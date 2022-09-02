ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Driver charged with DUI after three-vehicle crash on I-5 in Cowlitz County

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash in Cowlitz County on Monday night. The crash happened at about 11:13 p.m. on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 56. Washington State Patrol said an investigation revealed an Acura TL was traveling at a high rate when it struck an Audi A6 that was in front of it. The Audi then collided with a pickup truck in the right lane, struck the left side barrier and came to a rest in the right lane.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

OSP: Speed, impairment likely factors in serious injury crash on Hwy 26

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on Highway 26 in Clackamas County on Saturday evening. Just after 8 p.m., Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 17. OSP said an investigation revealed a silver Dodge Caravan attempted to cross the highway southbound on Stone Road when it collided with a black Yamaha motorcycle that was going westbound on the highway.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ridgefield, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Ridgefield, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Ridgefield, WA
State
Washington State
canbyfirst.com

Serious Injury Crash on Highway 26 Leads to Unrelated DUII Arrest

A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Highway 26 near Boring Saturday night, where both the allegedly at-fault driver and an uninvolved motorist who stopped at the scene are being investigated on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants. Oregon State Police troopers responded to the scene...
BORING, OR
abc7amarillo.com

DPS: Driver of 18-wheeler causes deadly wrong way crash on I-40

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas — The driver of an 18-wheeler is accused of causing a deadly, wrong way crash on I-40 in Wheeler County. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m., three miles east of Shamrock. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Mohamed Abdi, 35, of Portland, Oregon crossed...
WHEELER COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Finn
Tri-City Herald

Kidnapped woman jumps from moving car after man drives off with her, Washington cops say

A woman escaped a kidnapper by leaping from a moving car after a man pulled a knife and drove off with her inside, Washington authorities say. She told police she gave the man some water upon request after he approached her car near Grand Boulevard in Vancouver the morning of Sept. 3, according to a news release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
CAMAS, WA
kptv.com

Camas family become unexpected saviors in alleged kidnapping

Hikers and sightseers flood the Columbia River Gorge on Labor Day. Fire destroys one food cart, damages two others in N. Portland. Portland Fire & Rescue responded to multiple burning food carts at North Fremont and North Vancouver Sunday afternoon. One dead, nine missing after small plane crashes in Puget...
CAMAS, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moo#I 5#Dairy#Traffic Accident#Washington State Patrol
kptv.com

Highway 211 crash between motorcycle, car leaves 1 dead

SANDY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash between a Victory motorcycle and a Kia Spectra left a man dead Thursday night on Highway 211, near milepost 4, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers responded just after 9 p.m. to find that the motorcycle attempted to pass in a no-passing zone and crashed head-on into an oncoming car.
SANDY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents

Comments / 0

Community Policy