Ready for Brunch? This is the Highest-rated Brunch Restaurant in Boise
When it comes to hole-in-the-wall restaurants and incredible food finds, Boise continues to make lists for having the best of the best. So, it's no surprise Boise is home to the most amazing brunch spots you can possibly find... but which one is the highest rated?. According to Stacker and...
Arbiter Online
How Boise’s refugee community is changing the face of the local food scene
Sunshine Spice Cafe, Boise’s first Afghani bakery, is opening a second location in Downtown Boise. Currently in the process of working with architect Rob Thornton, the cafe is hoping to get their building permit approved by the end of September. Sunshine Spice Cafe is run by sisters Homeyra, Bahar...
Watch Over 40 Incredible Hot Air Balloons Lift Off During Boise’s Third Great Launch
If you made it to the final launch of this year's Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic, you were treated to a sight that few have seen in Boise before!. On Saturday night, hot air balloon fans in the Treasure Valley weren't quite sure this was going to happen. The evening before pilots were to be briefed on conditions for Sunday morning, organizers determined that there would be unfavorable pre-dawn winds on the launch field at Ann Morrison Park. For that reason, they let attendees know that there would be no Dawn Patrol launch, but they anticipated that winds would be favorable 25 minutes after the daylight launch was scheduled.
Post Register
Spirit of Boise pays tribute to longtime KTVB meteorologist Larry Gebert
Pilots at the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic on Friday honored longtime morning meteorologist Larry Gebert, who passed away earlier this year. Gebert spent many years covering the annual balloon festival and countless other community events.
5 Shocking Trends That Are Disrupting the Once Hot Boise Market
The Boise housing market continues transforming from a seller's to a buyer's market. Home prices continue to fall due to more homes staying on the market longer than in the last two years. Realtors tell us that if you can wait a few months, they expect prices to continue to fall.
KING-5
Idaho football player's good deed goes viral on TikTok
KUNA, Idaho — Did you see this touching video circulating on social media? Kelly Miller posted the video on TikTok about a Kuna High School football player who did a good deed, and it went viral!. "So I am literally crying right now. I'm sitting here having my coffee,...
Idaho baby dies after being left in hot car
NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho (AP) — Police in southwestern Idaho say they are investigating the death of a baby girl who was left in a car as temperatures in the region neared 100 degrees. A family in the small town of New Plymouth, about 50 miles northwest of the state capital Boise, called police around 5 p.m. Saturday to report that their child had been left in the car and wasn't breathing, the Payette County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. ...
Boise business concerned about 'downtown cruise' behavior vandalizing property
BOISE, Idaho — The Delia Dante Gallery has called the Linen District home for three years. The welding and enameling workshop planted its stake at the corner of 14th and Main Street. But the gallery's founder, Delia Dante, quickly learned the intersection has a history. "I thought, 'Oh my...
Triple-digit temperatures: normal or not for September?
BOISE, Idaho — Temperatures continue to sizzle into September. Saturday's high temp of 102° in Boise set a new record high temperature for the day; the previous record was set in 1931 and tied in 2007. This also takes the triple-digit tally up to 25 days for 2022, but from the looks of the KTVB 7 Day Forecast, that tally will likely continue to go up and more daily records are in jeopardy this week.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Cocolalla couple spins way to big win
Standing there in front of the "Big Wheel" on Thursday, Jay Kassebaum still wasn't sure if his wife believes they won an Idaho Lottery game. "I told the wife 'OK, we gotta go to Boise because we just won a Big Spin," Kassebaum recounted Thursday shortly before he took his turn on the wheel to see what his total prize would be. "We have to go spin the big wheel. And honestly, we're standing here in front of it, and I don't think she still believes me."
Aaron Paul Is Selling His $1.3 Million Boise Home With a Built-In Hot Spring (Photos)
Aaron Paul is selling his $1.3 million house in Boise, Idaho. Built in 1959, the Breaking Bad actor's Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired home is over 2,000 square feet and features a geothermal pool, two bedrooms and a whopping 54 French doors and windows. Paul, who hails from Idaho, recently posted a...
Over 750 people working on Four Corners fire
BOISE, Idaho — The Four Corners Fire west of Lake Cascade is still burning after lightning struck the area on Aug. 13. As of Friday evening, the fire is over 13,000 acres and 34% contained. This is Pila Malolo’s third day on the fire. He said the combination of high temperatures and low humidity has made containing the fire difficult.
boisestatepublicradio.org
This gold mining exhibit helps to ‘unerase’ Idaho’s Chinese history
In the 19th century, when gold mining was all the rage in the west, thousands of Chinese miners settled into what become known as The Gem State. “It's easy to forget that our beautiful Chinatowns are gone now,” said Pei-Lin Yu, Fulbright Senior Research Fellow at Boise State’s Department of Anthropology. “We used to have enormous Chinatowns. They're gone, and we're lucky to have some archeological sites that we can learn from.”
Arbiter Online
Why do we celebrate Boise Pride in September?
Boise Pride is hosting its 33rd annual Pride Festival from Sept. 9-11 featuring new local, national and global recognized talent. Donald Williamson, the executive director of Boise Pride and the Boise Pride Festival, shared that the main goal of the festival is to show the LGBTQIA+ community that they have support.
Four Corners Fire: 'You can rebuild things, but you can’t replace people'
BOISE, Idaho — Campbell Creek is a special place to Christopher Kaetzel; it is where he and his wife relax, and it is where they sit around a campfire laughing with friends. The Kaetzel’s bought their cabin in 2009, but now its existence is threatened by the Four Corners Fire.
Southwest District Health issues health advisory after cyanobacteria found in Lake Lowell
BOISE, Idaho — Southwest District Health (SWDH) has issued a health advisory for Lake Lowell, citing high concentrations of cyanobacteria in the water. Cyanobacteria produce toxins in the water that are harmful to people, pets and livestock. Those with liver or kidney damage may face an increased risk of illness, and should take extra precautions when recreating in or near the body of water.
Why Idaho’s Favorite Fast Food Burger Restaurant Is a Total Joke
You don’t try to make a habit of eating fast food, but sometimes the day doesn’t just play out the way you thought it would. A last-minute meeting popped up at work and kept you in the office longer than you had planned. You want to get food on the table for the family as quickly as possible, so you hit a drive-through. No time for a proper sit-down meal between commitments? Grab a value meal. You discover that the food you were planning to make for dinner has gone bad. Fast food is so much easier than grocery shopping for new ingredients!
Are Idaho Schools the Latest Victims of Cancel Culture?
We think so, but by all means, decide for yourself. It was last spring that we believe cancel culture ravished a local district in southwestern Idaho. Monday, May 9th was a day that started like any other in the Gem State. Adults went to work, kids went to school, and trash collection along with the the U.S. Postal Service conducted business as usual. What made Monday, May 9th extraordinary was how it ended. That was the day the Nampa School Board sparked controversy throughout the nation when it voted to ban 22 books from district libraries. "Voted to ban 22 from district libraries," let that sink in for a moment. What happened? Did the world rotate backwards on its axis that day? No. Did America suddenly abandon the tenets of a free-thinking republic? Also no. But it appears the Nampa School Board did. Novels as famous as Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale" along with 21 other literary works the school board deemed inappropriate were evicted from the district's school of thought. Our fervent instinct to fight the horrors of censorship is amplified by the Land of the Free underfoot and our tethers to the First Amendment.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Eye on Boise: Legislative spending on 2nd legal team tops $100K
BOISE — The tally for how much the Idaho Legislature has spent on a private legal team to defend Idaho’s abortion laws, in addition to the defense already being mounted in court by the Idaho Attorney General’s office, is now up to more than $100,000, and that’s only for billings through the month of July.
Boise Police investigating claims of child enticement
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) is investigating reports of child enticement around the city. According to detectives with the BPD Special Victims Unit, multiple individuals have called in to report incidents of child enticement. Detectives investigated the claims and found that in all cases, "there were no reports of suspects talking to, touching or specifically approaching children," BPD told KTVB via email.
