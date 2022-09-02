Read full article on original website
ECU kicker chokes badly at end of loss
East Carolina kicker Owen Daffer had a brutal three-minute meltdown Saturday to cost his team a shot at a major upset against NC State. Daffer, the Pirates’ sophomore kicker, essentially cost his team the game with two missed kicks in the final three minutes of action. First, with 2:58 to go in the fourth quarter, Daffer missed a game-tying extra point try, leaving East Carolina down one point on what looked like a game-tying touchdown.
ECU HC’s message to kicker whose double choke sealed win for NC State football
You could say that the East Carolina Pirates snatched a defeat from the jaws of victory in their 21-20 loss to the no. 13 NC State Wolfpack. The Pirates had a great chance to seal an upset victory against a ranked opponent in their first game of the season, but kicker Owen Daffer missed what would have been the game-winning field goal for East Carolina. Daffer’s miffed kick had NC State football letting out a huge sigh of relief.
Daughter, Farmville Central grad in military surprises father with return home
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — James Pittman figured he was just going to enjoy his birthday by watching the Farmville Central Jaguars take on the West Carteret Patriots in a high school football game on Friday night. Then the mascot changed all of that. Touchdown Friday: East Duplin, New Bern get shutouts Kenya Pittman, who is […]
Morehead City native gifts family’s island to UNC Institute
From a birds-eye view, Dr. Llewellyn Phillips was another person in the crowd of gawkers mesmerized by the bright flames lighting up the sky that late September night. He was 13 years old when he stood among some 200 people gathered that evening on the old bridge that once linked Morehead City to Beaufort. All eyes were trained on a small island at the mouth of the Newport River where a menhaden factory was engulfed in fire.
Shirley Gore, 84; service held
Shirley Faye Gore, 84, of Newport, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Carteret Landing in Morehead City. Shirley Faye was born in Lee County, Virginia, on January 6,1938, to Nell Johnson Hammonds and Harry Hammonds. Her family moved to Ohio when she was a teen. She met her husband, Samuel Gore and they were married on June 25, 1955. They resided in Mentor on the Lake, Ohio until they moved to Broad Creek, North Carolina in 1976.
Ruth Brickhouse, 77; service September 17
Ruth Bailey Brickhouse, 77, of Newport, NC, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022. Ms. Brickhouse was a retired Private LPN Nurse and was preceded in death by her parents: Josiah Bailey and Ruth Webb Bailey. A Memorial Service will be held at Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro, NC on...
Pine Knoll Shores Fishing Tournament registration deadline is Oct. 1
PINE KNOLL SHORES — The seventh annual Pine Knoll Shores Fishing Tournament is set for Saturday, Oct. 8 with a rain date scheduled Sunday, Oct. 9. The tournament is open to all people living in Pine Knoll Shores, family members including grandchildren, property owners and town employees. Those participating in the tournament can only hook-and-line fish from the surf, a pier, a kayak or a boat.
Gurney Collins III, 65; service September 11
Gurney “Lee” Collins, III was born in Goldsboro, NC on June 3, 1957, to Gurney and Judith Collins. On Friday, September 2, 2022, at 65, Gurney left to take a well-deserved surf trip to paradise…where there is no pain, and the waves are perfect all the time.
Janet Fish, 78; service September 9
Janet Stevens Fish, 78, of Morehead City, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 2, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. As a long-time resident of Carteret County, Janet and her husband have been active members of St. Egbert’s Catholic Church. Janet spent many years working in the jewelry business. Janet loved spending time with her family. Her beautiful spirit and kind and gentle soul will be greatly missed by all.
Barbara Carter, 77; service September 10
Barbara Jean Carter, 77, of Beaufort, died Friday, August 26, 2022, at Royal Park Rehab Center in Matthews, NC. A funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort, NC with Reverend William Ellison and Reverend Thomas Fryer. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 12-1 PM. The family will be taking visitors at 151 Glenda Drive Beaufort, NC 28516.
WECT
Blue Willow Cafe opens in Wilmington to train individuals with disabilities
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Blue Willow Café opened in Wilmington a few months ago but wanted to take time to train their employees. “Everybody’s special needs here. So, it’s actually something that’s important to me. I’m autistic, I actually love helping other people be who they want to be, and not just judge them for whoever they are,” Adeline Hines said.
Sarah Garner, 27; incomplete
Sarah Garner, 27, of Newport, died Saturday, September 3, 2022, at ECU Health in Greenville. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
New & Notable Chefs Head East to Wilmington, NC
Several new and notable chefs are coming to Wilmington, N.C., which comes as no surprise given the city was ranked one of Yelp’s 2022 Foodie Cities in a nationwide analysis of small cities with must-visit food scenes. These restaurants are sure to attract interest from across the country, and foodies should plan to take a trip east to explore all the new noshes.
Area Death Notices - Sept. 1, 2 & 3
Janet Fish, Morehead City. Janet Kay...
Thomas Meyers Sr., 65; service September 10
Thomas Christopher Meyers Sr. affectionately known as Capt’n Tom, Owner of Eastern Metal Works, Inc., passed away peacefully in his sleep Sunday morning, August 28th, at the age of 65, at his home in Wilmington, NC, with his significant other of 18 years Karyn Sykes. Tom is survived by...
Chalk walk held at Northside High ahead of return to classes
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Community members gathered on Monday to spread positivity following the tragic death of a student last week at Northside High School in Jacksonville. Dozens of students, parents and residents were on campus writing words of encouragement on the sidewalks in front of the school buildings. Organizers hope the “chalk walk” will […]
Debra Wagoner, 61; incomplete
Debra Ann Wagoner, 61, died Monday, September 5, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
First Alert Forecast: home settled, tropics cranking for Labor Day
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tropical systems have spoiled many past Cape Fear Labor Days but, here in 2022, enjoy generally nice weather here at home as Atlantic systems Hurricane Danielle and Tropical Storm Earl remain nonthreatening. Westerlies will sling Danielle over progressively colder North Atlantic waters in the coming days; its remnants may eventually bring some gusty rains to northwestern Europe. Earl remains likely to become a hurricane this week; its track near or east of Bermuda could generate swell for an enhanced rip current risk on the Carolina Coast late this week or early next week. Something to be alert for there...
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Dodging raindrops through Wednesday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A cold front will approach the area from the west Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing a good coverage of scattered showers each day, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. A few thunderstorms are possible as well, but severe storms are unlikely. Rain totals through Wednesday will likely average around 1.0″ for most areas, with isolated 2.0″ totals. The front and it’s associated moisture will shift offshore on Thursday leading to quieter conditions Thursday through Saturday. Highs each afternoon will reach the mid to upper 80s with the heat index reaching the mid 90s through Wednesday.
Lenoir County bridge will close next week for replacement
LA GRANGE – The bridge spanning Groundnut Creek on Aldridge Store Road northeast of La Grange is scheduled to close Tuesday to be replaced. Built in 1966, the bridge is nearing the end of its service life and requiring more maintenance. A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation...
