Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea: Channel USA, confirmed team news and TV info for Champions League opener
CHELSEA begin their Champions League challenge with a tricky Group E opener against Dinamo Zagreb. Thomas Tuchel's side have struggled for consistency in the Premier League so far this season. And they will have to be at their best to see off the Croatian champions at the Stadion Maksimir. Zagreb...
CBS Sports
Champions League scores: Live updates as Chelsea begin campaign, PSG, Juventus, Real Madrid, AC Milan to come
It's Raphael Guerreiro who gets an easy finish inside the box to put the German side up 2-0! The assist was from Gio Reyna!. The Germans are on the board at home with a fantastic finish from inside the box by Marco Reus, who gets played well by Brandt before a delightful touch frees him up to fire on goal! A 1-0 lead over FC Copenhagen.
BBC
Tuesday's gossip: Gavi, Ronaldo, Alvarez, Mount, Rudiger, Caicedo, Costa
German champions Bayern Munich want to sign Barcelona's Gavi, with Manchester United and Liverpool already believed to be after the 18-year-old Spanish midfielder. (Bild, via Mail) Napoli have denied they held any real negotiations for Manchester United's Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, this summer. (Fabrizio Romano) Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers,...
SB Nation
Official: Reece James signs new long-term Chelsea contract
Reece James has now officially put pen to paper on his new Chelsea contract, extending his stay at the club until 2028. His previous deal had three years left on it, but it was no longer commensurate with his importance to the team. In line with expectations since the takeover,...
Marko Arnautovic is Serie A’s top scorer this season as Bologna star proves why Man Utd wanted to secure shock transfer
MANCHESTER UNITED target Marko Arnautovic is Serie A's top scorer this season. The Red Devils made a shock bid for the 33-year-old Bologna hitman in the January transfer window. The Old Trafford side pulled out after there was a backlash from supporters, as well as a distance in valuation with...
Favourites Real Madrid are in ominous form as they defend their crown, Barca and Bayern hope to compete with the Premier League big boys, but don't bet on a winner from Italy... how Europe's heavyweights are shaping up as the Champions League returns
The Champions League group stage gets underway on Tuesday night as Europe's heavyweights once again battle it out for the biggest club prize. It is a competition that has become a byword for drama and thrilling entertainment, with Real Madrid's run to glory last season a prime example as they left Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City stunned.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make surprise Chelsea debut in Zagreb
Thomas Tuchel has said Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make his Chelsea debut against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday night and that the former Arsenal captain is “hungry” to play for his new club. The Gabon striker, who left Arsenal for Barcelona in February after being stripped of the captaincy by Mikel Arteta, is set to wear a protective face mask in the Champions League tie in Croatia after suffering a broken jaw last month.
BBC
Sinisa Mihajlovic; Bologna sack coach after winless start to season
Bologna president Joey Saputo says it was a "painful decision" to sack manager Sinisa Mihajlovic after five games of the new Serie A season. The club are yet to record a win and 16th in the table after three draws and defeats to AC Milan and Lazio. "It was the...
Zurich vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, team news and kick-off time for Europa League clash
ARSENAL make their return to European football with a tough opening group game against Swiss champions FC Zurich this Thursday. The Gunners will be determined to put the disappointing 3-1 loss to Manchester United behind them. Where Antony's debut strike followed by Marcus Rashford's double saw the North London's 100%...
Yardbarker
Liverpool had another midfield target at Juventus on deadline day
Liverpool made a surprising move for Arthur Melo on transfer deadline day and helped Juventus to offload the midfielder for at least one season. Arthur has failed to live up to expectations at the Allianz Stadium since he moved there in 2020 and the Bianconeri have been keen to offload him.
Yardbarker
Bonucci assures Juventus will put on a great show against PSG
Leonardo Bonucci has assured fans Juventus will be in top form when they face PSG in the Champions League tonight. The Bianconeri and the French champions are the top teams in their group and each will now look to earn early bragging rights over the other in this game. Juve...
AC Milan battle back to beat city rivals Inter as Barcelona win at Sevilla
AC Milan came from behind to beat city rivals Inter 3-2 at the San Siro with a brace from Rafael Leao and move level on points with Napoli at the top of Serie A.Marcelo Brozovic had fired the Nerazzurri ahead after 21 minutes, which was soon cancelled out by a cool finish from Portugal forward Leao.The Rossoneri then went in front early in the second half when Leao picked out Giroud, who slotted home a first-time effort.Milano is 🔴⚫#SempreMilan #MilanInter #ACMilanIsForever @Acqua_Lete pic.twitter.com/iNoJZKhKSE— AC Milan (@acmilan) September 3, 2022Leao made it 3-1 on the hour with another well-taken goal after...
NBC Sports
Ten Hag hails Manchester United spirit, lauds Antony; Rashford praises ‘togetherness’
Erik ten Hag was a happy man after he saw his Manchester United side battle to a fourth-straight win as they beat Arsenal 3-1 at Old Trafford. Ten Hag’s boys are scrapping every single game and those two defeats to open the season against Brighton and Brentford seem like a long, long time ago.
CBS Sports
Chelsea vs. Dinamo Zagreb odds, picks, how to watch, stream: Sept. 6, 2022 UEFA Champions League predictions
The storylines surrounding Chelsea heading into their 2022 UEFA Champions League debut against Dinamo Zagreb primarily revolve around what has taken place off the field. The Blues look to keep those distractions on the back burner this week as they open group stage play against Dinamo Zagreb. Last year's scoring leader, Timo Werner, is no longer with Chelsea, but their second-best goal-scorer, Kai Havertz, returned after he scored three goals in last year's UCL competition. You can watch this Group E showdown on Tuesday, which you be seen when you stream the match now on Paramount+.
ESPN
LA Galaxy's Javier Hernandez takes blame for costly Panenka pen miss
LA Galaxy striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez apologized for a failed Panenka attempt that saw his team settle for a 2-2 draw with Sporting Kansas City on Sunday in Carson, California. After scoring twice in the match, including a previous penalty in the 88th minute, the Mexico forward gambled with a...
SB Nation
Aubameyang, Zakaria set for debuts as Tuchel looks for ‘next step’ from Chelsea
Chelsea have arrived in Croatia on Monday ahead of Tuesday night’s Champions League group stage opener against Dinamo Zagreb, and in addition to starting this campaign, we could see a couple debuts as well. Deadline Day signings Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Denis Zakaria have traveled with the team and could feature, with the latter having sorted his work permit and the former getting used a protective facemask.
How to watch: Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea (Champions League): TV channel, live-stream, kick-off time
Chelsea play Dinamo Zagreb at Stadion Maksimir in the Champions League on Tuesday night, and all the details of how to watch the match have been revealed. Thomas Tuchel's side get their Champions League campaign for the 2022-23 season underway in Croatia when they travel across Europe to face Zagreb in their Group E opener.
Roy Keane Labels Mikel Arteta A "Sore Loser" After Arsenal's Defeat At Man United
Keane was responding to Arteta's post-match comments following United's 3-1 win over the Gunners on Sunday.
Manchester City vs Sevilla | Where To Watch | UK & USA | Champions League
Manchester City take on Sevilla in Matchday One of their Champions League campaign tomorrow.
Juventus, Inter fans investigated for alleged antisemitism
ROME (AP) — Alleged antisemitic chants by Juventus and Inter Milan fans are being investigated by Italian soccer authorities. The chants, which allegedly included references to Jews, occurred on Saturday during Juventus’ 1-1 draw at Fiorentina and Inter’s 3-2 loss to AC Milan in the Milan derby.
