Eunice News
Eunice Police Arrests report
The following are arrests by Eunice Police. September 2 Alvin Joseph Broussard, 33, 300 block of North 12th, Eunice. Resisting an officer, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden. Gwendolyn Denise Simien, 47, 200 block of Acadia, Eunice. Simple battery, disturbing the peace-drunkeness, resisting an officer. Amy D. Miller, 47, 1000 block of West Vine, Eunice. Operating a…
Eunice News
St. Landry Parish Sheriff arrests
September 3-September 6 Sadie Nichole Bertrand, 28, 200 block of S. St. George Street, Eunice. Disturbing the peace, intentional littering prohibited, simple battery, aggravated assault, attempted simple escape, resisting an officer, criminal damage to property. Arrested by Eunice Police. Merisa Rose Bandeaux, 39, 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Arnaudville. Bench warrant. Arrested by…
KPLC TV
Authorities release identity of suspect who allegedly stabbed deputy
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a suspect allegedly responsible for stabbing a Sheriff’s deputy after breaking into a Moss Bluff bank. Angela Rachelle Bertrand, 45, of Lake Charles, was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center yesterday on...
westcentralsbest.com
McNeese Alumni Arrested for Theft
Lake Charles, La - In May, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives received a complaint from the McNeese Alumni Association in reference to theft of funds. During the initial investigation the association provided detectives with documents, including a report prepared by a forensic accounting agency detailing unusual credit card activity. Detectives were advised by the association they noticed high expenditures that appeared to be personal in nature, by former employee Stephanie Y. Clark, 38, Lake Charles. During the investigation detectives learned Clark had a credit card issued to her from the association, as well as access to a credit card that had been issued to a former employee, both of which she used to make unauthorized purchases. Detectives met with Clark at which time she admitted to approximately $50,000 in unauthorized purchases. The detective’s investigation revealed over $200,000 in unauthorized transactions; including purchases to concerts and stores such as Poshmark, Apple, Nordic Track, Disney, and numerous others. After further investigation Clark was arrested on September 2, and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with theft over $25,000. She was released on a $150,000 bond set by Judge Tony Fazzio.
Eunice News
Eunice Police Radio log
The following are excerpts from the Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs. Traffic stops are not normally included. September 2 06:19 Caller in the 700 block of Richard advised of a person trying to get into a residence. 07:42 Theft of AC units in the 600 block of West Dean. 08:19 Theft reported in the 1600 block of Amazon. 08:28 Theft of a lawn mower in the 1400 block of Nile. 08:39…
KPLC TV
CPSO: Deputy stabbed in hand by Moss Bluff bank break-in suspect
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A suspect was arrested Monday after allegedly breaking into a bank in Moss Bluff and stabbing a deputy in the hand, authorities say. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an alarm call at JD Bank on Sam Houston Jones Parkway after the unnamed suspect broke into the bank, said CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent.
Lake Charles American Press
9/4: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Darrell Wayne Bennett Jr., 39, 3121 General Marshall Drive — residential contractor fraud $5,000 or more but less than $25,000. Richard Cory Parker, 44, 5001 Shannon Road, Sulphur — operating while intoxicated, third offense; driving on roadway laned for...
theadvocate.com
Former Turkey Creek assistant police chief says arrest on malfeasance charges ‘politically motivated’
Former Turkey Creek assistant police chief and current Erath police chief candidate Christopher Lemaire was arrested on 10 malfeasance counts Thursday, in a move Lemaire claims was “malicious” and politically motivated. The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement the agency was asked by Turkey Creek Police...
cenlanow.com
LPD: Arrest made in multiple Ulta Beauty thefts
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Breaux Bridge man has been arrested after allegedly stealing from multiple Ulta Beauty stores. Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge faces charges of 10 counts of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft. According to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), Potier was also booked on nine warrants that stemmed from their investigation and an outstanding warrant for an unrelated case that was for nine counts of unauthorized use of a movable.
KPLC TV
Authorities searching for suspect in Jennings stabbing
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Jennings police are searching for Timothy Walker, 42, accused of stabbing a man multiple times last night. Friday night, police were called to the scene of a stabbing on Racca Road where they found a man with stab wounds to his torso, head and neck, according to Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes. He’s now in stable condition in an area hospital.
cenlanow.com
Iberia deputies find pair of bodies after responding to suspicious person call
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Two bodies were found in a New Iberia residence this morning after a brief standoff on Troy Road, according to Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero. Romero said deputies received a call at around 5:30 a.m. from a woman claiming to hear someone outside her residence. As deputies arrived on the scene, they heard gunshots and established a perimeter around the home.
theadvocate.com
Woman, believed to be looking for help after car crash, struck and killed by another vehicle
A woman was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Duson early Tuesday morning while police believe she was walking for help after her own truck ran off the road. Duson Police Chief Kip Judice said surveillance footage showed the woman, 46-year-old Virginia Broussard of Scott, ran off the road in the 1000 block of Toby Mouton Road extension and struck a culvert.
