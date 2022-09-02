Read full article on original website
carolinacoastonline.com
Ruth Brickhouse, 77; service September 17
Ruth Bailey Brickhouse, 77, of Newport, NC, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022. Ms. Brickhouse was a retired Private LPN Nurse and was preceded in death by her parents: Josiah Bailey and Ruth Webb Bailey. A Memorial Service will be held at Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro, NC on...
carolinacoastonline.com
Janet Fish, 78; service September 9
Janet Stevens Fish, 78, of Morehead City, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 2, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. As a long-time resident of Carteret County, Janet and her husband have been active members of St. Egbert’s Catholic Church. Janet spent many years working in the jewelry business. Janet loved spending time with her family. Her beautiful spirit and kind and gentle soul will be greatly missed by all.
carolinacoastonline.com
Morehead City native gifts family’s island to UNC Institute
From a birds-eye view, Dr. Llewellyn Phillips was another person in the crowd of gawkers mesmerized by the bright flames lighting up the sky that late September night. He was 13 years old when he stood among some 200 people gathered that evening on the old bridge that once linked Morehead City to Beaufort. All eyes were trained on a small island at the mouth of the Newport River where a menhaden factory was engulfed in fire.
carolinacoastonline.com
Shirley Gore, 84; service held
Shirley Faye Gore, 84, of Newport, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Carteret Landing in Morehead City. Shirley Faye was born in Lee County, Virginia, on January 6,1938, to Nell Johnson Hammonds and Harry Hammonds. Her family moved to Ohio when she was a teen. She met her husband, Samuel Gore and they were married on June 25, 1955. They resided in Mentor on the Lake, Ohio until they moved to Broad Creek, North Carolina in 1976.
WITN
Beaufort County man wins $250,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is celebrating a big win after taking a chance on a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket. Wayne Lingford of Chocowinity bought his lucky 20X The Cash ticket from Choco Mart on U.S. 17 South in Chocowinity. Lingford arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to...
carolinacoastonline.com
Barbara Carter, 77; service September 10
Barbara Jean Carter, 77, of Beaufort, died Friday, August 26, 2022, at Royal Park Rehab Center in Matthews, NC. A funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort, NC with Reverend William Ellison and Reverend Thomas Fryer. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 12-1 PM. The family will be taking visitors at 151 Glenda Drive Beaufort, NC 28516.
carolinacoastonline.com
Sarah Garner, 27; incomplete
Sarah Garner, 27, of Newport, died Saturday, September 3, 2022, at ECU Health in Greenville. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
WECT
Blue Willow Cafe opens in Wilmington to train individuals with disabilities
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Blue Willow Café opened in Wilmington a few months ago but wanted to take time to train their employees. “Everybody’s special needs here. So, it’s actually something that’s important to me. I’m autistic, I actually love helping other people be who they want to be, and not just judge them for whoever they are,” Adeline Hines said.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Sept. 2, 3 & 4
Janet Stevens Fish, 78, of Morehead City, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30AM on Friday, September 9, 2022 at St. Egberts Catholic Church in Morehead City. Shirley Gore, Newport. Shirley Faye Gore, 84,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Debra Wagoner, 61; incomplete
Debra Ann Wagoner, 61, died Monday, September 5, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Community in shock after NC student stabbing death
Many in the Jacksonville community are still wrapping their heads around what happened Thursday morning at Northside High School.
West Craven High on brief lockdown after false report of gun on campus
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — West Craven High School was placed on a 30-minute lockdown Tuesday morning after a false report of a gun on campus. Jennifer Wagner, Director of Public Communication for Craven County Schools, told WNCT’s Claire Curry that all the students and staff are safe. The lockdown was put into place after a […]
carolinaepicurean.com
New & Notable Chefs Head East to Wilmington, NC
Several new and notable chefs are coming to Wilmington, N.C., which comes as no surprise given the city was ranked one of Yelp’s 2022 Foodie Cities in a nationwide analysis of small cities with must-visit food scenes. These restaurants are sure to attract interest from across the country, and foodies should plan to take a trip east to explore all the new noshes.
neusenews.com
Lenoir County restaurant ratings
The following inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. Major cleaning needed on all shelving/walls in walk in refrigerator, wire kitchen shelving, hood, filters, inside door and hinges of ice machine. Serious cleaning and some repair needed on kitchen walls and ceilings, including walk in refrigerator, all ceiling...
WITN
Active investigation draws law enforcement to Onslow Co
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating just outside of Richlands Saturday night. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller confirms to WITN that law enforcement are working on Huffmantown Road. Miller says there is not enough information to share at this time. Stay with WITN as we continue to update...
neusenews.com
Lenoir County bridge will close next week for replacement
LA GRANGE – The bridge spanning Groundnut Creek on Aldridge Store Road northeast of La Grange is scheduled to close Tuesday to be replaced. Built in 1966, the bridge is nearing the end of its service life and requiring more maintenance. A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WATCH: Speeding boater causes damage to boats, docks in Intracoastal Waterway
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A boater allegedly caused lots of damage to boats and docks along the Intracoastal Waterway on Sunday. An NC Wildlife Resources Commission Officer says a man drove a 63-foot Cabin Cruiser down the waterway from Surf City towards Figure Eight Island. Jon Purinai...
carolinacoastonline.com
Thomas Meyers Sr., 65; service September 10
Thomas Christopher Meyers Sr. affectionately known as Capt’n Tom, Owner of Eastern Metal Works, Inc., passed away peacefully in his sleep Sunday morning, August 28th, at the age of 65, at his home in Wilmington, NC, with his significant other of 18 years Karyn Sykes. Tom is survived by...
Habitat ReStore now open on Thursday evenings
NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – There is a lot going on at the Habitat ReStore this fall, including new evening hours, the return of our popular Stuff-the-Truck event coming to a neighborhood near you, and an immediate opening for a full-time position for a ReStore ambassador/driver. Other existing and popular features of the ReStore will […]
WECT
Wilmington Downtown Trail set to advance into design and engineering phase
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council plans to make an agreement with an engineering company to design phase 1 of the Downtown Trail. The resolution has been placed on the consent agenda of the Wilmington City Council meeting on Tuesday, September 6. Items on the consent agenda are...
