Clay County, Iowa, deputies use gas to arrest wanted Siouxland man
A federally wanted man was arrested in Siouxland after Deputies had to resort to using tear gas to apprehend him.
ALLEN, NEBRASKA MAN CHARGED IN DRIVE BY SHOOTING
AN RURAL ALLEN, NEBRASKA MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOLLOWING A WEEKEND DRIVE BY SHOOTING IN DIXON COUNTY. 35-YEAR-OLD ANDREW CHASE IS CHARGED WITH USE OF A DEADLY WEAPON TO COMMIT A FELONY, UNLAWFUL DISCHARGE OF A FIREARM, TERRORISTIC THREATS, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF AND DISTURBING THE PEACE. THE DIXON COUNTY...
Iowa Authorities: Man Has Stolen Vehicles in Six Different Counties
Authorities here in Iowa are searching for a man they say is behind a series of thefts of a wide variety of vehicles. The Sheriff's Office in Union County in south central Iowa, southwest of Des Moines, has released a statement asking for the public's help locating Daniel Floyd Edwards. They say Edwards has been tied to a wide variety of vehicle thefts in six different Iowa counties: Adair, Adams, Cass, Madison, Ringgold, and Union.
Sioux City man arrested for OWI and more
SIOUX CENTER—A 21-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 4 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, in Sioux Center on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol, and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The arrest of Cristian Rafael...
Skateboarder hit by car on S. Lewis Blvd. has died
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A skateboarder that was hit by a car on S. Lewis Blvd. last Thursday has died. Sioux City Police say that on Friday, the doctors attending to the teenager declared him brain dead. Police say he remained on life support so that his organs could...
35-year-old Harrisburg man arrested after pursuit last week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Harrisburg man is facing charges in connection to a pursuit near Tea last week. Late Wednesday night, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to stop a pickup for speeding and running stop signs. The pickup kept going. The pursuit went...
Iowa woman arrested after fleeing state trooper while drunk
A Melborne Iowa woman was arrested after fleeing a State Trooper who stopped to do a welfare check. According to the arrest report, the incident occurred Friday night just before 10:30. The state trooper was westbound on I80 when he noticed a Volkswagen Jetta pulled over on the ramp to northbound I380 with its hazard lights on. 29-year-old Julie Lanning was reportedly slumped over and holding her phone, and told the trooper that she was going to a hotel. The odor of ingested alcohol was allegedly observed coming from the vehicle, and Lensing reportedly had bloodshot watery eyes.
Most Dangerous Intersections in Minnesota, Iowa, And South Dakota
Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota have some dangerous roadways. Some are more deadly than others. Check out the worst and most dangerous intersections in each state. The data used to come up with the one most dangerous intersection in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota was based on automobile and pedestrian accidents in each state.
Iowa State Patrol reports two fatality accidents and one injury accident on Sunday
(State) The Iowa State Patrol responded to multiple accidents on Sunday. In Clinton County, two motorcycles were eastbound on Old Lincoln Highway and each left the roadway. One bike struck a traffic sign, resulting in a fatality. The other driver sustained minor injuries. In Muscatine County, 49-year old Rachel Kay...
Man, 18, shot twice near Minnesota State Fairgrounds
ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night just outside the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, during the fair's final night of the year.Public Information Officer Mike Ernster says it happened at about 8:30 p.m. on the 1500 block of Como Avenue, which is about a block and a half east of the fair's main Snelling Avenue gate.Ernster says the victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot twice in the abdomen. He's being treated at Regions Hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.Officers upped their presence at the fairgrounds after another shooting on Saturday forced the fair to close early. Police say one person was shot in the leg during a fight near the Midway. No arrests have been made.
Man reportedly shoots at woman and child in Dixon County
PONCA, Neb. -- An Allen man was arrested for allegedly shooting at a woman and her child while outside her home. The Dixon County Sheriff's Office said they arrested 35-year-old Andrew Chase, of Allen, on Friday with the help of the Nebraska State Patrol and Dakota County. DCSO said they...
Two arrested after separate pursuits Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. (Press Release) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in eastern Nebraska Thursday. The first incident occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. when NSP was alerted that the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a woman who had escaped from custody and stolen a pickup. A trooper was able to locate the pursuit and successfully deploy stop sticks as the pickup was traveling southbound on county roads.
Culver's draws in classic car enthusiasts on Labor Day for a cruise night
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Several people in the Sioux City metro enjoyed their Labor Day by showing off their fancy classic cars. Dozens of cars filled the Culver's Parking lot on Singing Hills on Monday evening, Sept. 5th, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. For years, Culver's has been hosting...
NDHP: Labor Day crashes and fatalities
The increased traffic over the Labor Day weekend has resulted in an uptick in serious crashes around the state. The North Dakota Patrol reports a 68 year old Moorhead man was seriously injured when he hit a raised concrete median on I-29 this afternoon. Authorities say the driver was traveling south on the north shoulder of the Interstate when the crash occurred.
Sioux City Fire Rescue responds to rollover on Sunnybrook Drive
Officials confirmed that a car had apparently rolled over during a two-vehicle crash near Target on Saturday.
Sioux City man pleads guilty to possessing stolen firearm
A Sioux City man was convicted on Thursday of possessing a firearm as a felon.
Kingsbury Interchange closures ahead as I-129 construction continues near South Sioux City
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — Drivers can expect lane closures and detours as work continues on the I-129 construction project in South Sioux City, Nebraska. In August, construction crews installed guardrail surfacing and guardrails at five locations. Weather permitting, these locations will open to normal traffic soon after Labor...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Saturday, September 8
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a st. Joseph resident was arrested late Saturday night in DeKalb County. 57-year-old William Gimse was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance/mushrooms, felony unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and exceeding the speed limit. Gimse was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.
Exclusive: Inmates say Patrick Schroeder killed himself on Nebraska's death row
Fellow inmates say death row inmate Patrick Schroeder killed himself Monday, after attempting suicide earlier this month. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services confirmed the 45-year-old's death at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in a news release. But it declined to provide any details of his death, saying the cause...
Western Iowa Labor Federation holds annual picnic to celebrate workers
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Western Iowa Labor Federation hosted its annual Labor Day picnic at Riverside Park on Monday, Sept. 5th. This was the first time since 2019 that the event actually took place; the picnic was canceled by COVID the past two years. Representatives for the unions...
