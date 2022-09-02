ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wiscasset, ME

Outsider.com

Angler Stunned After Pulling Shark Out of Maine River

A fisherman from Lincoln County caught an oddity while on a charter boat in the Sheepscot River of Wiscasset, Maine. Newcastle charter boat Capt. Dean Krah said he has fished Maine’s waters for decades, and even he wasn’t sure what his customer had snagged. “I’ve caught every shark out there in the ocean, including a great white, but none of us had ever seen a shark like this before,” Krah told The Lincoln County News. “He had a tail, almost like a thresher shark, and a big set of teeth, and there were gills along the side, like a great white. The color was beautiful. He had brown spots.”
WISCASSET, ME
wabi.tv

Maine’s Odd and Unusual Show Returns

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Odd and Unusual Show was back for a second time this year at the Augusta Civic Center. Over 80 different vendors came out this Labor Day Weekend. From taxidermy in a bottle to a traveling Ouija board museum, the show was full of odd and unusual oddities.
AUGUSTA, ME
Wiscasset Senior Center

Wiscasset Senior Center

The next Senior Center Public Supper will be Wednesday, Sept. 21. Menu will be lentil soup, salad, bread, roast pork, roasted sweet potato wedges, vegetable medley, applesauce, and chocolate bread pudding. Doors open at 4:30. Soup, salad and bread will be available starting at 5 p.m. Cost is $10 for members and $12 for non-members. Call 882-8230 for reservations, please.
WISCASSET, ME
mainernews.com

Central Maine’s Powers

For one September weekend a year, the sparsely populated northwest corner of Waldo County becomes an agricultural mecca for folks attending the Common Ground Country Fair, in Unity. Over 60,000 people descend upon the area, passing farms, fields, and humble, nondescript towns on their way. For many, the villages of Unity and Thorndike are just passing scenery.
UNITY, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Wiscasset welcomes Laser Skin Bar by Betsy

In addition to working in the beauty industry as a cosmetologist/salon owner for over 30 years, Betsy Varian, owner of Laser Skin Bar by Betsy, is now certified and trained in laser technology providing fast, safe, and effective treatment on skin and hair. All treatments will be administered with an EVO Light laser. This laser uses adjustable wavelength options and intense pulsed light (IPL) therapy addressing areas of unwanted hyperpigmentation.
WISCASSET, ME
Sandra A. Thibault

Sandra A. Thibault

Sandra Ann Thibault passed away on Aug. 22, 2022 at the Gregory Wing at St. Andrews Village, Boothbay Harbor after a long battle with a spinal cord injury and multiple health issues. Sandra was born on Feb. 13, 1941 on Southport Island in her childhood home in Cozy Harbor to...
SOUTHPORT, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Family Compound for Sale in Maine is Worth the $11.2 Million

The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
BAR HARBOR, ME
wabi.tv

2022 Rockhounders Annual Gem and Mineral Show

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Kennebec Rockhounders Club hosted its 33rd Annual Gem and Mineral Show at the Augusta Armory Sunday. Vendors across the state of Maine came to display their products. There was rocks, minerals, gems, and much more. TV-5 spoke with a local vendor to learn more about...
AUGUSTA, ME
wgan.com

Dozens of abused and neglected beagles arrive in Maine to find new homes

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – Thousands of beagles who were abused neglected at a breeding facility in Virginia are on their way to finding new homes. “We’re really honored to play a part of these beagles final destination to our state to find them wonderful homes here,” said Jeana Roth with the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Here is a Look at Maine’s 20 Most Populated Towns

A few months back I remember putting together the list of the 20 least populated towns in the state, and wondering where in Maine most of these actually are. This is not an issue when it comes to the polar opposite of that list: the 20 most populated towns. The list is a "Who's Who" of towns that most of us either visit regularly, work in, live in, or certainly know of.
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Join Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association’s lobster bake on Peaks Island

The Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association (MCFA), a nonprofit working to support vibrant fisheries, healthy fishermen, and thriving fishing communities, invites you to join them for an authentic Maine lobster bake on Peaks Island. All proceeds go to benefit MCFA’s programs. The event will be held at the Island Lobster Company on Casco Bay’s Peaks Island on Saturday, Sept 10 from 5-7 p.m.. Ferry service is available through Casco Bay Lines to transport guests to and from the event.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

See These Amazing Images of Maine’s Beautiful & Historic Fire Towers Through the Years

I don't have to tell you how amazing Maine's landscape is. Its bustling wilderness, wild waters, and mountainous terrain offer something for every level of outdoor enthusiast. With Maine's outdoors being so vital to the stat's environmental and economic impact, it's extremely important for quick and reasoned responses to any sudden issue. One of those sudden issues is the threat of forest or wildfires.
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: 11 arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 435 calls for service for the period of Aug. 23 to Sept. 6. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 7,544 calls for service. Brent A. Fogg, 50, of Bristol was issued a summons Aug. 25 for Operating under the Influence, on State Route 32, Bristol, by Deputy Jonathan Colby, on behalf of an investigation by Sgt. Jared Mitkus of an accident, which occurred in April of 2022.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Wiscasset schools get their shine on for new year

Stripped, sealed and waxed are Wiscasset Middle High School’s tile floors, WMHS Head Custodian Daniel “Dan” Lincoln said as he and custodian Debbie Gagnon showed Wiscasset Newspaper around Friday. “We really want it to look good for the students, and the public,” Lincoln said. Principal Charles Lomonte said he was tickled pink with the results.
WISCASSET, ME
WMTW

Maine's forecasting lobster predicts an early winter

BELFAST, Maine — Summer is just winding down, but Maine's famous forecasting crustacean says winter is on its way. In what has become an annual tradition, Passy Pete, a lobster in Belfast, predicted on Monday an early winter as opposed to another six weeks of summer. During the ritual,...
BELFAST, ME
newscentermaine.com

Shaw’s announces closure of its supermarket in Scarborough

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Shaw's is set to close its Scarborough location in October. The grocery store located at 417 Payne Road will begin by terminating its pharmacy operations by September 21, then focus on shutting down the rest of the store on or around October 8, 2022, according to Shaw’s spokesperson Teresa Edington.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
94.9 HOM

What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?

If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
MAINE STATE

