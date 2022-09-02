New Bedford giving out more free COVID tests
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The city of New Bedford announced Friday that more free at-home COVID-19 testing kits will soon be available.
Officials said at-home testing is important with school and the fall sports season starting.Back to School: What are the COVID-19 guidelines in Massachusetts?
The kits will be available at the following public libraries:
Main Library , 613 Pleasant St.
(508) 991-6275
Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Friday & Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Casa Da Saudade Branch , 58 Crapo St.
(508) 991-6218
Tuesday – Thursday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Wilks Branch , 1911 Acushnet Ave.
(508) 991-6214
Monday, Wednesday, Friday, & Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Tuesday & Thursday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Lawler Branch , 745 Rockdale Ave.
(508) 991-6216
Monday, Wednesday, Friday, & Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Tuesday & Thursday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Howland-Green Branch , 3 Rodney French Blvd.
(508) 991-6212
Monday, Wednesday, Friday, & Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Tuesday & Thursday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.
Comments / 0