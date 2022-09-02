ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
FOX 2

South St. Louis building on fire Tuesday morning

ST. LOUIS – A brick building in south St. Louis was fully engulfed in flames Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the 3800 block of South Compton in south St. Louis at about 5 a.m. It is unknown at this time what started the fire. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter was at the scene. FOX […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

5K Race for Reconciliation hopes to bring unity to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The 5K Race for Reconciliation is looking to bring change to the St. Louis metro area. Despite the rain on Monday, dozens of people went to Benton Park in support. Executive Director of the St. Louis Reconciliation Network, Brandon Wilkes, says the goal of the sixth annual 5k is to promote racial unity in St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

When can we say goodbye to these pesky showers?

ST. LOUIS – It has been a less-than-perfect holiday weekend as an orphaned weather system has been drifting through the bi-state area since Friday. This system will slowly get nudged to the south by midweek leading to a slow decrease in clouds and a gradual decrease in the shower activity.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

TKO: XFL please keep the Battlehawks nickname in St. Louis

TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” sends this message to the XFL, keep the Battlehawks name for their new St. Louis franchise. The success of the 2020 XFL St. Louis Battlehawks needs to return. TKO says you can change their uniform, look or colors, but keep the Battlehawks nickname so fans can continue to “ka-kaw”!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX2Now

How to keep pests out of your home as the seasons change

ST. LOUIS – Fall is coming and as it starts getting colder outside, the critters will try to get into your house because it’s warm in there. It’s just what happens in the summertime when it’s really hot outside and they like the coolness inside. Jay Everitt from Rottler Pest Solutions explained some ways to keep the pests outside. Click here for more information.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Car crashes into parked cars, flips over in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A car involved in a crash early Monday morning flipped over in south St. Louis. A driver crashed into two parked cars on Delor Street at Ridgewood Avenue just after 2 a.m. The driver’s car then flipped over. Fortunately, the driver was not hurt. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

3 wounded in downtown St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teen and two men were wounded in a shooting that happened in downtown St. Louis early Sunday morning. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened near the intersection of Washington and Tucker around 2:00 a.m. A 17-year-old boy, a 34-year-old man and a 42-year-old man were shot.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

