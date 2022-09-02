Effective: 2022-09-06 13:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-06 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Garland; Saline A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Garland and southwestern Saline Counties through 145 PM CDT At 118 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hot Springs Village, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hot Springs Village... Lonsdale Nance... Grape Bland... Crows Owensville MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

GARLAND COUNTY, AR ・ 7 MINUTES AGO