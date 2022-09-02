COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash in Cowlitz County on Monday night. The crash happened at about 11:13 p.m. on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 56. Washington State Patrol said an investigation revealed an Acura TL was traveling at a high rate when it struck an Audi A6 that was in front of it. The Audi then collided with a pickup truck in the right lane, struck the left side barrier and came to a rest in the right lane.

COWLITZ COUNTY, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO