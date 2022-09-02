The storylines surrounding Chelsea heading into their 2022 UEFA Champions League debut against Dinamo Zagreb primarily revolve around what has taken place off the field. The Blues look to keep those distractions on the back burner this week as they open group stage play against Dinamo Zagreb. Last year's scoring leader, Timo Werner, is no longer with Chelsea, but their second-best goal-scorer, Kai Havertz, returned after he scored three goals in last year's UCL competition. You can watch this Group E showdown on Tuesday, which you be seen when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

UEFA ・ 6 HOURS AGO