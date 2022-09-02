New Bedford giving out more free COVID tests

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The city of New Bedford announced Friday that more free at-home COVID-19 testing kits will soon be available.

Officials said at-home testing is important with school and the fall sports season starting.

The kits will be available at the following public libraries:

Main Library , 613 Pleasant St.

(508) 991-6275

Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Casa Da Saudade Branch , 58 Crapo St.

(508) 991-6218

Tuesday – Thursday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wilks Branch , 1911 Acushnet Ave.

(508) 991-6214

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, & Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday & Thursday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Lawler Branch , 745 Rockdale Ave.

(508) 991-6216

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, & Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday & Thursday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Howland-Green Branch , 3 Rodney French Blvd.

(508) 991-6212

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, & Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday & Thursday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

