

8:08 1Q : Bryce Chambers partially blocks a punt and the Chaps have great field position for their second drive of the game on Judson’s 36-yard line.

10:09 1Q : It’s already wild down in Converse. Skinner throws his first varsity pass to the Golden Domer himself, Jaden Greathouse, and he takes it 52 yards to the house. PAT good. Westlake 7, Judson 7

11:21 1Q: Judson WR Anthony Evans, committed to Oklahoma, showed his speed and raced 77 yards for a touchdown after catching a pass from Andres Villagran. PAT good. Judson 7, Westlake 0

12:00 1Q: Westlake wins the coin toss and deferred their choice to the second half. They’ll kick to the Rockets to start the game.

Junior quarterback Paxton Land is “unavailable” for tonight’s game and Brett Skinner will start for the Chaps at QB, according to the broadcast.

