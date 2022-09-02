ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

CJ Coombs

Back in the day: the 1871-1991 history of the Kansas City Stockyards built a legacy

Vintage postcard image of the Kansas City stockyards.Public domain, picryl.com. The Kansas City Stockyards operated from 1871 until it closed in 1991. It was located in the West Bottoms not far from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. The president of the stockyards from 1948 until it closed was Jay B. Dillingham. In 1870, five acres in the West Bottoms were fenced off for the building of stock pens by railroad executives.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Food Critics: The best sandwiches in Kansas City in 2022

One story goes that, back in the 1700s, the English Earl of Sandwich did not want to leave his gaming table and ate what was nearby: meat between pieces of bread. True or not, the sandwich in various forms can be found in cultures around the world. KCUR's food critics...
KANSAS CITY, MO
inkansascity.com

Your Guide to September Concerts

Live music is back in Kansas City—in force and en masse. Concert calendars in 2022 are approaching pre-pandemic levels, even surpassing them some weeks. September is another busy month of live music for fans of all genres. Here are some recommendations for your calendar. Luke Bryan with Riley Green...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Popular Olathe, Kansas, pool closing for the season early

OLATHE, Kan. — If you're looking for somewhere to cool off this holiday weekend, one popular area pool won't be available. Black Bob Bay will close early for the season. The city of Olathe said in a post on Facebook that it doesn't have enough staff available to work to ensure safe swimming at Black Bob Bay over the Labor Day holiday weekend.
OLATHE, KS
kclibrary.org

Who Were the Muehlebachs and Why is Their Name Everywhere?

“What’s your KCQ” is a joint project of the Kansas City Public Library and The Kansas City Star. Readers submit questions, the public votes on which questions to answer, and our team of librarians and reporters dig deep to uncover the answers. Have a question you want to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Shooting at Kansas City Quiktrip early Tuesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting outside a Kansas City gas station left one person hospitalized early Tuesday morning. Officers and emergency medical crews responded at 4:08 a.m. to the Quiktrip on Truman Road near Winchester Avenue in regard to a shooting. Crews transported one victim to the hospital....
KANSAS CITY, MO

