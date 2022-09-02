Read full article on original website
Tuesday in Portland: Some homeless tents remain near schools despite emergency declaration and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler pledges support for PPB amid increase in crime and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: McDaniel High School among first to offer AP African American Studies course this fallEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Wednesday in Portland: Black Futures Farm, other local producers give back to community through 'Double Up Food Bucks'Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Driver charged with DUI after three-vehicle crash on I-5 in Cowlitz County
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash in Cowlitz County on Monday night. The crash happened at about 11:13 p.m. on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 56. Washington State Patrol said an investigation revealed an Acura TL was traveling at a high rate when it struck an Audi A6 that was in front of it. The Audi then collided with a pickup truck in the right lane, struck the left side barrier and came to a rest in the right lane.
ARREST AT SCENE OF SERIOUS TWO-VEHICLE INJURY CRASH ON HIGHWAY 26 IN CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OREGON
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (September 5, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at approximately 8:08 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 17. The preliminary investigation revealed a black Yamaha motorcycle, operated by Mitchell...
3 hurt in 2-vehicle crash on TV Hwy in Beaverton
Three people were hurt when 2 vehicles collided on TV Hwy Monday afternoon, authorities tweeted.
OSP: Speed, impairment likely factors in serious injury crash on Hwy 26
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on Highway 26 in Clackamas County on Saturday evening. Just after 8 p.m., Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 17. OSP said an investigation revealed a silver Dodge Caravan attempted to cross the highway southbound on Stone Road when it collided with a black Yamaha motorcycle that was going westbound on the highway.
Serious Injury Crash on Highway 26 Leads to Unrelated DUII Arrest
A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Highway 26 near Boring Saturday night, where both the allegedly at-fault driver and an uninvolved motorist who stopped at the scene are being investigated on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants. Oregon State Police troopers responded to the scene...
Man driving electric scooter in critical condition after Keizer crash
A man is in critical condition after he was hit while driving an electric scooter, Keizer Police say.
DPS: Driver of 18-wheeler causes deadly wrong way crash on I-40
WHEELER COUNTY, Texas — The driver of an 18-wheeler is accused of causing a deadly, wrong way crash on I-40 in Wheeler County. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m., three miles east of Shamrock. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Mohamed Abdi, 35, of Portland, Oregon crossed...
▶️ WATCH: Beaverton police officer pulls man from burning, rolled-over car
A Beaverton police officer pulled a man out of a burning car after a rollover crash last week. The rescue was captured on body camera video. Beaverton Police said it happened around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Officers and Washington County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to find the car on...
Kidnapped woman jumps from moving car after man drives off with her, Washington cops say
A woman escaped a kidnapper by leaping from a moving car after a man pulled a knife and drove off with her inside, Washington authorities say. She told police she gave the man some water upon request after he approached her car near Grand Boulevard in Vancouver the morning of Sept. 3, according to a news release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
Camas family become unexpected saviors in alleged kidnapping
Hikers and sightseers flood the Columbia River Gorge on Labor Day. Fire destroys one food cart, damages two others in N. Portland. Portland Fire & Rescue responded to multiple burning food carts at North Fremont and North Vancouver Sunday afternoon. One dead, nine missing after small plane crashes in Puget...
‘Happened so fast’: Portland family loses house to fire
Natasja Gonzales said she and her boyfriend planned to celebrate his promotion with a hot dog and hamburger backyard cookout. But the grill fire got out of control and set the house on fire.
Motorcyclist dies in crash off NE Lucia Falls Road
A motorcyclist, apparently unable to handle a curve on a Clark County road, died in a crash late Saturday afternoon, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said.
Motorcyclist airlifted after collision with minivan on Hwy 26
A motorcyclist was airlifted with serious injuries Saturday after colliding with a minivan on Highway 26 in Clackamas County, according to officials.
'Hands Across the Bridge' joined people across the Columbia River to celebrate recovery
PORTLAND, Ore. — Today the community came together for the annual “Hands Across the Bridge” celebration. People attended events on both sides of the Interstate Bridge to kick off national recovery month. Organizers shared mental health resources aimed to battle the stigma surrounding addiction. It was a...
Highway 211 crash between motorcycle, car leaves 1 dead
SANDY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash between a Victory motorcycle and a Kia Spectra left a man dead Thursday night on Highway 211, near milepost 4, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers responded just after 9 p.m. to find that the motorcycle attempted to pass in a no-passing zone and crashed head-on into an oncoming car.
Two ejected from car in rollover crash on ramp from SR-500 to I-205 south in Vancouver
Two people are in the hospital after they were thrown from a car in a rollover crash on an onramp to Interstate 205 southbound Friday afternoon, Washington State Patrol said. The crash was initially reported after 2 p.m. on the SR-500 westbound onramp to I-205 southbound. Washington State Patrol said...
Vancouver man missing since May 2021 identified as person found dead in Columbia River
The family of a missing Vancouver man is finding some closure after the medical examiner has identified him as a person recovered from the Columbia River earlier this year. Brandon Majors was reported as missing since May of 2021. PAST COVERAGE | One year later, police seek information on missing...
Woman jumps from car to escape kidnapper; man arrested
In the wee hours of Saturday morning, a family in Camas woke up to a woman in distress who was yelling and trying to get inside their house.
‘Ripple effect’: Crooks targeting NE Portland businesses
Just days after a Northeast Portland bar was hit by crooks, more businesses on that side of town are coming forward about their own break-ins.
Deputies rescue lost, scared dog along I-84 in Columbia Gorge
Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies rescued a lost black Labrador along Interstate 84 on Saturday. The sheriff’s office said they took reports of a lost dog along I-84 near milepost 23 at the View Point turnoff. They say the scared dog ran from deputies, but they managed to lure...
