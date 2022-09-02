Read full article on original website
Related
Jennifer Hudson and Common Spotted Together In Chicago Weeks After ‘Flirty’ Date In Philly
Jennifer Hudson and Common appear to be getting extra close with each other weeks after they were seen on a one-on-one date with each other, Radar has learned. Over the weekend, the 40-year-old EGOT winner was seen in Chicago at her annual back-to-school giveaway. Hudson started the event to honor her late nephew Julian D. King who was a victim of gun violence. In October 2008, Julian was murdered by the ex-husband of Hudson’s sister. King would have turned 21 on Sunday. Hudson was at the event with her sister Julia who was Julian’s mother. In photos from the event,...
TODAY.com
Jennifer Hudson shares rare photos of 13-year-old son: 'I officially have a teenager!'
Jennifer Hudson is celebrating the start of a new chapter for her son, who turned 13 this week!. Hudson's son — David Daniel Otunga Jr. — is seen in the actor's Instagram post dancing, posing in a car and standing next to his mother in a series of pictures from the newly 13-year-old's celebration. Otunga's father is professional wrestler David Otunga. He and Hudson split in 2017 after ten years together.
Drew Barrymore cancels talk show taping for season three premiere after series suffers low ratings
DREW Barrymore has canceled a talk show taping for the season three premiere after the series suffered low ratings. Drew, 47, hosts The Drew Barrymore Show on CBS, as the third season is set to premiere on September 12. The Sun can exclusively reveal that show guests for the September...
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
RELATED PEOPLE
The View fans shocked as show announces epic ‘surprise’ ahead of its new season
THE VIEW has shocked fans by making a "surprise announcement" about the upcoming season. The show announced in its trailer that it is coming back a week earlier than expected. The trailer for the show's 26th season dropped earlier this week. "New views. New co-hosts. The countdown is on. @TheView...
hotnewhiphop.com
Fizz Talks Omarion Learning Of Apryl Jones Romance When He Dropped Off Their Kids
Last week, Drink Champs fired off a trailer that featured several upcoming guests. Gangsta Boo, Talib Kweli, Issa Rae, Rowdy Rebel, and more are slated for unforgettable appearances, but today (August 12), we're highlighting a sneak peek at the episode with three members of B2K. There has been ongoing animosity between J Boog, Fizz, Raz B, and Omarion—we saw much of that following O's Verzuz—and it all seemed to come to a head when Fizz began dating Apryl Jones.
Katt Williams Explains Why He Believes Jaden Smith Might Have Derailed Will Smith’s Career
Pulling from his own insight into the entertainment industry, Katt Williams opened up about how Jaden Smith might have unintentionally set up Will Smith’s career.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
Who Are Idris Elba's Kids? Meet the English Actor's Children
Anyone with 20/20 vision would agree that Idris Elba is one of the sexiest men in Hollywood — all respect to Mrs. Sabrina Dhowre Elba, of course. And since the A-lister was titled People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2018, fans have long been intrigued by his private life. After all, the English actor was one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors in the past.
Alfonso Ribeiro’s Net Worth Is Shocking! See How Much Money the TV Host Makes
Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum Alfonso Ribeiro’s career has taken him down different genres of television and film! The actor has built an impressive net worth since he first began starring in the Will Smith-led sitcom in 1990. Keep scrolling to see how much money he makes. What Is...
Here's the Rumored Cast for 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31
Dancing with the Stars is going to look very different when it premieres on Sept. 19. Not only will it be airing on a different network, but also with a brand-new co-host in former winner Alfonso Ribiero. But one thing does stay constant for DWTS season 31, as a new group of celebrities will take to the stage in pursuit of the Mirrorball Trophy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chrissy Teigen’s Pregnant Belly Crashed A John Legend Zoom Interview
Sorry, John Legend — Chrissy Teigen’s pregnant belly will be stealing the spotlight for the next few months. The singer was recently interviewed virtually by the hosts of the Carrie and Tommy Podcast, and Chrissy crashed the party to say hello. Let’s be honest, though. It was to debut her very pregnant belly, and she was glowing like a true maternal goddess.
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
EW.com
Wendy Williams had to be told several times her show had been canceled, execs say
Wendy Williams didn't know that her long-running talk show had been canceled, despite repeated communication that her tenure at the head of the program had come to an end following a months-long back-and-forth over health issues, said executives behind The Wendy Williams Show. In a new interview with The Hollywood...
After All The Divorce Drama With Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson Shares How They Worked Out A Routine During Her Summer Off From The Voice
Fans of The Voice were disappointed when Kelly Clarkson announced she wouldn’t be returning for Season 22 this fall, but with everything else going on in the singer’s life, who could blame her? The talk show host took her first summer off since she was 16 years old, following two years of divorce drama with Brandon Blackstock. As she returned to the Montana ranch that caused so many problems for the former couple, Clarkson was apparently able to work out a routine so that River Rose and Remington could enjoy having both of their parents in the same state for the summer.
Why Tia Mowry Is Unapologetically Embracing Her Gray Hair
Watch: Tia Mowry Opens Up About Witnessing Her Father's White Privilege. Tia Mowry is sharing the type of beauty advice you'd want to receive from your sister, sister. The former Disney Channel star opened up about why she's unapologetically embracing her gray hairs, which she said didn't really "come in heavy" until she reached her 40s.
Dancing with the Stars 2022 cast: Rumored line-up and contestants
DANCING with the Stars is gearing up for its first season on Disney+ after spending 16 years on ABC. Now, fans want to know which stars will be competing for the covenant Mirrorball trophy. Who is rumored to be on Dancing with the Stars 2022?. At this time, DWTS has...
‘NCIS’: How Many Kids Does Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs Have?
During his time with the NCIS team, Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs served as a fatherly presence for his agents, which likely came from his being a dad to one child, a little girl named Kelly. But sadly, his time with her was short. And losing her set the tone for his character’s stoic yet loving personality throughout the series.
E! News
209K+
Followers
50K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1