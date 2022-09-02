ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

ALLEN, NEBRASKA MAN CHARGED IN DRIVE BY SHOOTING

AN RURAL ALLEN, NEBRASKA MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOLLOWING A WEEKEND DRIVE BY SHOOTING IN DIXON COUNTY. 35-YEAR-OLD ANDREW CHASE IS CHARGED WITH USE OF A DEADLY WEAPON TO COMMIT A FELONY, UNLAWFUL DISCHARGE OF A FIREARM, TERRORISTIC THREATS, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF AND DISTURBING THE PEACE. THE DIXON COUNTY...
DIXON COUNTY, NE
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowa Authorities: Man Has Stolen Vehicles in Six Different Counties

Authorities here in Iowa are searching for a man they say is behind a series of thefts of a wide variety of vehicles. The Sheriff's Office in Union County in south central Iowa, southwest of Des Moines, has released a statement asking for the public's help locating Daniel Floyd Edwards. They say Edwards has been tied to a wide variety of vehicle thefts in six different Iowa counties: Adair, Adams, Cass, Madison, Ringgold, and Union.
UNION COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux City man arrested for OWI and more

SIOUX CENTER—A 21-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 4 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, in Sioux Center on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol, and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The arrest of Cristian Rafael...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Skateboarder hit by car on S. Lewis Blvd. has died

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A skateboarder that was hit by a car on S. Lewis Blvd. last Thursday has died. Sioux City Police say that on Friday, the doctors attending to the teenager declared him brain dead. Police say he remained on life support so that his organs could...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

35-year-old Harrisburg man arrested after pursuit last week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Harrisburg man is facing charges in connection to a pursuit near Tea last week. Late Wednesday night, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to stop a pickup for speeding and running stop signs. The pickup kept going. The pursuit went...
HARRISBURG, SD
KCJJ

Iowa woman arrested after fleeing state trooper while drunk

A Melborne Iowa woman was arrested after fleeing a State Trooper who stopped to do a welfare check. According to the arrest report, the incident occurred Friday night just before 10:30. The state trooper was westbound on I80 when he noticed a Volkswagen Jetta pulled over on the ramp to northbound I380 with its hazard lights on. 29-year-old Julie Lanning was reportedly slumped over and holding her phone, and told the trooper that she was going to a hotel. The odor of ingested alcohol was allegedly observed coming from the vehicle, and Lensing reportedly had bloodshot watery eyes.
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

Most Dangerous Intersections in Minnesota, Iowa, And South Dakota

Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota have some dangerous roadways. Some are more deadly than others. Check out the worst and most dangerous intersections in each state. The data used to come up with the one most dangerous intersection in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota was based on automobile and pedestrian accidents in each state.
IOWA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Man, 18, shot twice near Minnesota State Fairgrounds

ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night just outside the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, during the fair's final night of the year.Public Information Officer Mike Ernster says it happened at about 8:30 p.m. on the 1500 block of Como Avenue, which is about a block and a half east of the fair's main Snelling Avenue gate.Ernster says the victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot twice in the abdomen. He's being treated at Regions Hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.Officers upped their presence at the fairgrounds after another shooting on Saturday forced the fair to close early. Police say one person was shot in the leg during a fight near the Midway. No arrests have been made.
SAINT PAUL, MN
News Channel Nebraska

Man reportedly shoots at woman and child in Dixon County

PONCA, Neb. -- An Allen man was arrested for allegedly shooting at a woman and her child while outside her home. The Dixon County Sheriff's Office said they arrested 35-year-old Andrew Chase, of Allen, on Friday with the help of the Nebraska State Patrol and Dakota County. DCSO said they...
DIXON COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Two arrested after separate pursuits Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (Press Release) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in eastern Nebraska Thursday. The first incident occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. when NSP was alerted that the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a woman who had escaped from custody and stolen a pickup. A trooper was able to locate the pursuit and successfully deploy stop sticks as the pickup was traveling southbound on county roads.
OMAHA, NE
KNOX News Radio

NDHP: Labor Day crashes and fatalities

The increased traffic over the Labor Day weekend has resulted in an uptick in serious crashes around the state. The North Dakota Patrol reports a 68 year old Moorhead man was seriously injured when he hit a raised concrete median on I-29 this afternoon. Authorities say the driver was traveling south on the north shoulder of the Interstate when the crash occurred.
DICKINSON, ND
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Saturday, September 8

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a st. Joseph resident was arrested late Saturday night in DeKalb County. 57-year-old William Gimse was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance/mushrooms, felony unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and exceeding the speed limit. Gimse was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.
DEKALB COUNTY, MO
doniphanherald.com

Exclusive: Inmates say Patrick Schroeder killed himself on Nebraska's death row

Fellow inmates say death row inmate Patrick Schroeder killed himself Monday, after attempting suicide earlier this month. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services confirmed the 45-year-old's death at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in a news release. But it declined to provide any details of his death, saying the cause...
TECUMSEH, NE

