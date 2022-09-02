Read full article on original website
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery Mac
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
St. Louis forecast: Scattered showers shift away by Wednesday
This unsettled pattern pver the long holiday weekend will finally exit the area by Wednesday. Patchy fog and low clouds are expected early Tuesday.
St. Louis forecast: Labor Day rain wraps up overnight
The rain chances are going down overnight in the St. Louis area. Humidity goes up and down throughout the week.
St. Louis forecast: Rain on and off Monday
The rain will continue in St. Louis. This is off-and-on and the Cardinals game may be delayed.
St. Louis forecast: Slowly drying out the next few days
There are isolated chances for rain Tuesday afternoon, mainly on the Illinois side. Temperatures will remain in the mid-80s for the next few days.
St. Louis forecast: Afternoon showers and storms
Scattered showers and storms make their way back to the St. Louis area this afternoon. High in upper 70s and pretty humid.
St. Louis forecast: Scattered storms, rain finally ending
It's a rainy Labor Day morning. Rain is expected to end in late morning or early afternoon with temps reaching 79 degrees.
South St. Louis building on fire Tuesday morning
ST. LOUIS – A brick building in south St. Louis was fully engulfed in flames Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the 3800 block of South Compton in south St. Louis at about 5 a.m. It is unknown at this time what started the fire. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter was at the scene. FOX […]
St. Louis forecast: Scattered showers and storms throughout weekend
The chance of rain and storms continues in the St. Louis area. Rain will end next week on Wednesday.
St. Louis forecast: Chance of rain and storms this weekend
Chance of rain and storms this weekend in St. Louis. This will continue through the beginning of next week.
5K Race for Reconciliation hopes to bring unity to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The 5K Race for Reconciliation is looking to bring change to the St. Louis metro area. Despite the rain on Monday, dozens of people went to Benton Park in support. Executive Director of the St. Louis Reconciliation Network, Brandon Wilkes, says the goal of the sixth annual 5k is to promote racial unity in St. Louis.
When can we say goodbye to these pesky showers?
ST. LOUIS – It has been a less-than-perfect holiday weekend as an orphaned weather system has been drifting through the bi-state area since Friday. This system will slowly get nudged to the south by midweek leading to a slow decrease in clouds and a gradual decrease in the shower activity.
TKO: XFL please keep the Battlehawks nickname in St. Louis
TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” sends this message to the XFL, keep the Battlehawks name for their new St. Louis franchise. The success of the 2020 XFL St. Louis Battlehawks needs to return. TKO says you can change their uniform, look or colors, but keep the Battlehawks nickname so fans can continue to “ka-kaw”!
Exploring St. Louis' rich history with labor and unions
"St. Louis is a very, very strong union town." Here's a look at the history and future of labor in St. Louis.
Fantastic crowds despite the weather at Greek Festival in the Central West End
ST. LOUIS — Arguably the biggest Labor Day tradition in St. Louis is the St. Nicholas Greek Festival. Despite the rain over the weekend, thousands flocked to the Central West End Greek Orthodox Church. Organizers hoped this weekend would be big, especially since the last two years were drive-thru...
Tim’s Travels: Get Your Picks On 66 antique mall
ST. LOUIS – What’s old is new again in Crestwood. Tim Ezell visited a newly opened antique mall. It’s a place to get your kicks on Route 66. Click here for more about Get Your Picks On 66.
Flight issues for Labor Day travelers at St. Louis Airport
Travelers going through St. Louis-Lambert International Airport on Labor Day face headaches amidst a slew of delays and cancellations nationwide.
4 people injured in shooting on Red Bud Avenue Monday
Four men were injured in a shooting just after 6 p.m. Monday evening. St. Louis police reported all four victims as stable.
How to keep pests out of your home as the seasons change
ST. LOUIS – Fall is coming and as it starts getting colder outside, the critters will try to get into your house because it’s warm in there. It’s just what happens in the summertime when it’s really hot outside and they like the coolness inside. Jay Everitt from Rottler Pest Solutions explained some ways to keep the pests outside. Click here for more information.
Car crashes into parked cars, flips over in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A car involved in a crash early Monday morning flipped over in south St. Louis. A driver crashed into two parked cars on Delor Street at Ridgewood Avenue just after 2 a.m. The driver’s car then flipped over. Fortunately, the driver was not hurt. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene.
3 wounded in downtown St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teen and two men were wounded in a shooting that happened in downtown St. Louis early Sunday morning. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened near the intersection of Washington and Tucker around 2:00 a.m. A 17-year-old boy, a 34-year-old man and a 42-year-old man were shot.
